Missy Hazard has been working with the Patrick County High School girls basketball team since she was in elementary school.

Hazard will be graduating in May and leaving the Cougars program, but her hoops career isn’t coming to an end. The senior guard committed this week to join the women’s basketball program at Hollins University in the fall.

Hazard was named Piedmont District Girls Basketball Player of the Year this season after averaging 11.9 points per game with the Cougars. She added 6.0 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.1 steals per game, shot 76.4 percent on free throws, 46.1 percent on field goals, and 40.1 percent on 3-pointers.

She was also named First Team All-Region 2C as a senior.

Cougars coach Donnie Rakes said he had “a lot of pride” seeing his 4-year starter commit to play at the next level.

“I can remember her in the fourth and fifth grade at some clinics we did,” Rakes said at the ceremony. “She’d be probably the smallest but the hardest working kid there, and she’s progressed and truly worked herself into a really, really good basketball player, as well as a really good person. I’m very proud of her.”

Hollins is an NCAA Division III program in Roanoke that competes in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

The team had been recruiting Hazard since before the start of her senior season.

“I wasn’t 100 percent sure, but I had a good idea of where I was going to go before this season,” Hazard said. “I had other options, but I feel like this is my best choice.

“I feel like I feel at home there. It’s a small school. Probably about the size here, maybe even smaller, so I’ll know everyone, and it’s not that far from home. It’s like an hour and a half, so that’ll be good.”

Hazard played point guard for the Cougars for four years, but will likely move to shooting guard at Hollins.

“Actually I think she’ll do pretty well. The reason being, we played her out of position for four years,” Rakes said. “She was a great point guard, but that’s not what she does the best, and that’s shoot the basketball. I feel like with a true point guard, the Hollins coaches have told me they have a point guard, where she’ll shine is coming off of curls, coming off screens, and things like that. So I think the future is bright for her.”

Hazard said she’s learned leadership skills and confidence in her time at PCHS, both of which will serve her well at the next level.

She’s excited, now, to wear a different shade of green and yellow uniform.

“It means my next big step in my career. I’m excited. I just want to play more ball,” she said.

“I’m excited to face better competition, for sure. And playing with new teammates and new coaches, new teams to play against and travelling, and just having fun playing basketball.”