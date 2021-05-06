PHCC men's soccer defeats Louisburg for region regular season title, prepares for postseason with perfect record intact

Six minutes into Wednesday’s game, Martinsville High School graduate Wilson Bowles found the back of the net on an assist by Caleb Brouwer to give the Patriots an early lead.

The Hurricanes answered in the 22nd minute, and the score remained tied 1-1 at the half.

Just after the break, PHCC struck again on a goal by Jorge Mussi assisted by Bowles, again giving the team a boost of energy out of the gate.

“We’re a team built off energy,” Murphy said. “We always try to jump on the front foot if possible, especially against a team this good. You don’t want a team this good to stay in and find their tempo, find their feet. It becomes troublesome. So I’m very proud of the boys, especially after they equalized 1-1, to be able to respond as well as they did coming out of halftime as well.”

Bowles piled on the scoring to put the game further out of reach with 19 minutes remaining, on an assist by Cris Brouwer. The former Bulldog leads PHCC with seven goals, 17th most in NJCAA Division II. He also has three game-winning goals this season, third most in the nation, and six assists, seventh most in the nation and team-high.

PHCC will finish the regular season with a nonconference game on Saturday at Daytona State.