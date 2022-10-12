 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Storage Center
featured top story editor's pick

Patrick County's Wesley Roberson, Magna Vista's Patrick McCrickard finish top 10 at golf states

  • 0
golf

Magna Vista's Patrick McCrickard (left) and Patrick County's Wesley Roberson (right) both came away with top-10 finishes at their respective state golf championships this week. The golfers are shown above at last month's Piedmont District golf championship, where they both finished First Team All-PD.

 Cara Cooper

Golfers from Magna Vista and Patrick County High Schools both came away with top-10 finishes at their respective state championships this week.

Patrick County’s Wesley Roberson finished ninth at the VHSL Class 2 state golf championship on Tuesday, at Olde Mill Golf Resort, in Laurel Park. Roberson shot 81 on the day.

Roberson qualified for states after finishing third at the Region 2C championship last week, which were also held at Olde Mill. Roberson shot 77 at the region finals.

Magna Vista’s Patrick McCrickard shot 77 at the VHSL Class 3 state golf finals, held on Tuesday at Stonehenge Golf and Country Club, in Richmond. McCrickard finished 10th out of 60 golfers.

McCrickard shot 75 at the Region 3D Golf Championship last week at Draper Valley Golf Club, in Pulaski, to finish First Team All-Region. The Warriors senior finished tied for sixth among 66 golfers who competed at the tournament to qualify for states.

People are also reading…

Both Roberson and McCrickard also finished First Team All-Piedmont District at last month's PD championship. Roberson finished third at the district championship after shooting 77 on the day. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert