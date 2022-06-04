PC's Riley Brim finishes third in state 800 run; Other local track state championship results

Patrick County High School senior Riley Brim ran in his third track state championship on Saturday, and came away with his best career finish.

Brim finished third in the boys 800 meter dash at Saturday’s VHSL Class 2 Outdoor Track and Field State Championship, running a time of 2:02.90.

The Cougar came into Saturday’s race at James Madison University seeded second in the 800. He also finished second in the race at last week’s Region 2C championship.

Brim said knowing his seed helped calm him and put him in a good headspace for his race.

“It just helped me figure out how I needed to work,” he said. “Get my placement and finish it out.”

While he said he had some nerves going into Saturday, Brim said having been to states in the past – including this winter’s VHSL Class 2 indoor track and field state championship – also helped keep him calm.

“It made me not as nervous because I’d seen it all before,” he said. “It was just a new event.”

Brim will move on to compete on the indoor and outdoor track and field teams at Patrick & Henry Community College this fall.

So how does it feel to finish his high school career on such a high note?

“It feels good,” he said. “It makes me ready to go run at college.”

OTHER STATE TRACK NOTES:

Martinsville High School freshman phenom Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston backed up her two Region 2C titles last week with all-state finishes in the girls 100 and 200 meter dash events Saturday at JMU. Mitchell-Hairston was third in the 100 with a time of 12.67, and fifth in the 200 with a time of 26.69.

Mitchell-Hairston was also the anchor leg of the Bulldogs girls 4x100 meter relay team that finished sixth with a time of 52.59. The freshman was joined on the relay by Jakiyah Gravely, Fonshay Moyer, and Zaniyah Moyer.

Martinsville junior Rayshaun Dickerson was a state champion as a part of the Bulldogs 4x100 meter relay team, but he also had all-state finishes in the 100 and 200 meter dash. Dickerson ran 11.45 to come in fourth in the 100, and was sixth in the 200 with a time of 22.49.

- At Saturday’s VHSL Class 3 Outdoor Track and Field State Championship at Liberty University, Bassett came away with two all-state finishes, and Magna Vista finished the day with three.

Bassett’s boys 4x100 meter relay team, consisting of Sterling Jamison, Jamari Johnson, Brendon Easley and Braydon Foley, ran 43.84 to come home with a fifth place finish.

Easley also was all-state in the boys 110 meter hurdles, finishing sixth with a time of 16.37.

- Magna Vista senior Tania Starkie finished the weekend sixth in both the girls 100 meter dash and the long jump. Starkie ran 16.53 in the 100m and jumped 16-feet, 9.25-inches in the long jump.

- Warriors senior Deontae Lawson finished the strong weekend for MVHS, coming in seventh in the boys triple jump, with his longest jump coming in at 42-feet, 5.25-inches.

RESULTS

VHSL Class 2 Outdoor Track and Field State Championship

Saturday at James Madison University

Boys 4x100m relay

1st – Martinsville (JaMere Eggleston-Smith, Rayshaun Dickerson, Ronnie Jackson Jr., Jahmal Jones) 43.56

Boys 100m dash

1st – Jahmal Jones (MHS) 10.94

4th – Rayshaun Dickerson (MHS) 11.45

Boys 200m dash

1st – Jahmal Jones (MHS) 22.49

6th – Rayshaun Dickerson (MHS) 11.45

Girls 100m dash

3rd—Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston (MHS) 12.67

Boys 800m run

3rd – Riley Brim (PCHS) 2:02.90

Girls 200m dash

5th – Rickyah Mithcell-Hairston (MHS) 26.69

Girls 4x100m dash

6th – Martinsville (Jakiyah Gravely, Fonshay Moyer, Zaniyah Moyer, Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston) 52.59

Boys long jump

9th – Jahmal Jones (MHS) 19-7

Girls shot put

12th – Elisha Jackson (MHS) 29-5.5

Boys 400m dash

13th – Christian Jones (MHS) 54.21

Boys 300m hurdles

15th – Steffon Evans (MHS) 47.56

VHSL Class 3 Outdoor Track and Field State Championship

Saturday at Liberty University

Boys 4x100m relay

5th – Basset (Sterling Jamison, Jamari Johnson, Brendon Easley, Braydon Foley) 43.84

Girls 100m hurdles

6th – Tania Starkie (MVHS) 16.53

Boys 110m hurdles

6th – Brendon Easley (BHS) 16.37

Girls long jump

6th – Tania Starkie (MVHS) 16-9.25

Boys triple jump

7th – Deontae Lawson (MVHS) 42.5.25

18th – Brendon Easley (BHS) 37-6

Boys 100m dash

12th – Deontae Lawson (MVHS) 11.11

Girls 4x100m relay

13th – Bassett (Vintoria Manns, Lana Roberts-Jordan, Kamiya Hairston, Brianna Taylor) 53.01

Girls 100m dash

13th – Tania Starkie (MVHS) 13.05

18th – Lana Roberts-Jordan (BHS) 13.41

Girls triple jump

15th – Tania Starkie (MVHS) 33-6.5

Boys 200m dash

15th – Deontae Lawson (MVHS) 23.04

Girls 4x800m relay

16th – Bassett (Claire Howe, Brittany Cruz, Alheli Ramos-Garcia, Sienna Bailey) 11:37.34

Boys high jump

18th – Branson Mattox (BHS) 5-7

21st – Deontae Lawson (MVHS) 5-7

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

