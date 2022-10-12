Patrick County's Wesley Roberson, Magna Vista's Patrick McCrickard finish top 10 at golf states

Golfers from Magna Vista and Patrick County High Schools both came away with top-10 finishes at their respective state championships this week.

Patrick County’s Wesley Roberson finished ninth at the VHSL Class 2 state golf championship on Tuesday, at Olde Mill Golf Resort, in Laurel Park. Roberson shot 81 on the day.

Roberson qualified for states after finishing third at the Region 2C championship last week, which were also held at Olde Mill. Roberson shot 77 at the region finals.

Magna Vista’s Patrick McCrickard shot 77 at the VHSL Class 3 state golf finals, held on Tuesday at Stonehenge Golf and Country Club, in Richmond. McCrickard finished 10th out of 60 golfers.

McCrickard shot 75 at the Region 3D Golf Championship last week at Draper Valley Golf Club, in Pulaski, to finish First Team All-Region. The Warriors senior finished tied for sixth among 66 golfers who competed at the tournament to qualify for states.

Both Roberson and McCrickard also finished First Team All-Piedmont District at last month's PD championship. Roberson finished third at the district championship after shooting 77 on the day.