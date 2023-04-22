On April 19 last year, Patrick County High School right-hander Tucker Swails threw a no-hitter at Bassett High School.

Almost exactly one year later, Swails sat down the Bengals lineup again.

The Cougars junior went 21 up and 21 down on the mound on Friday night in Stuart, throwing a perfect game to help the Cougars to a 6-0 win over Bassett.

"I felt great," Swails said in a phone call on Saturday. "The guys behind me were making plays and were producing runs, it’s the only thing you can really do."

The PC junior struck out 12 in the win, and was helped by several big plays by the Cougars defense behind him.

"We had a few good plays. Jai Penn made a really good play in centerfield and Stuart Callahan made a diving play in right field," Swails said.

Cougars coach Tal Swails, who is also Tucker’s dad, said in a text to the Bulletin he’s been told Friday’s was the first perfect game in school history.

PCHS opened in 1970.

"It's definitely really cool," Tucker said of making school history.

The Cougars were led at the plate on Friday by Penn, who went 4-4 with two runs and an RBI. Tucker Swails added two hits and an RBI. Martin Sawyers added two RBIs, and Hunter Pendleton scored two runs.

With the win, Patrick County improves to 11-2 on the year, and 5-2 in Piedmont District play. The Cougars are currently third in the PD standings, with games against the top two schools this week.

PCHS will travel to No. 2 ranked Tunstall High School (8-2, 4-1) on Tuesday to take on the Trojans, and will return home on Thursday to take on No. 1 ranked Halifax County High School (13-1, 7-0).

Bassett (6-6, 2-4) is currently sixth in the PD standings. The Bengals will next travel to Halifax County on Monday and Martinsville High School on Tuesday this week.

First pitch for all games this week is at 5 p.m.

Patrick County 6, Bassett 0

BHS 000 000 0 – 0 0 0

PCHS 120 300 X – 6 9 0

PCHS hitters: Jai Penn 4-4, 2B, 2R, RBI; Martin Sawyers 0-2, Sac., 2RBI; Stuart Callahan 1-2, RBI; Tucker Swails 2-2, BB, RBI; Jackson Horton 0-2, RBI; Toby Perkins 0-3, BB; Broc Taylor 1-4, 2B, R; Hunter Pendelton 0-1, 2BB, 2R, SB; Gavin Fain 1-1, 2BB, R

PCHS pitchers: Tucker Swails 7IP, 12K

Bassett pitchers: Gauge Hairston 3IP, 5H, 3R, 2K, 2BB; Bryson Baker 3IP, 4H, 3R, 3K, 5BB