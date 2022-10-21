PD Volleyball Tournament Roundup: Bassett, Patrick County move on to semifinals

The Piedmont District Volleyball Tournament opened on Thursday. Here's a look at each first round game:

No. 2 Bassett 3, No. 7 Martinsville 0 (25-7, 25-19, 25-9)

The Bassett High School volleyball team won it's PD tournament first round game, defeating Martinsville High School, 3-0, at BHS. The Bengals won by scores of 25-7, 25-19, 25-9.

Bassett, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, was led by: Annie Laine (10 kills), Zoie Pace (4 kills, 9 service points, 2 aces), Lani Craig (4 kills, 4 digs), and Saylor Robertson (4 kills, 17 service points, 8 aces).

The Bengals (15-5, 10-3) will move on to face Patrick County in the tournament semifinals. The two teams will play on Monday at Tunstall High School, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Martinsville (4-16, 2-13) will await seeding in the upcoming Region 2C tournament, scheduled to begin next week.

No. 3 Patrick County 3, No. 6 Halifax County 1 (23-25, 25-11, 25-16, 25-18)

For the second time this week, the Patrick County High School volleyball team defeated Halifax County, this time in the PD tournament. The Cougars won, 3-1, by scores of 23-25, 25-11, 25-16, 25-18.

The Cougars were led by: Samantha Harris (15 kills, 14 digs, 2 aces), Kaylee Towler (10 kills, 9 digs, 6 aces), Lilly Byers (30 assists, 9 digs, 2 aces), Journey Moore (32 digs, 3 aces, 2 assists), and Marissa Bentley (6 kills, 4 blocks, 2 assists, 5 aces).

Patrick County, the No. 3 seed in tournament, also defeated Halifax, the No. 6 seed, in the both team's regular season finales on Tuesday.

The Cougars (17-4, 10-3) will play Bassett in the tournament semifinals on Monday at Tunstall High School. Game time is at 7:30 p.m.

No. 4 Mecklenburg County 3, No. 5 Magna Vista 0

The Magna Vista volleyball team was eliminated from the Piedmont District tournament with a 3-0 road loss to Mecklenburg County, on Thursday.

Mecklenburg moves on to face Tunstall in the tournament semifinals. The teams will play on Monday at THS at 5:30 p.m.

Magna Vista will next begin play in the Region 3D tournament. They'll travel to Abingdon High School on Saturday, October 29 for a 3 p.m. game.