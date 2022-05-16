Patrick County's Jaheim Johnson second Cougar to commit to P&HCC wrestling team

The Patrick County High School wrestling team graduated two seniors off of last winter's record breaking team.

Both seniors have now committed to wrestle at Patrick & Henry Community College this fall.

PCHS senior Jaheim Johnson committed last week to join the Patriots wrestling program, joining fellow Cougar Josh Wright, who signed with the team earlier this month.

Wrestling as a heavyweight his senior year, Johnson won the 285-pound weight class at the Piedmont District championship, and came in third at the Region 2C championship in February. Johnson was one of seven PCHS wrestlers to move on to the VHSL Class 2 state tournament.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to wrestle with a familiar coach and a great program that’s close to home," Johnson told reporters at his signing last week.

P&HCC wrestling coach Chad Lange had these words of wisdom for his new Patriot wrestler: “Dreams don’t work unless you do.”

Johnson and Wright are both part of 2022 recruiting class for Lange, who is in his second year with the Patriots. Both Cougars trained with Lange when he was the head coach at PCHS before coming to P&HCC.

The Patriots will begin competition this winter.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com