Patriots men's soccer picks up win in South Carolina

The Patrick & Henry Community College men' soccer team picked up a 3-2 win over USC Lancaster on Saturday in South Carolina.

With the win, the Patriots improve to 2-0 on the season.

USC was just outside of the national rankings in NJCAA Division I preseason poll. P&HCC is also receiving votes in NJCAA Division II's national poll.

Kaue Mendes led the Patriots with two goals. Enrique Jacobs added a goal and an assist, and Jerry Becerra and Guilherme Ravaneda had one assist each. 

Patrick County High School graduate Martin Morse picked up the win in net for P&HCC, making one save and allowing one goal. 

The Patriots will next travel to Montreat College in North Carolina on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. game.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

