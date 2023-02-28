Patrick County High School senior Missy Hazard was named Piedmont District Girls Basketball Player of the Year, district officials announced this week.

Hazard averaged 11.9 points per game with the Cougars this season, and added 6.0 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.1 steals per game. The point guard shot 76.4 percent on free throws, 46.1 percent on field goals, and 40.1 percent on 3-pointers.

Hazard was a four year starter for the Cougars. She was named Second Team All-Region 2C and First Team All-Piedmont District last season as a junior.

All-region selections for the 2022-2023 season have not been announced.

Magna Vista’s Kyana Smith was named PD Coach of the Year after leading the Warriors to a district regular season and tournament championship. The Cougars went undefeated in PD play for the third straight season.

Magna Vista’s Sanaa Hairston and Daishaundria “Dee Dee” Giggetts were both named First Team All-PD. Bassett’s Ja’Nashia Gravely and Gracie Ratcliff, and Patrick County’s Aniya Penn were also named to the All-PD First Team.

Tunstall’s Jamarcus Brown was named Piedmont District Boys Basketball Player of the Year, and Demarcus Morrison was named PD Coach of the Year. The Trojans won the PD regular season and tournament titles.

Bassett’s Ja’Ricous Hairston and Jacob Gilbert, Patrick County’s Jai Penn and David Smith, and Magna Vista’s Javin Hairston were all named First Team All-PD.

All-PD lists are selected by coaches in the district.

The full list of all-district selections for girls and boys basketball are:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Piedmont District Player of the Year: Patrick County’s Missy Hazard

Piedmont District Coach of the Year: Magna Vista’s Kyana Smith

First Team All-Piedmont District

Missy Hazard—Patrick County

Sanaa Hairston—Magna Vista

Daishaundria Giggetts—Magna Vista

Ja’Nashia Gravely—Bassett

Saniya Felton—G.W.-Danville

Shamya Hankins—Halifax County

Gracie Ratcliff—Bassett

Aniya Penn—Patrick County

Second Team All-Piedmont District

Joslyn Cobbs—G.W.-Danville

Mya Moyer—Magna Vista

Jordyn Maclin—Mecklenburg County

Fonshay Moyer—Martinsville

Miranda Reynolds—Magna Vista

Kaylee Hughes—Magna Vista

Jadyn Harlow—Halifax County

Daniya White—Mecklenburg County

BOYS BASKETBALL

Piedmont District Player of the Year: Tunstall’s Jamarcus Brown

Piedmont District Coach of the Year: Tunstall’s Demarcus Morrison

First Team All-Piedmont District

Jamarcus Brown—Tunstall

Ja’Ricous Hairston—Bassett

Jai Penn—Patrick County

Javin Hairston—Magna Vista

Jailyn Edmonds—Tunstall

Tomar Logan—Mecklenburg County

David Smith—Patrick County

Jacob Gilbert—Bassett

Second Team All-Piedmont District

Rayshawn Dickerson—Martinsville

Jonathan Simpson—G.W.-Danville

Kanil Canada—Halifax County

Anthony Brawner—G.W.-Danville

Elijah Stokes—Bassett

Amonta Farrar—Mecklenburg County

Kobe Morrison—Tunstall

Isaiah Perkins—Bassett