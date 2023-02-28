Patrick County High School senior Missy Hazard was named Piedmont District Girls Basketball Player of the Year, district officials announced this week.
Hazard averaged 11.9 points per game with the Cougars this season, and added 6.0 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.1 steals per game. The point guard shot 76.4 percent on free throws, 46.1 percent on field goals, and 40.1 percent on 3-pointers.
Hazard was a four year starter for the Cougars. She was named Second Team All-Region 2C and First Team All-Piedmont District last season as a junior.
All-region selections for the 2022-2023 season have not been announced.
Magna Vista’s Kyana Smith was named PD Coach of the Year after leading the Warriors to a district regular season and tournament championship. The Cougars went undefeated in PD play for the third straight season.
Magna Vista’s Sanaa Hairston and Daishaundria “Dee Dee” Giggetts were both named First Team All-PD. Bassett’s Ja’Nashia Gravely and Gracie Ratcliff, and Patrick County’s Aniya Penn were also named to the All-PD First Team.
Tunstall’s Jamarcus Brown was named Piedmont District Boys Basketball Player of the Year, and Demarcus Morrison was named PD Coach of the Year. The Trojans won the PD regular season and tournament titles.
Bassett’s Ja’Ricous Hairston and Jacob Gilbert, Patrick County’s Jai Penn and David Smith, and Magna Vista’s Javin Hairston were all named First Team All-PD.
All-PD lists are selected by coaches in the district.
The full list of all-district selections for girls and boys basketball are:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Piedmont District Player of the Year: Patrick County’s Missy Hazard
Piedmont District Coach of the Year: Magna Vista’s Kyana Smith
First Team All-Piedmont District
Missy Hazard—Patrick County
Sanaa Hairston—Magna Vista
Daishaundria Giggetts—Magna Vista
Ja’Nashia Gravely—Bassett
Saniya Felton—G.W.-Danville
Shamya Hankins—Halifax County
Gracie Ratcliff—Bassett
Aniya Penn—Patrick County
Second Team All-Piedmont District
Joslyn Cobbs—G.W.-Danville
Mya Moyer—Magna Vista
Jordyn Maclin—Mecklenburg County
Fonshay Moyer—Martinsville
Miranda Reynolds—Magna Vista
Kaylee Hughes—Magna Vista
Jadyn Harlow—Halifax County
Daniya White—Mecklenburg County
BOYS BASKETBALL
Piedmont District Player of the Year: Tunstall’s Jamarcus Brown
Piedmont District Coach of the Year: Tunstall’s Demarcus Morrison
First Team All-Piedmont District
Jamarcus Brown—Tunstall
Ja’Ricous Hairston—Bassett
Jai Penn—Patrick County
Javin Hairston—Magna Vista
Jailyn Edmonds—Tunstall
Tomar Logan—Mecklenburg County
David Smith—Patrick County
Jacob Gilbert—Bassett
Second Team All-Piedmont District
Rayshawn Dickerson—Martinsville
Jonathan Simpson—G.W.-Danville
Kanil Canada—Halifax County
Anthony Brawner—G.W.-Danville
Elijah Stokes—Bassett
Amonta Farrar—Mecklenburg County
Kobe Morrison—Tunstall
Isaiah Perkins—Bassett