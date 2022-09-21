 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Storage Center
featured top story editor's pick

Perry, Charleston RiverDogs win Carolina League Championship

  • 0
Nate Perry

Bassett High School graduate Nathan Perry (shown above as a member of the Tri-City ValleyCats) was a member of the Charleston RiverDogs that won a Carolina League championship this week.

 Contributed photo by Gregory Fisher/Tri-City ValleyCats

Two people with local baseball ties celebrated a minor league championship this week.

The Charleston RiverDogs swept the Lynchburg Hillcats to win the Carolina League championship for a second straight season. Charleston defeated Lynchburg, 6-2, on Tuesday for the title.

Bassett High School graduate Nate Perry is a catcher on the RiverDogs roster. On the year, he hit .230 with five home runs and 18 RBIs.

The former Bengal last appeared in a game on September 9, when he went 1-4 with a double and an RBI.

Perry, a 2017 graduate of BHS, was signed by the Tampa Bay Rays this offseason, and reported to Charleston, the team’s Single-A affiliate in Charleston, South Carolina, in June.

Charleston’s bench coach Frank Jagoda is the former baseball coach at Patrick & Henry Community College. Jagoda is in his third season with the Rays organization.

People are also reading…

With the win, Charleston finished the postseason a perfect 4-0, and 42-24 overall.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert