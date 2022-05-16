 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story editor's pick

Patrick County's Jaheim Johnson second Cougar to commit to P&HCC wrestling team

  • 0
Jaheim Johnson

Patrick County High School senior Jaheim Johnson committed last week to join the wrestling team at Patrick & Henry Community College this fall. Johnson (front, center) was joined at the ceremony by (front, from left) his mother, Arlisa Johnson, P&HCC wrestling coach Chad Lange, (back) PCHS Principal Hope Perry, PCHS Athletic Director Terry Harris, PCHS Coach Tim Lawson, P&HCC Assistant Coach Draygon West.

 Contributed photo

The Patrick County High School wrestling team graduated two seniors off of last winter's record breaking team.

Both seniors have now committed to wrestle at Patrick & Henry Community College this fall.

PCHS senior Jaheim Johnson committed last week to join the Patriots wrestling program, joining fellow Cougar Josh Wright, who signed with the team earlier this month.

Wrestling as a heavyweight his senior year, Johnson won the 285-pound weight class at the Piedmont District championship, and came in third at the Region 2C championship in February. Johnson was one of seven PCHS wrestlers to move on to the VHSL Class 2 state tournament.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to wrestle with a familiar coach and a great program that’s close to home," Johnson told reporters at his signing last week.

P&HCC wrestling coach Chad Lange had these words of wisdom for his new Patriot wrestler: “Dreams don’t work unless you do.”

People are also reading…

Johnson and Wright are both part of 2022 recruiting class for Lange, who is in his second year with the Patriots. Both Cougars trained with Lange when he was the head coach at PCHS before coming to P&HCC.

The Patriots will begin competition this winter.

PHOTOS: Patrick County wins PD wrestling championship

Martinsville High School hosted the Piedmont District wrestling championship on Wednesday. Patrick County took home the team title.

Full individual results are listed below.

Piedmont District Wrestling Results

Wednesday at Martinsville Middle School

113 pounds

1st - Michael King (MHS)

2nd - Landon Moore (MVHS)

3rd - Nathaniel Guster (PCHS)

126 pounds

1st - Santanna Keatts (THS)

2nd - Trent Alexander (PCHS)

3rd - Sontrell Daniels (MHS)

4th - TK Tony (BHS)

132 pounds

1st - James Farris (MHS)

2nd - Cole Grogran (THS)

3rd - Leyland Lyons (BHS)

138 pounds

1st - Stephen Spencer (PCHS)

2nd - Hunter Amos (MVHS)

3rd - Peyton Yeatts (HCHS)

4th - Johnny Delgado (BHS)

145 pounds

1st - Colin Saunders (HCHS)

2nd - Carter McCraw (MVHS)

3rd - Darrius Morrison (BHS)

4th - A'Nya Butler (MHS)

152 pounds

1st - Lucas Moore (THS)

2nd - Jay Howard (PCHS)

3rd - Juan Soto (MVHS)

4th - Nyzavion Walker (BHS)

160 pounds

1st - Jamier Manns (MHS)

2nd - Xavion Jaimes (THS)

3rd - Rawl Mabe (PCHS)

4th - Ayden Blister (MVHS)

170 pounds

1st - Chris Doan (MVHS)

2nd - Caevon Wilson (GWHS)

3rd - Xavier Torres-Seda (PCHS)

4th - Grant Saunders (THS)

182 pounds

1st place - Josh Wright (PCHS)

2nd - Wyatt Nelson (HCHS)

3rd - Tayemar Gravely-Hodge (MHS)

4th - Demerious Barksdale (MVHS)

195 pounds

1st - Tristen Hardy (PCHS)

2nd - Andre Harrison (MHS)

3rd - Michael Dudley (BHS)

220 pounds

1st - Zayvion Estes (MVHS)

2nd - Trey Collins (THS)

3rd - Paul Paschal (PCHS)

4th - Tildon Motley (GWHS)

285 pounds

1st - Jaheim Johnson (PCHS)

2nd - Owen Rayfield (THS)

3rd - Andrew Duffey (HCHS)

1 of 16

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

0 Comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

P&HCC Softball: Local Patriots reflect on first season of college softball

P&HCC Softball: Local Patriots reflect on first season of college softball

Five local players for the Patrick & Henry Community College softball team spoke with the Bulletin last week, before the team left for the district tournament, about their freshman experiences playing for P&HCC, what it took for the team to find success this season, and the bonds they’ve all made with their college teammates.

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Nike unlikely to extend Kyrie Irving shoe deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert