Patrick County's Jaheim Johnson second Cougar to commit to P&HCC wrestling team

The Patrick County High School wrestling team graduated two seniors off of last winter's record breaking team.
Both seniors have now committed to wrestle at Patrick & Henry Community College this fall.
PCHS senior Jaheim Johnson committed last week to join the Patriots wrestling program, joining fellow Cougar Josh Wright, who signed with the team earlier this month.
Wrestling as a heavyweight his senior year, Johnson won the 285-pound weight class at the Piedmont District championship, and came in third at the Region 2C championship in February. Johnson was one of seven PCHS wrestlers to move on to the VHSL Class 2 state tournament.
“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to wrestle with a familiar coach and a great program that’s close to home," Johnson told reporters at his signing last week.
P&HCC wrestling coach Chad Lange had these words of wisdom for his new Patriot wrestler: “Dreams don’t work unless you do.”
Johnson and Wright are both part of 2022 recruiting class for Lange, who is in his second year with the Patriots. Both Cougars trained with Lange when he was the head coach at PCHS before coming to P&HCC.
The Patriots will begin competition this winter.
PHOTOS: Patrick County wins PD wrestling championship
Martinsville High School hosted the Piedmont District wrestling championship on Wednesday. Patrick County took home the team title.
Full individual results are listed below.
Piedmont District Wrestling Results
Wednesday at Martinsville Middle School
113 pounds
1st - Michael King (MHS)
2nd - Landon Moore (MVHS)
3rd - Nathaniel Guster (PCHS)
126 pounds
1st - Santanna Keatts (THS)
2nd - Trent Alexander (PCHS)
3rd - Sontrell Daniels (MHS)
4th - TK Tony (BHS)
132 pounds
1st - James Farris (MHS)
2nd - Cole Grogran (THS)
3rd - Leyland Lyons (BHS)
138 pounds
1st - Stephen Spencer (PCHS)
2nd - Hunter Amos (MVHS)
3rd - Peyton Yeatts (HCHS)
4th - Johnny Delgado (BHS)
145 pounds
1st - Colin Saunders (HCHS)
2nd - Carter McCraw (MVHS)
3rd - Darrius Morrison (BHS)
4th - A'Nya Butler (MHS)
152 pounds
1st - Lucas Moore (THS)
2nd - Jay Howard (PCHS)
3rd - Juan Soto (MVHS)
4th - Nyzavion Walker (BHS)
160 pounds
1st - Jamier Manns (MHS)
2nd - Xavion Jaimes (THS)
3rd - Rawl Mabe (PCHS)
4th - Ayden Blister (MVHS)
170 pounds
1st - Chris Doan (MVHS)
2nd - Caevon Wilson (GWHS)
3rd - Xavier Torres-Seda (PCHS)
4th - Grant Saunders (THS)
182 pounds
1st place - Josh Wright (PCHS)
2nd - Wyatt Nelson (HCHS)
3rd - Tayemar Gravely-Hodge (MHS)
4th - Demerious Barksdale (MVHS)
195 pounds
1st - Tristen Hardy (PCHS)
2nd - Andre Harrison (MHS)
3rd - Michael Dudley (BHS)
220 pounds
1st - Zayvion Estes (MVHS)
2nd - Trey Collins (THS)
3rd - Paul Paschal (PCHS)
4th - Tildon Motley (GWHS)
285 pounds
1st - Jaheim Johnson (PCHS)
2nd - Owen Rayfield (THS)
3rd - Andrew Duffey (HCHS)
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com