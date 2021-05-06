PHCC men's soccer defeats Louisburg for region regular season title, prepares for postseason with perfect record intact

The number six was a recurring theme for the Patrick Henry Community College men’s soccer team this week.
The Patriots came into their contest against No. 3 ranked Louisburg as the No. 6 ranked team in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II.
It took just six minute for PHCC to take the lead on the perennial powerhouse Hurricanes Wednesday at Smith River Sports Complex, and after Louisburg evened the score in the first half, it took the Patriots just four minutes into the second half to retake the lead.
PHCC finished the night with a 3-2 win over Louisburg to improve to a perfect 6-0-1 on the season with one game remaining before the playoffs.
PHCC coach Brennan Murphy said Wednesday’s was “probably one the best games I’ve ever been a part of,” and he believes it was the first over Louisburg in school history. The win clinched the Region X regular season title for the Patriots, and gives the team a bye in the district tournament until the championship game.
“It took a lot of effort from our boys,” Murphy said. “We’re going up against, in my opinion, one of the best, if not the best, program in the country. They’re an amazing program. Coached well, played well.”
The two teams tied 1-1 in their other meeting this season on April 21 in North Carolina.
Six minutes into Wednesday’s game, Martinsville High School graduate Wilson Bowles found the back of the net on an assist by Caleb Brouwer to give the Patriots an early lead.
The Hurricanes answered in the 22nd minute, and the score remained tied 1-1 at the half.
Just after the break, PHCC struck again on a goal by Jorge Mussi assisted by Bowles, again giving the team a boost of energy out of the gate.
“We’re a team built off energy,” Murphy said. “We always try to jump on the front foot if possible, especially against a team this good. You don’t want a team this good to stay in and find their tempo, find their feet. It becomes troublesome. So I’m very proud of the boys, especially after they equalized 1-1, to be able to respond as well as they did coming out of halftime as well.”
Bowles piled on the scoring to put the game further out of reach with 19 minutes remaining, on an assist by Cris Brouwer. The former Bulldog leads PHCC with seven goals, 17th most in NJCAA Division II. He also has three game-winning goals this season, third most in the nation, and six assists, seventh most in the nation and team-high.
PHCC will finish the regular season with a nonconference game on Saturday at Daytona State.
Louisburg (5-2-1) will play Cape Fear on Wednesday, with the winner traveling to Martinsville next weekend for the tournament championship. The tournament champion will move on to play in the district tournament, and while Murphy said there are some at-large bids also available for that tournament, “to be on the safe route we do need to win to move on,” he said.
“[Wednesday’s win] brings us a lot of momentum but hopefully it just gives us that drive to know how hard we have to work in training in order to sustain the rate of play that we’re playing at,” Murphy added.
Six may have been a recurring theme for the Patriots this week, but Murphy is hoping for different numbers the rest of the way.
“We were sixth in the country, hopefully we’ll move up a bit now,” he said.
“I’m very proud of the boys. They’ve done an excellent job and the real work starts now.”
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com