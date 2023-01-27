PD Swimming Championships: Bengals, Warriors, Bulldogs swimmers qualify for region swim meets

The Bassett High School swim teams both finished second in the Piedmont District, both during the regular season and at Wednesday’s PD championships.

The Piedmont District swimming and diving championships were held on Wednesday at Hargrave Military Academy, in Chatham.

Bassett's Hunter Goad won the PD championship in the boys 100 yard backstroke, with a time of 1:12.57. Nathan Goad won the district title in the boys 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:17.55.

The Bengals had seven girls and four boys finish fifth or better in their events to move on to the Region 3D championship meet.

Both the Bengals girls and boys 200 yard medley relays finished second on Tuesday. The girls team, made up of Brenna Greer, Madeline Cooley, Emily Whitlow, Breanna Lawson, swam a time of 2:58.72.

The boys relay, made up of Hunter Goad, Nathan Goad, Logan Allen, and Ethan Yates, swam a time of 2:11.17.

The Bengals boys and girls 200 yard freestyle relays also qualified for regions. The boys relay, made up of Logan Allen, Hunter Goad, Nathan Goad, and Ethan Yates finished second with a time of 2:01.22.

The girls relay, made up of Callie Ferguson, Amanda Goad, Evan Parnell, and Sarah Campbell, swam a time of 2:40.55 to finish third.

Saylor Robertson finished third in the girls 200 yard freestyle (3:28.04), and Greer finished fourth (3:32.65).

Hunter Goad finished third in the boys 200 yard freestyle (2:23.31). Nathan Goad finished third in the boys 200 yard IM (2:34.30).

Allen moved on to regions with a second place finish in the boys 100 yard butterfly (1:14.44), and a fourth place finish in the boys 50 yard freestyle (27.86).

Whitlow qualified for regions with a second place finish in the girls 100 yard backstroke (1:29.69), a fourth place finish in the girls 100 yard freestyle (1:16.22).

Kendall Mayes moved on to regions in the girls 100 yard backstroke with a third place finish (1.59.50).

Campbell and Amanda Goad also qualified for regions with fourth (1:58.32) and fifth (2:00.70) place finishes in the girls 100 yard breaststroke.

Magna Vista had four individuals and one relay team finish good enough to move on to the Region 3D meet.

Myssia Hairston-France won the girls 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:26.70. She also finished third in the girls 100 yard breaststroke (1:48.27).

Luke Haynes moves on to regions with two second places finishes in the boys 50 yard freestyle (25.52) and the boys 100 yard breaststroke (1:17.65).

Camille Underwood qualified for regions with a fourth place finish in the girls 50 yard freestyle (33.51) and a fifth place finish in the girls 100 yard freestyle (1:19.47).

Karli Barker finished third in the girls 50 yard freestyle (33:38).

The Warriors girls 200 yard freestyle relay, made of up Barker, Underwood, Chandler Motley, and Hairston-France, finished second with a time of 2:16.23.

Martinsville’s Natalie LaPrade won the girls 1 meter diving championship, with a combined score of 202.90.

LaPrade also qualified for the Region 2C championship as a member of the Bulldogs girls 200 yard freestyle relay, which finished fourth, with a time of 2:50.27. Aubrey Blankenbaker, Kayla Solomon, and Lilly Rorrer were also part of the relay.

Martinsville’s Gavin Luther qualified for regions with a fifth place finish in the boys 200 yard freestyle (2:59.08).

BHS and MVHS will travel to Christiansburg on Tuesday to compete in the Region 3D championship.

LaPrade will compete in the Region 2C diving championship on February 6, and the Bulldogs will compete in the region swimming championship on February 9.

All region swimming and diving events will be held at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.

Full results from Tuesday’s meet are listed below.

Piedmont District Swimming and Diving Championships

Wednesday at Hargrave Military Academy

Girls 200 yard medley relay

1 – HCHS (Kyla Clauden, Fan Yang, Emma Sheppard, Emma Payne) 2:20

2 – BHS (Brenna Greer, Madeline Cooley, Emily Whitlow, Breanna Lawson) 2:58.72

Boys 200 yard medley relay

1 – HCHS (Andrew Zhang, Noah Crews, Johan Lopez, C.J. Degraw) 2:05.26

2 – BHS (Hunter Goad, Nathan Goad, Logan Allen, Ethan Yates) 2:11.17

3 – GWHS (Charles Hungarland, Coleman Lewis, Jack Jones, Liam Markham) 2:20.53

Girls 200 yard freestyle

1 – Peyton Murray (HCHS) 2:48.28

2 – Abigail Duffer (HCHS) 3:02.52

3 – Saylor Robertson (BHS) 3:28.04

4 – Breanna Greer (BHS) 3:32.65

Boys 200 yard freestyle

1 – Colton Epps (HCHS) 2:16.52

2 – Brandon Heddings (HCHS) 2: 21.10

3 – Hunter Goad (BHS) 2:23.31

4 – Preston Riddle (HCHS) 2:23.31

5 – Gavin Luther (MHS) 2:59.08

Girls 200 yard IM

1 – Emma Sheppard (HCHS) 2:53.54

Boys 200 yard IM

1 – Andrew Zhang (HCHS) 2:28.77

2 – Jack Jones (GWHS) 2:34.30

3 – Nathan Goad (BHS) 2:34.30

Girls 50 yard freestyle

1 – Kyla Clauden (HCHS) 29.91

2 – Emma Payne (HCHS) 32.09

3 – Karli Barker (MVHS) 33:38

4 – Camille Underwood (MVHS) 33.51

5 – Chesney Richardson (HCHS) 33.68

6 – Chandler Motley (MVHS) 33.95

7 – Amanda Goad (BHS) 36.77

8 – Callie Ferguson (BHS) 37.05

9 – Caroline Kirby (MVHS) 37.27

10 – Claire Coleman (MVHS) 38.24

11 – Kyndell Walker (GWHS) 39.35

12 – Jaci Parham (HCHS) 39.69

13 – Aubrey Blankenbaker (MHS) 40.93

14 – Brenna Greer (BHS) 41.46

15 – Sarah Campbell (BHS) 42.45

16 – Kayla Solomon (MHS) 45.16

17 – Lilly Rorrer (MHS) 45.80

18 – Saniah Lyons (GWHS) 50.48

19 – Essence Ballard (GWHS) 55.97

Boys 50 yard freestyle

1 – C.J. Degraw (HCHS) 25.42

2 – Luke Hayes (MVHS) 25.52

3 – Mason Hatcher (HCHS) 25.60

4 – Liam Markham (GWHS) 27.86

4 – Logan Allen (BHS) 27.86

6 – Trey Comer (HCHS) 28.35

7 – Aaron Crutchfield (HCHS) 29.12

8 – Ethan Yates (BHS) 32.29

9 – Coleman Lewis (GWHS) 33.46

10 – Landen Walker (GWHS) 34.37

11 – Dakota Carter (MVHS) 35.00

12 – Gavin Luther (MHS) 35.56

13 – Abdullah Furooq (MVHS) 36.52

14 – Max Rorrer (MHS) 39.55

15 – Joshua Gunter (GWHS) 43.81

16 – Hunter Smith (BHS) 56.34

17 – Jake Leigg (GWHS) 59.03

Girls 1 meter diving

1 – Natalie LaPrade (MHS) 202.90

Girls 100 yard butterfly

1 – Myssia Hairston-France (MVHS) 1:26.70

Boys 100 yard butterfly

1 – Jack Jones (GWHS) 1:11.15

2 – Logan Allen (BHS) 1:14.44

3 – Brandon Heddings (HCHS) 1:19.06

Girls 100 yard freestyle

1 – Fan Yang (HCHS) 1:06.98

2 – Emma Sheppard (HCHS) 1:10.08

3 – Emma Payne (HCHS) 1:15.19

4 – Emily Whitlow (BHS) 1:16.22

5 – Camille Underwood (MVHS) 1:19.47

6 – Claire Coleman (MVHS) 1:25.72

7 – Caroline Kirby (MVHS) 1:28.59

8 – Natalie LaPrade (MHS) 1:29.35

9 – Callie Ferguson (BHS) 1:33.51

10 – Kyndell Wilker (GWHS) 1:35.81

11 – Madeline Cooley (BHS) 1:37.64

12 – Breanna Lawson (BHS) 1:38.41

13 – Saniah Lyons (GWHS) 2:08.85

14 – Essence Ballard (GWHS) 2:25.31

Boys 100 yard freestyle

1 – C.J. DeGraw (HCHS) 1:00.76

2 – Charles Hungarland (GWHS) 1:03.50

3 – Liam Markham (GWHS) 1:05.06

4 – Trey Comer (HCHS) 1:07.40

5 – Noah Crews (HCHS) 1:09.47

6 – Aaron Crutchfield (HCHS) 1:09.55

7 – Ethan Yates (BHS) 1:14.22

8 – Max Rorrer (MHS) 1:29.19

9 – Hunter Smith (BHS) 2:03.22

Girls 500 yard freestyle

1 – Peyton Murray (HCHS) 7:44.42

2 – Abigail Duffer (HCHS) 8:37.36

Boys 500 yard freestyle

1 – Colton Epps (HCHS) 6:18.61

2 – Andrew Zhang (HCHS) 6:20.62

Girls 200 yard freestyle relay

1 – HCHS (Emma Payne, Fan Yang, Emma Sheppard, Kyla Clauden) 2:01.60

2 – MVHS (Karli Barker, Camille Underwood, Chandler Motley, Myssia Hairston-France) 2:16.23

3 – BHS (Callie Ferguson, Amanda Goad, Evan Parnell, Sarah Campbell) 2:40.55

4 – MHS (Natalie LaPrade, Aubrey Blankenbaker, Kayla Solomon, Lilly Rorrer) 2:50.27

Boys 200 yard freestyle relay

1 – HCHS (C.J. DeGraw, Mason Hatcher, Johan Lopez, Andrew Zhang) 1:46.10

2 – BHS (Logan Allen, Hunter Goad, Nathan Goad, Ethan Yates) 2:01.22

Girls 100 yard backstroke

1 – Kyla Clauden (HCHS) 1:20.63

2 – Emily Whitlow (BHS) 1:29.69

3 – Kendall Mayes (BHS) 1:59.50

Boys 100 yard backstroke

1 – Hunter Goad (BHS) 1:12.57

2 – Johan Lopez (HCHS) 1:14.37

3 – Charles Hungarland (GWHS) 1:20.58

Girls 100 yard breaststroke

1 – Fan Yang (HCHS) 1:23.99

2 – Chesney Richardson (HCHS) 1:29.88

3 – Myssia Hairston-France (MVHS) 1:48.27

4 – Sarah Campbell (BHS) 1:58.32

5 – Amanda Goad (BHS) 2:00.70

6 – Madeline Cooley (BHS) 2:15.15

7 – Taylor Reed (BHS) 2:32.27

Boys 100 yard breaststroke

1 – Nathan Goad (BHS) 1:17.55

2 – Luke Hayes (MVHS) 1:17.65

3 – Preston Riddle (HCHS) 1:23.97

4 – Noah Crews (HCHS) 1:27.30

5 – Coleman Lewis (GWHS) 1:47.31

Girls 400 yard freestyle relay

1 – HCHS (Jaci Parham, Abigail Duffer, Peyton Murray, Chesney Richardson) 5:31.51

Boys 400 yard freestyle relay

1 – HCHS (Trey Comer, Preston Riddle, Aaron Crutchfield, Mason Hatcher) 4:20.94

2 – GWHS (Liam Markham, Charlest Hungarland, Coleman Lewis, Jack Jones) 4:48.14

Girls team scores

1 – Halifax County High School 381

2 – Bassett High School 249

3 – Magna Vista High School 162

4 – Martinsville High School 69

5 – G.W.-Danville High School 21

Boys team scores

1 – Halifax County High School 416

2 – Bassett High School 204.5

3 – G.W.-Danville High School 198.5

4 – Magna Vista High School 44

5 – Martinsville High School 33