PCHS hoops standout Sierra Hubbard commits to PHCC

Sierra Hubbard has been dazzling local basketball fans on the court the last four years.

Hubbard's fans won't have to look too far to see how she does at the next level. The Patrick County High School senior will now spend the next two years playing at Patrick Henry Community College, a decision made official at a signing on Tuesday.

The Patrick County senior scored more than 1,000 points in her high school career, and was named VHSL Class 2 second team all-state as a junior, the same season she led the Piedmont District and Region 2C in scoring and rebounds.

The Cougars played just a handful of games in 2021 and finished the season in the Region 2C tournament.

Getting to play close to home was the No. 1 draw for Hubbard in her decision to play at PHCC. Being able to still have her family watch her play was what she said she really wanted.

"They've always come to my games, so it's just going to be easier for them to come down and they'll always be in the stands," Hubbard said of her family.