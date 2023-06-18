After leading the Patrick County High School baseball team to a VHSL Class 2 state championship, Cougars junior Tucker Swails received the highest postseason honors for his play this spring.

Swails, a Virginia Tech baseball commit, was named VHSL Class 2 State Player of the Year, and First Team All-State as a pitcher. The utility player for the Cougars was also named Region 2C Player of the Year, and was on the all-region first team as both a pitcher and shortstop.

Swails dad, Tal Swails, was named VHSL Class 2 State Coach of the Year after leading PCHS to its first state title in school history. The Cougars finished the season 24-6 and defeated Poquoson High School last weekend in the state championship game.

Cougars senior Jai Penn was named First Team All-State and First Team All-Region as an outfielder this season. The southpaw was also named Second-Team All-Region as a pitcher.

Swails, Penn, and Cougars senior catcher Martin Sawyers were also named First Team All-Piedmont District.

PCHS junior Stuart Callahan was named Second Team All-Region as an outfielder.

A trio of softball players joined the Cougars on the All-Region 2C list. Freshman utility Journey Moore, who was a pitcher and catcher this spring, was named First Team All-Region. Pitcher Makenzie Holt and catcher Lauren Fulcher were both named Second Team All-Region.

Holt, Moore, and second baseman Samantha Harris were all named First Team All-PD.

Cougars goalie Peyton Cambron was named to the Second Team All-Region and First Team All-PD boys soccer lists.

Cambron was joined on the All-Region second team by forward Colby Layman, and at-large selection Austin Hylton.

Cougars sophomore forward Kendall Williams was also named Second Team All-Region for girls soccer.

Magna Vista

A stellar career for Magna Vista senior Ian Betton ended quite a few region and state honors.

The Warriors midfielder was named First Team All-State for VHSL Class 3 this spring. Betton was also named Player of the Year for both Region 3D and the Piedmont District after leading MVHS to district and region tournament titles, and a berth in the state tournament.

Eduardo Perez-Sandoval and Caleb Jenkins were also named First Team All-State as at-large selections, and Gael Ortega was named Second Team All-State, also at an at-large selection.

MVHS coach John Athey was named region and district coach of the year this season after leading the Warriors to a 22-1 overall record.

Betton was joined on the All-Region 3D first team by: Forward Eduardo Perez-Sandoval, defenders Caleb Jenkins and Gael Ortega, at-large selection Carlos Ramirez, and goalie Nathanial Pearson.

Midfielder Gustavo Vera-Carillo was named Second Team All-Region, and midfielder Nick Bokman and defender Aiden Carter were honorable mention selections.

Perez-Sandoval, Ramirez, Betton, Jenkins, Ortega, Pearson, and Jaxon Britton were also named First Team All-Piedmont District.

Magna Vista’s girls soccer team was also well-represented on the all-region and all-district lists.

Ava Walker and Alondra Vera were named Co-Piedmont District Players of the Year after leading the Warriors to a third straight unbeaten season in district play.

Walker, a forward, and midfielder Bailey Coleman were both named First Team All-Region 3D. Defender Jenny Ruiz, and at-large selections Vera and Kelsey Reece were named Second Team All-Region, and goalie Xitlalli Mena was an honorable mention all-region selection.

Warriors coach Wes Lewis was named PD Coach of the Year. Lewis’s squad finished the season 20-3, and reached the state quarterfinals for the first time in his tenure.

Walker, Vera, Coleman, Reece, Ruiz, Mena, and Camille Underwood were all named First Team All-PD.

Magna Vista’s McKenzie Vaught was named to the First Team All-PD and First Team All-Region 3D softball teams.

Warriors second baseman Faith Fuller was named Second Team All-Region, and seniors Abby Bender and Kaylee Hughes were honorable mention all-region selections.

Magna Vista had six baseball players named honorable mention all-region: Designated hitter Blaine Peters, outfielders Brayden Wilson, Simeon Moore, and Tommy Powell, shortstop Caleb Denton, and catcher Preston Davis.

Peters was also named First Team All-PD as a designated hitter.

Bassett

The Bassett High School boys soccer team reached the VHSL Class 3 state tournament for the first time in a decade, and had an all-state selection for the feat.

Bengals senior midfielder Casey Ferguson was named Second Team All-State, and First Team All-Region 3D for his play this spring.

Ferguson and the Bengals finished the year 15-6-1, and were runners-up in the Region 3D Tournament before reaching the state quarterfinals.

Bassett had five players on the Second Team All-Region list: forward Demerius Lynch, midfielder Hector Maya, defenders Jacob Saligan and Cole Byrd, and Ben Huffman as an at-large selection.

Forward Riley Evans and goalie Frankie Maya were honorable mention all-region selections.

Lynch, Saligan, and Ferguson were also named First Team All-Piedmont District.

Bassett senior softball player Trinity Gilbert was named First Team All-Region 3D as an outfielder.

Bengals first baseman Breanna Cooper outfielder Zoie Pace were named Second Team All-Region, and Emily Gilley and Camryn Martin were honorable mention all-region softball selections.

Gilbert, Gilley, and Pace were also named First Team All-PD.

Bassett outfielder Jacob Ryan was named to the First Team All-Region 3D and First Team All-PD baseball lists.

Bengals senior Jacob Gilbert was named Second Team All-Region as a pitcher, and Bryson Baker was an honorable mention all-region baseball selection.

Martinsville

Martinsville senior Andy Garcia was named First Team All-Piedmont District and Second Team All-Region 2C for his play with the Bulldogs boys soccer team this spring.

Garcia was joined on the Second Team All-Region list by freshman defender Josue Garcia.

Bulldogs senior Trenati Hairston was named First Team All-PD as a defender on the girls soccer team this spring, and was also a First Team All-Piedmont District selection.

Carlisle

Carlisle School finished the spring with three all-state selections.

As the top player for the Chiefs golf team that finished second in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state tournament, senior Webb Garrett was named All-State for VISAA Division III this season. The Chiefs senior garnered all-state honors after shooting 78 at the state golf tournament last month at Meadowbrook Country Club, in Richmond.

Chiefs senior Ian Martin was named First Team All-State for VISAA Division III baseball this spring. Fellow senior Styles Geramita was named Second Team All-State.

Martin, Geramita, and Terrance Hairston were also named First Team All-Conference. Bryson Brady was named to the honorable mention all-conference list.

Carlisle finished the spring 8-9 and reached the state quarterfinals.

All-District, All-Region, and All-State selections are voted on by coaches. Full lists of local all-state and all-region selections, as well as full spring All-Piedmont lists are below.

All-State Selections

Patrick County High School

VHSL Class 2 Baseball

Player of the Year – Tucker Swails

Coach of the Year – Tal Swails

First Team

Pitcher – Tucker Swails

Outfielder – Jai Penn

Magna Vista High School

VHSL Class 3 Boys Soccer

First Team

Midfield – Ian Betton

At-Large – Eduardo Perez-Sandoval

At-Large – Caleb Jenkins

Second Team

At-Large – Gael Ortega

Bassett High School

VHSL Class 3 Boys Soccer

Second Team

Midfield – Casey Ferguson

Carlisle School

VISAA Division III Baseball

First Team

Ian Martin

Second Team

Styles Geramita

VISAA Division III Golf

First Team

Webb Garrett

All-Region Selections

Martinsville High School All-Region 2C selections

Boys Soccer

Second Team

Defense – Josue Garcia

At-Large – Andy Garcia

Girls Soccer

Second Team

At-Large – Trinati Hairston

Patrick County High School All-Region 2C Spring selections

Baseball

Player of the Year – Tucker Swails

First Team

Pitcher – Tucker Swails

Shortstop – Tucker Swails

Outfield – Jai Penn

Second Team

Pitcher – Jai Penn

Outfield – Stuart Callahan

Softball

First Team

At-Large – Journey Moore

Second Team

Pitcher – Makenzie Holt

Catcher – Lauren Fulcher

Boys Soccer

Second Team

Forward – Colby Layman

At-Large – Austin Hylton

Goalie – Peyton Cambron

Girls Soccer

Second Team

Forward – Kendall Williams

Bassett High School Spring All-Region 3D selections

Boys Soccer

First Team

At-Large – Casey Ferguson

Second Team

Forward – Demerius Lynch

Midfield – Hector Maya

Defense – Jacob Saligan

Defense – Cole Byrd

At-Large – Ben Huffman

Honorable Mention

Forward – Riley Evans

Goalie – Frankie Maya

Softball

First Team

Outfielder – Trinity Gravely

Second Team

First Base – Breanna Cooper

Outfielder – Zoie Pace

Honorable Mention

At-Large – Emily Gilley

At-Large – Camryn Martin

Baseball

First Team

Outfielder – Jacob Ryan

Second Team

Pitcher – Jacob Gilbert

Honorable Mention

At-Large – Bryson Baker

Magna Vista High School Spring All-Region 3D selections

Boys Soccer

Player of the Year – Ian Betton

Coach of the Year – John Athey

First Team

Forward – Eduardo Perez-Sandoval

Midfield – Ian Betton

Defense – Caleb Jenkins

Defense – Gael Ortega

At-Large – Carlos Ramirez

Goalie – Nathanial Pearson

Second Team

Midfield – Gustavo Vera-Carillo

Honorable Mention

Midfield – Nick Bokman

Defense – Aiden Carter

Girls Soccer

First Team

Forward – Ava Walker

Midfield – Bailey Coleman

Second Team

Defense – Jenny Ruiz

At-Large – Alondra Vera

At-Large – Kelsey Reece

Honorable Mention

Goalkeeper – Xitlalli Mena

Softball

First Team

At-Large – McKenzie Vaught

Second Team

Second Base – Faith Fuller

Honorable Mention

At-Large – Abby Bender

At-Large – Kaylee Hughes

Baseball

Honorable Mention

Designated Hitter – Blaine Peters

Outfielder – Brayden Wilson

Shortstop – Caleb Denton

Catcher – Preston Davis

Outfielder – Simeon Moore

Outfielder – Tommy Powell

All-District Selections

All-Piedmont District Softball

Player of the Year – Emma Payne (HCHS)

Coach of the Year – Woody Bane (HCHS)

First Team All-District

Pitcher – Emma Payne (HCHS)

Pitcher – Emily Gilley (BHS)

Pitcher – McKenzie Holt (PCHS)

Catcher – Jaydyn Harlow (HCHS)

1st Base – Jordan Jackson (MCHS)

2nd Base – Samantha Harris (PCHS)

3rd Base – Cassidy Newcomb (MCHS)

Shortstop – Kamryia Woody-Giggetts (HCHS)

Outfielder – Trinity Gilbert (BHS)

Outfielder – Shamya Hankins (HCHS)

Outfielder – Kaylee Hughes (MVHS)

DP Flex – Zoie Pace (BHS)

At-Large – McKenzie Vaught (MVHS)

At-Large – Journey Moore (PCHS)

Second Team All-District

Pitcher – Abby Bender (MVHS)

Pitcher – Colby Eastwood (THS)

Pitcher – Ruby Hite (MCHS)

Catcher – Lauren Fulcher (PCHS)

1st Base – Breanna Cooper (BHS)

2nd Base – Abby Duffer (HCHS)

3rd Base – Alexis Knight (PCHS)

Shortstop – Tori Powell (MCHS)

Outfielder – Greenly Elliott (THS)

Outfielder – Alex Love (MCHS)

Outfielder – Cyera Patterson (MVHS)

DP/Flex – Heidi Ellis (THS)

At-Large – Avarie Bowen (HCHS)

At-Large – Khamauri Mays (THS)

Honorable Mention

1st Base – Gaby Elliott (THS)

2nd Base – Faith Fuller (MVHS)

3rd Base – Jaci Parham (HCHS)

Shortstop – Gracie Rigney (THS)

Outfielder – Olivia Seamster (HCHS)

Outfielder – Makenzie Harris (THS)

Outfielder – Lilly Hazelwood (PCHS)

DP/Flex – Skyla King (MCHS)

At-Large – Katie Tuck (THS)

At-Large – Camryn Martin (BHS)

All-Piedmont District Baseball

Player of the Year – Raymond Ladd (THS)

Coach of the Year – Barry Shelton (THS)

First Team All-District

Pitcher – Raymond Ladd (THS)

Pitcher – Tucker Swails (PCHS)

Pitcher – Trey Comer (HCHS)

Catcher – Martin Sawyers (PCHS)

1st Base – Aiden Watlington (THS)

2nd Base – Tyler Collins (HCHS)

3rd Base – Joshua Gunn (HCHS)

Shortstop – Mason Hatcher (HCHS)

Outfielder – Eben Owen (THS)

Outfielder – Jacob Ryan (BHS)

Outfielder – Jai Penn (PCHS)

Designated Hitter – Blaine Peters (MVHS)

At-Large – Russell Webb (MCHS)

At-Large – Daki Chandler (HCHS)

Second Team All-District

Pitcher – Caleb Denton (MVHS)

Pitcher – Jacob Gilbert (BHS)

Pitcher – Luke Haynes (MVHS)

Catcher – Cole Compton (BHS)

1st Base – Adam Jones (MCHS)

2nd Base – Bryson Baker (BHS)

3rd Base – Jaxton Shook (MCHS)

Shortstop – Cody Hoffer (MCHS)

Outfielder – Cameron Carson (HCHS)

Outfielder – Carter Richardson (THS)

Outfielder – Simeon Moore (MVHS)

Designated Hitter – Garrison Colwell (HCHS)

At-Large – Brayden Wilson (MVHS)

At-Large – Patrick Snow (THS)

Honorable Mention

Pitcher – Stuart Callahan (PCHS)

Pitcher – Jake Brame (MCHS)

Catcher – Tyler Spencer (THS)

1st Base – Hunter Pendleton (PCHS)

2nd Base – Mason Lovern (THS)

3rd Base – Jackson Horton (PCHS)

Shortstop – Peyton Henderson (THS)

Outfielder – Tommy Powell (MVHS)

Outfielder – Landon Harbour (BHS)

Outfielder – Logan Clark (HCHS)

Designated Hitter – Shaffer Boles (THS)

All-Piedmont District Girls Soccer

Co-Players of the Year – Ava Walker and Alondra Vera (MVHS)

Coach of the Year – Wes Lewis (MVHS)

First Team All-District

Forward – Pan Pan Yang (HCHS)

Forward – Ava Walker (MVHS)

Forward – Alondra Vera (MVHS)

Forward – Isabella Beatty (MCHS)

Midfielder – Leah Wright (HCHS)

Midfielder – Bailey Coleman (MVHS)

Midfielder – Kelsey Reece (MVHS)

Midfielder – Alice Gonzalez (MCHS)

Defender – Trenati Hairston (MHS)

Defender – Jenny Ruiz (MVHS)

Defender – Clara Gardner (MCHS)

Defender – Emma Dowdy (THS)

At Large – Cassie Currin (MCHS)

At Large – Camille Underwood (MVHS)

At Large – Makaria Ruiz (GWHS)

Goalkeeper – Xitlalli Mena (MVHS)

Second Team All-District

Forward – Ashlynn Patten (MHS)

Forward – Angie Hernandez (MCHS)

Forward – Macy Hill (PCHS)

Forward – Kendall Williams (PCHS)

Midfielder – Carolina Kirby (MVHS)

Midfielder – Sophia Gomez (THS)

Midfielder – Elna Bailey (MCHS)

Midfielder – Heaven Brown (MCHS)

Defender – Hailey Deshazo (MVHS)

Defender – Grace Castle (MCHS)

Defender – Grace Walsh (MCHS)

Defender – Aleisha Haywood (BHS)

At Large – Jewel Lacovone (PCHS)

At Large – Cheyane Davis (HCHS)

At Large – Chloie Wright (PCHS)

Goalkeeper – Skye Ayers (PCHS)

All-Piedmont District Boys Soccer

Player of the Year – Ian Betton (MVHS)

Coach of the Year – John Athey (MVHS)

First Team All-District

Forward – Demerius Lynch (BHS)

Forward – Edwardo Perez-Sandoval (MVHS)

Forward – Carlos Ramirez (MVHS)

Forward – Jaden Walker (THS)

Midfielder – Casey Ferguson (BHS)

Midfielder – Ian Betton (MVHS)

Midfielder – Andy Garcia (MHS)

Midfielder – Juan Rodriguez (THS)

Defender – Jacob Saligan (BHS)

Defender – Caleb Jenkins (MVHS)

Defender – Gael Ortega (MVHS)

Defender – Zachary Payne (THS)

At Large – Levi Smith (HCHS)

At Large – Jaxon Britton (MVHS)

Goalkeeper – Nathanial Pearson (MVHS)

Goalkeeper – Peyton Cambron (PCHS)

Second Team All-District

Forward – Gustavo Vera-Carillo (MVHS)

Forward – Riley Evans (BHS)

Forward – Walter Hernandez (MCHS)

Forward – Colby Layman (PCHS)

Midfielder – Hector Maya (BHS)

Midfielder – Colin Gravitt (HCHS)

Midfielder – Lucas Newton (HCHS)

Midfielder – Nick Bokman (MVHS)

Defender – Cole Byrd (BHS)

Defender – Hayden Platzke (HCHS)

Defender – Alden Carter (MVHS)

Defender – Josue Garcia (MHS)

At Large – Luis Garcia (THS)

At Large – Tanner Deshazo (MVHS)

At Large – Tristan Hardy (PCHS)

Goalkeeper – Alex Hernandez (BHS)