Perry, Charleston RiverDogs win Carolina League Championship

Two people with local baseball ties celebrated a minor league championship this week.

The Charleston RiverDogs swept the Lynchburg Hillcats to win the Carolina League championship for a second straight season. Charleston defeated Lynchburg, 6-2, on Tuesday for the title.

Bassett High School graduate Nate Perry is a catcher on the RiverDogs roster. On the year, he hit .230 with five home runs and 18 RBIs.

The former Bengal last appeared in a game on September 9, when he went 1-4 with a double and an RBI.

Perry, a 2017 graduate of BHS, was signed by the Tampa Bay Rays this offseason, and reported to Charleston, the team’s Single-A affiliate in Charleston, South Carolina, in June.

Charleston’s bench coach Frank Jagoda is the former baseball coach at Patrick & Henry Community College. Jagoda is in his third season with the Rays organization.

With the win, Charleston finished the postseason a perfect 4-0, and 42-24 overall.