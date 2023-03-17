Three local high school basketball players were selected first team all-region for their play this winter.

Patrick County's Missy Hazard and Jai Penn were both named First Team All-Region 2C, and Magna Vista's DaiShaundria Giggetts was named First Team All-Region 3D.

Hazard led the Cougars girls basketball team to a 14-12 overall record, and was also named Piedmont District Player of the Year this winter. The Cougars senior is committed to continue her basketball career at Hollins University in the fall.

Giggetts helped the Warriors girls basketball team to a perfect 16-0 record in Piedmont District play on the way to a PD regular season and tournament title. The Warriors junior was also named First Team All-Piedmont District this winter.

Penn led the Cougars boys basketball team in scoring this season, including a 44 point effort in a win over Magna Vista on January 28. The senior was also named First Team All-Piedmont District this season.

PCHS girls basketball player Aniya Penn and boys basketball player David Smith, as well as Martinsville boys basketball senior Rayshawn Dickerson were all named Second Team All-Region 2C.

Also in boys basketball, Bassett High School senior Ja'Ricous Hairston was named Second Team All-Region 3D, and Magna Vista's Javin Hairston was named to the all-region honorable mention list.

Magna Vista's Miranda Reynolds and Sanaa Hairston, and Bassett's Ja'Nashia Gravely were all named to the girls basketball honorable mention list for Region 3D.

In the VISAA Blue Ridge Conference, Carlisle girls basketball player Ja'la Niblett was named First Team All-BRC after leading the Chiefs in scoring this season.

Zarah Gary and Zion Squires were named Second Team All-BRC, and Maxie Garrett was named to the all-conference honorable mention list.​

The four freshmen led the Chiefs to a VISAA Division IV state title this season and an overall 20-10 record.

All-region and all-conference lists are voted on by coaches in each region and conference.

Full lists of all-region and all-conference selections for local honorees is listed below.

All-Region 2C Girls Basketball

First Team

Missy Hazard (PCHS)

Second Team

Aniya Penn (PCHS)

All-Region 2C Boys Basketball

First Team

Jai Penn (PCHS)

Second Team

David Smith (PCHS)

Rayshawn Dickerson (MHS)

All-Region 3D Girls Basketball

First Team

DaiShaundria Giggetts (MVHS)

Honorable Mention

Miranda Reynolds (MVHS)

Sanaa Hairston (MVHS)

Ja’Nashia Gravely (BHS)

All-Region 3D Boys Basketball

Second Team

Ja’Ricous Hairston (BHS)

Honorable Mention

Javin Hairston (MVHS)

All-Blue Ridge Conference Girls Basketball

First Team

Ja'la Niblett (Carlisle)

Second Team

Zarah Gray (Carlisle)

Zion Squires (Carlisle)

Honorable Mention

Maxie Garrett (Carlisle)