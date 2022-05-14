Patrick County's Riley Brim to run at P&HCC

Patrick County High School senior Riley Brim committed this week to run cross country, indoor and outdoor track at Patrick & Henry Community College this fall.

Brim has been competing in all three sports for the Cougars for the past two years, and said indoor track is his favorite.

At the VHSL Class 2 state indoor track championship this winter, Brim was part of the PCHS boys 4x200-meter relay team that came away with a 10th place finish. The team finished third at the Region 2C championship in February.

Brim finished ninth in the boys long jump at the Region 2C championship, jumping 17-feet, 4-inches.

The Cougars senior finished 24th at the Piedmont District cross country championship last fall.

The PCHS outdoor track team will begin it's postseason on Wednesday when they travel to Tunstall High School for the PD championship.

Brim said he only began running track as a junior, but he's known P&HCC track and cross country coach Andre Kidd for that time.

Brim plans to study in P&HCC's welding program.

"I wanted to weld and Kidd wanted me to come and run for him," Brim said at Thursday's signing ceremony.

"I started track in the 11th grade. I've learned team building, working together, even when you don't want to."

"I'm excited for just the experience of going," Brim added.

The P&HCC cross country team will begin competition in August.