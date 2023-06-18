After leading the Patrick County High School baseball team to a VHSL Class 2 state championship, Cougars junior Tucker Swails received the highest postseason honors for his play this spring.
Swails, a Virginia Tech baseball commit, was named VHSL Class 2 State Player of the Year, and First Team All-State as a pitcher. The utility player for the Cougars was also named Region 2C Player of the Year, and was on the all-region first team as both a pitcher and shortstop.
Swails dad, Tal Swails, was named VHSL Class 2 State Coach of the Year after leading PCHS to its first state title in school history. The Cougars finished the season 24-6 and defeated Poquoson High School last weekend in the state championship game.
Cougars senior Jai Penn was named First Team All-State and First Team All-Region as an outfielder this season. The southpaw was also named Second-Team All-Region as a pitcher.
Swails, Penn, and Cougars senior catcher Martin Sawyers were also named First Team All-Piedmont District.
PCHS junior Stuart Callahan was named Second Team All-Region as an outfielder.
A trio of softball players joined the Cougars on the All-Region 2C list. Freshman utility Journey Moore, who was a pitcher and catcher this spring, was named First Team All-Region. Pitcher Makenzie Holt and catcher Lauren Fulcher were both named Second Team All-Region.
Holt, Moore, and second baseman Samantha Harris were all named First Team All-PD.
Cougars goalie Peyton Cambron was named to the Second Team All-Region and First Team All-PD boys soccer lists.
Cambron was joined on the All-Region second team by forward Colby Layman, and at-large selection Austin Hylton.
Cougars sophomore forward Kendall Williams was also named Second Team All-Region for girls soccer.
Magna Vista
A stellar career for Magna Vista senior Ian Betton ended quite a few region and state honors.
The Warriors midfielder was named First Team All-State for VHSL Class 3 this spring. Betton was also named Player of the Year for both Region 3D and the Piedmont District after leading MVHS to district and region tournament titles, and a berth in the state tournament.
Eduardo Perez-Sandoval and Caleb Jenkins were also named First Team All-State as at-large selections, and Gael Ortega was named Second Team All-State, also at an at-large selection.
MVHS coach John Athey was named region and district coach of the year this season after leading the Warriors to a 22-1 overall record.
Betton was joined on the All-Region 3D first team by: Forward Eduardo Perez-Sandoval, defenders Caleb Jenkins and Gael Ortega, at-large selection Carlos Ramirez, and goalie Nathanial Pearson.
Midfielder Gustavo Vera-Carillo was named Second Team All-Region, and midfielder Nick Bokman and defender Aiden Carter were honorable mention selections.
Perez-Sandoval, Ramirez, Betton, Jenkins, Ortega, Pearson, and Jaxon Britton were also named First Team All-Piedmont District.
Magna Vista’s girls soccer team was also well-represented on the all-region and all-district lists.
Ava Walker and Alondra Vera were named Co-Piedmont District Players of the Year after leading the Warriors to a third straight unbeaten season in district play.
Walker, a forward, and midfielder Bailey Coleman were both named First Team All-Region 3D. Defender Jenny Ruiz, and at-large selections Vera and Kelsey Reece were named Second Team All-Region, and goalie Xitlalli Mena was an honorable mention all-region selection.
Warriors coach Wes Lewis was named PD Coach of the Year. Lewis’s squad finished the season 20-3, and reached the state quarterfinals for the first time in his tenure.
Walker, Vera, Coleman, Reece, Ruiz, Mena, and Camille Underwood were all named First Team All-PD.
Magna Vista’s McKenzie Vaught was named to the First Team All-PD and First Team All-Region 3D softball teams.
Warriors second baseman Faith Fuller was named Second Team All-Region, and seniors Abby Bender and Kaylee Hughes were honorable mention all-region selections.
Magna Vista had six baseball players named honorable mention all-region: Designated hitter Blaine Peters, outfielders Brayden Wilson, Simeon Moore, and Tommy Powell, shortstop Caleb Denton, and catcher Preston Davis.
Peters was also named First Team All-PD as a designated hitter.
Bassett
The Bassett High School boys soccer team reached the VHSL Class 3 state tournament for the first time in a decade, and had an all-state selection for the feat.
Bengals senior midfielder Casey Ferguson was named Second Team All-State, and First Team All-Region 3D for his play this spring.
Ferguson and the Bengals finished the year 15-6-1, and were runners-up in the Region 3D Tournament before reaching the state quarterfinals.
Bassett had five players on the Second Team All-Region list: forward Demerius Lynch, midfielder Hector Maya, defenders Jacob Saligan and Cole Byrd, and Ben Huffman as an at-large selection.
Forward Riley Evans and goalie Frankie Maya were honorable mention all-region selections.
Lynch, Saligan, and Ferguson were also named First Team All-Piedmont District.
Bassett senior softball player Trinity Gilbert was named First Team All-Region 3D as an outfielder.
Bengals first baseman Breanna Cooper outfielder Zoie Pace were named Second Team All-Region, and Emily Gilley and Camryn Martin were honorable mention all-region softball selections.
Gilbert, Gilley, and Pace were also named First Team All-PD.
Bassett outfielder Jacob Ryan was named to the First Team All-Region 3D and First Team All-PD baseball lists.
Bengals senior Jacob Gilbert was named Second Team All-Region as a pitcher, and Bryson Baker was an honorable mention all-region baseball selection.
Martinsville
Martinsville senior Andy Garcia was named First Team All-Piedmont District and Second Team All-Region 2C for his play with the Bulldogs boys soccer team this spring.
Garcia was joined on the Second Team All-Region list by freshman defender Josue Garcia.
Bulldogs senior Trenati Hairston was named First Team All-PD as a defender on the girls soccer team this spring, and was also a First Team All-Piedmont District selection.
Carlisle
Carlisle School finished the spring with three all-state selections.
As the top player for the Chiefs golf team that finished second in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state tournament, senior Webb Garrett was named All-State for VISAA Division III this season. The Chiefs senior garnered all-state honors after shooting 78 at the state golf tournament last month at Meadowbrook Country Club, in Richmond.
Chiefs senior Ian Martin was named First Team All-State for VISAA Division III baseball this spring. Fellow senior Styles Geramita was named Second Team All-State.
Martin, Geramita, and Terrance Hairston were also named First Team All-Conference. Bryson Brady was named to the honorable mention all-conference list.
Carlisle finished the spring 8-9 and reached the state quarterfinals.
All-District, All-Region, and All-State selections are voted on by coaches. Full lists of local all-state and all-region selections, as well as full spring All-Piedmont lists are below.
All-State Selections
Patrick County High School
VHSL Class 2 Baseball
Player of the Year – Tucker Swails
Coach of the Year – Tal Swails
First Team
Pitcher – Tucker Swails
Outfielder – Jai Penn
Magna Vista High School
VHSL Class 3 Boys Soccer
First Team
Midfield – Ian Betton
At-Large – Eduardo Perez-Sandoval
At-Large – Caleb Jenkins
Second Team
At-Large – Gael Ortega
Bassett High School
VHSL Class 3 Boys Soccer
Second Team
Midfield – Casey Ferguson
Carlisle School
VISAA Division III Baseball
First Team
Ian Martin
Second Team
Styles Geramita
VISAA Division III Golf
First Team
Webb Garrett
All-Region Selections
Martinsville High School All-Region 2C selections
Boys Soccer
Second Team
Defense – Josue Garcia
At-Large – Andy Garcia
Girls Soccer
Second Team
At-Large – Trinati Hairston
Patrick County High School All-Region 2C Spring selections
Baseball
Player of the Year – Tucker Swails
First Team
Pitcher – Tucker Swails
Shortstop – Tucker Swails
Outfield – Jai Penn
Second Team
Pitcher – Jai Penn
Outfield – Stuart Callahan
Softball
First Team
At-Large – Journey Moore
Second Team
Pitcher – Makenzie Holt
Catcher – Lauren Fulcher
Boys Soccer
Second Team
Forward – Colby Layman
At-Large – Austin Hylton
Goalie – Peyton Cambron
Girls Soccer
Second Team
Forward – Kendall Williams
Bassett High School Spring All-Region 3D selections
Boys Soccer
First Team
At-Large – Casey Ferguson
Second Team
Forward – Demerius Lynch
Midfield – Hector Maya
Defense – Jacob Saligan
Defense – Cole Byrd
At-Large – Ben Huffman
Honorable Mention
Forward – Riley Evans
Goalie – Frankie Maya
Softball
First Team
Outfielder – Trinity Gravely
Second Team
First Base – Breanna Cooper
Outfielder – Zoie Pace
Honorable Mention
At-Large – Emily Gilley
At-Large – Camryn Martin
Baseball
First Team
Outfielder – Jacob Ryan
Second Team
Pitcher – Jacob Gilbert
Honorable Mention
At-Large – Bryson Baker
Magna Vista High School Spring All-Region 3D selections
Boys Soccer
Player of the Year – Ian Betton
Coach of the Year – John Athey
First Team
Forward – Eduardo Perez-Sandoval
Midfield – Ian Betton
Defense – Caleb Jenkins
Defense – Gael Ortega
At-Large – Carlos Ramirez
Goalie – Nathanial Pearson
Second Team
Midfield – Gustavo Vera-Carillo
Honorable Mention
Midfield – Nick Bokman
Defense – Aiden Carter
Girls Soccer
First Team
Forward – Ava Walker
Midfield – Bailey Coleman
Second Team
Defense – Jenny Ruiz
At-Large – Alondra Vera
At-Large – Kelsey Reece
Honorable Mention
Goalkeeper – Xitlalli Mena
Softball
First Team
At-Large – McKenzie Vaught
Second Team
Second Base – Faith Fuller
Honorable Mention
At-Large – Abby Bender
At-Large – Kaylee Hughes
Baseball
Honorable Mention
Designated Hitter – Blaine Peters
Outfielder – Brayden Wilson
Shortstop – Caleb Denton
Catcher – Preston Davis
Outfielder – Simeon Moore
Outfielder – Tommy Powell
All-District Selections
All-Piedmont District Softball
Player of the Year – Emma Payne (HCHS)
Coach of the Year – Woody Bane (HCHS)
First Team All-District
Pitcher – Emma Payne (HCHS)
Pitcher – Emily Gilley (BHS)
Pitcher – McKenzie Holt (PCHS)
Catcher – Jaydyn Harlow (HCHS)
1st Base – Jordan Jackson (MCHS)
2nd Base – Samantha Harris (PCHS)
3rd Base – Cassidy Newcomb (MCHS)
Shortstop – Kamryia Woody-Giggetts (HCHS)
Outfielder – Trinity Gilbert (BHS)
Outfielder – Shamya Hankins (HCHS)
Outfielder – Kaylee Hughes (MVHS)
DP Flex – Zoie Pace (BHS)
At-Large – McKenzie Vaught (MVHS)
At-Large – Journey Moore (PCHS)
Second Team All-District
Pitcher – Abby Bender (MVHS)
Pitcher – Colby Eastwood (THS)
Pitcher – Ruby Hite (MCHS)
Catcher – Lauren Fulcher (PCHS)
1st Base – Breanna Cooper (BHS)
2nd Base – Abby Duffer (HCHS)
3rd Base – Alexis Knight (PCHS)
Shortstop – Tori Powell (MCHS)
Outfielder – Greenly Elliott (THS)
Outfielder – Alex Love (MCHS)
Outfielder – Cyera Patterson (MVHS)
DP/Flex – Heidi Ellis (THS)
At-Large – Avarie Bowen (HCHS)
At-Large – Khamauri Mays (THS)
Honorable Mention
1st Base – Gaby Elliott (THS)
2nd Base – Faith Fuller (MVHS)
3rd Base – Jaci Parham (HCHS)
Shortstop – Gracie Rigney (THS)
Outfielder – Olivia Seamster (HCHS)
Outfielder – Makenzie Harris (THS)
Outfielder – Lilly Hazelwood (PCHS)
DP/Flex – Skyla King (MCHS)
At-Large – Katie Tuck (THS)
At-Large – Camryn Martin (BHS)
All-Piedmont District Baseball
Player of the Year – Raymond Ladd (THS)
Coach of the Year – Barry Shelton (THS)
First Team All-District
Pitcher – Raymond Ladd (THS)
Pitcher – Tucker Swails (PCHS)
Pitcher – Trey Comer (HCHS)
Catcher – Martin Sawyers (PCHS)
1st Base – Aiden Watlington (THS)
2nd Base – Tyler Collins (HCHS)
3rd Base – Joshua Gunn (HCHS)
Shortstop – Mason Hatcher (HCHS)
Outfielder – Eben Owen (THS)
Outfielder – Jacob Ryan (BHS)
Outfielder – Jai Penn (PCHS)
Designated Hitter – Blaine Peters (MVHS)
At-Large – Russell Webb (MCHS)
At-Large – Daki Chandler (HCHS)
Second Team All-District
Pitcher – Caleb Denton (MVHS)
Pitcher – Jacob Gilbert (BHS)
Pitcher – Luke Haynes (MVHS)
Catcher – Cole Compton (BHS)
1st Base – Adam Jones (MCHS)
2nd Base – Bryson Baker (BHS)
3rd Base – Jaxton Shook (MCHS)
Shortstop – Cody Hoffer (MCHS)
Outfielder – Cameron Carson (HCHS)
Outfielder – Carter Richardson (THS)
Outfielder – Simeon Moore (MVHS)
Designated Hitter – Garrison Colwell (HCHS)
At-Large – Brayden Wilson (MVHS)
At-Large – Patrick Snow (THS)
Honorable Mention
Pitcher – Stuart Callahan (PCHS)
Pitcher – Jake Brame (MCHS)
Catcher – Tyler Spencer (THS)
1st Base – Hunter Pendleton (PCHS)
2nd Base – Mason Lovern (THS)
3rd Base – Jackson Horton (PCHS)
Shortstop – Peyton Henderson (THS)
Outfielder – Tommy Powell (MVHS)
Outfielder – Landon Harbour (BHS)
Outfielder – Logan Clark (HCHS)
Designated Hitter – Shaffer Boles (THS)
All-Piedmont District Girls Soccer
Co-Players of the Year – Ava Walker and Alondra Vera (MVHS)
Coach of the Year – Wes Lewis (MVHS)
First Team All-District
Forward – Pan Pan Yang (HCHS)
Forward – Ava Walker (MVHS)
Forward – Alondra Vera (MVHS)
Forward – Isabella Beatty (MCHS)
Midfielder – Leah Wright (HCHS)
Midfielder – Bailey Coleman (MVHS)
Midfielder – Kelsey Reece (MVHS)
Midfielder – Alice Gonzalez (MCHS)
Defender – Trenati Hairston (MHS)
Defender – Jenny Ruiz (MVHS)
Defender – Clara Gardner (MCHS)
Defender – Emma Dowdy (THS)
At Large – Cassie Currin (MCHS)
At Large – Camille Underwood (MVHS)
At Large – Makaria Ruiz (GWHS)
Goalkeeper – Xitlalli Mena (MVHS)
Second Team All-District
Forward – Ashlynn Patten (MHS)
Forward – Angie Hernandez (MCHS)
Forward – Macy Hill (PCHS)
Forward – Kendall Williams (PCHS)
Midfielder – Carolina Kirby (MVHS)
Midfielder – Sophia Gomez (THS)
Midfielder – Elna Bailey (MCHS)
Midfielder – Heaven Brown (MCHS)
Defender – Hailey Deshazo (MVHS)
Defender – Grace Castle (MCHS)
Defender – Grace Walsh (MCHS)
Defender – Aleisha Haywood (BHS)
At Large – Jewel Lacovone (PCHS)
At Large – Cheyane Davis (HCHS)
At Large – Chloie Wright (PCHS)
Goalkeeper – Skye Ayers (PCHS)
All-Piedmont District Boys Soccer
Player of the Year – Ian Betton (MVHS)
Coach of the Year – John Athey (MVHS)
First Team All-District
Forward – Demerius Lynch (BHS)
Forward – Edwardo Perez-Sandoval (MVHS)
Forward – Carlos Ramirez (MVHS)
Forward – Jaden Walker (THS)
Midfielder – Casey Ferguson (BHS)
Midfielder – Ian Betton (MVHS)
Midfielder – Andy Garcia (MHS)
Midfielder – Juan Rodriguez (THS)
Defender – Jacob Saligan (BHS)
Defender – Caleb Jenkins (MVHS)
Defender – Gael Ortega (MVHS)
Defender – Zachary Payne (THS)
At Large – Levi Smith (HCHS)
At Large – Jaxon Britton (MVHS)
Goalkeeper – Nathanial Pearson (MVHS)
Goalkeeper – Peyton Cambron (PCHS)
Second Team All-District
Forward – Gustavo Vera-Carillo (MVHS)
Forward – Riley Evans (BHS)
Forward – Walter Hernandez (MCHS)
Forward – Colby Layman (PCHS)
Midfielder – Hector Maya (BHS)
Midfielder – Colin Gravitt (HCHS)
Midfielder – Lucas Newton (HCHS)
Midfielder – Nick Bokman (MVHS)
Defender – Cole Byrd (BHS)
Defender – Hayden Platzke (HCHS)
Defender – Alden Carter (MVHS)
Defender – Josue Garcia (MHS)
At Large – Luis Garcia (THS)
At Large – Tanner Deshazo (MVHS)
At Large – Tristan Hardy (PCHS)
Goalkeeper – Alex Hernandez (BHS)