PHCC baseball 'getting hot at right time' as postseason approaches

The Patrick Henry Community College baseball team swept their way through their final homestand this weekend. After winning both ends of Saturday’s doubleheader against Guilford Tech 13-4 and 4-0, the Patriots completed the sweep on Sunday with a 10-0 win over the Titans in Game 3.

The Patriots won in walk-off fashion, with Hunter Steel (Woodbridge HS) hitting a 2-run homerun in the bottom of the sixth to instantly end the game via mercy rule.

The shutout increased the team’s scoreless streak to 19 innings. Spencer Rife (Randolph Macon) threw a complete game 2-hitter for PHCC with three strikeouts and no walks.

The late innings home run was the second of the game for Steele, who finished the day with four RBIs. Shyhiem Pannell (Concord) added a double and a run, and Graham Dalton (Chatham HS) had a bases clearing double in the sixth.

“It was really just three team wins there,” PHCC coach Cody Ellis said after Sunday’s series finale win. “Our pitching staff did a phenomenal job… and we put up our normal amount of runs, so it just takes the pressure off of our defense and off our pitching staff. It’s just an awesome team win.”

With the series sweep, PHCC improved to 31-14 overall, and 18-6 in Region X. The Patriots went 24-2 at home this season.