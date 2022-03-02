 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured editor's pick

PCHS's Michael Hamm, Bassett's Connor Kinkema named All-ODAC

  • 0
Michael Hamm

Patrick County High School graduate Michael Hamm (shown above at the Piedmont District championship last season), now a freshman at Ferrum College, was named All-ODAC after finishing fourth in the 400-meter dash at the conference indoor track championships last week in Salem.

 Bulletin file photo

Patrick County High School graduate Michael Hamm was a track and field standout with the Cougars, and now he’s finding success as a Panther.

Hamm, a freshman at Ferrum College, was named all-conference by the Old Dominion Athletic Conference after finishing third in the 400-meter dash at the conference indoor track & field championships last week. He ran 50.77 in the race, just 0.5 seconds behind first place.

Hamm also finished fourth in the men’s 200-meter dash, running 22.49, and was part of the Panthers’ 4x400 meter relay team that also finished fourth.

Ferrum finished eighth as a team in the men’s finals.

The ODAC Indoor Track & Field Championships were held on February 26-27 in Salem.

The PCHS graduate is only the second Ferrum runner to earn an individual All-ODAC honor in men’s track. Ferrum’s track program is in its second year of existence.

The Panthers open the outdoor track season on March 18 at the Emory Spring Break Classic hosted by Emory University in Atlanta.

People are also reading…

Bassett’s Kinkema named too All-ODAC swim team

After finishing with three top-5 finishes at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference swimming championships, Bassett High School graduate Connor Kinkema was named first team All-ODAC this week.

Kinkema, a senior swimmer at Roanoke College, finished second in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:04.69), third in the 100-yard breaststroke (57.08), and fourth in the 400-yard IM (4:11.24) at the ODAC championships on February 10-13 at Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Kinkema finished his Roanoke swimming careers as a 9-time individual ODAC champion and a 3-time ODAC record holder.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics torch relay starts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert