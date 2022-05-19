Piedmont District Baseball: Bassett falls to unbeaten Halifax County

DRY FORK, Va. — Halifax County knocked off Bassett 6-0 in the opening round of the Piedmont District baseball tournament Wednesday afternoon at Tunstall High School.

Halifax (16-4) came into the PD tournament as the top seed after going 10-0 in district play this spring.

The Comets started the scoring in the second inning when Grayson Parker drove in Trey Comer with his single to right field to give the team a 1-0 lead. Bassett pitcher Jacob Gilbert followed with a strikeout for the first out, but Joshua Gunn picked up a base the hard way when he was plunked by a pitch.

However, the Bengals didn’t falter as their defense turned a crucial double play to get out of the jam trailing by just one.

The pitching and defensive theme continued into the bottom of the fourth as Comer and Gilbert locked into a pitcher’s duel. However, Halifax changed that in the fourth with a pair of runs on Cameron Carson’s single to left.

Halifax sealed the deal with a trio of runs in the fifth that gave the Comets a six-run cushion. Trevor Hazelwood started the scoring with his swipe of home and Colin Saunders pushed Halifax’s lead to five with his RBI single.

Carson rounded out the scoring when he smacked a single that scored Saunders and made it a 6-0 contest.

Trey Comer got the win for the Comets, throwing a complete-game shutout while striking out five.

Bassett got a solid start from Gilbert on the mound.

Halifax returns to action Friday when it takes on Tunstall in the tournament championship game.

Bassett (7-12) will now await seeding in the upcoming Region 3D tournament, scheduled to begin next week.