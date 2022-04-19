Piedmont District Baseball: Patrick County's Swails no-hits Bassett

In a season full of great pitching performances, Tucker Swails had his best of the spring Tuesday at Bassett High School. The Patrick County High School sophomore threw a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts to help the Cougars to a 3-0 win over the Bengals at BHS.

The only baserunners Swails allowed Tuesday came in the bottom of the seventh inning as he faced just one batter more than the minimum. With one out in the final inning, Jacob Ryan walked and Cole Compton reached on a 6-4 fielder’s choice on a ball hit to the shortstop. Ryan was out at second, but Compton beat the throw on an attempted double play.

Swails induced a groundball to second for the final out.

“I felt great. I was a little tight but felt all right,” Swails said of his night. “I was nervous (going into the seventh). It was in the back of my mind. I ended up walking that kid but it was all right.”

“I saw what we see out of Tucker every time he toes it,” said PCHS coach Tal Swails, who is Tucker Swails dad. “He’s just a bulldog when he’s got the ball…. I’m blessed to have him on my squad and I’m blessed to take him home and feed him dinner tonight. That’s a double blessing.”

The Cougars sophomore struck out the side in each of the second and third innings. He also helped his own cause at the plate, hitting a 2-run homerun in the first inning to give PCHS an early lead. Tucker Swails also had an RBI groundout in the third and hit a triple in the fifth. He finished the night 2-4 with three RBIs.

Jai Penn and Cam Nowlin were each 1-4 with a run scored for PCHS.

Tuesday was the second no-hitter Tucker Swails has thrown with Martin Sawyers as his catcher. The duo also had one together in a Dixie Youth game several years back. They’ve played alongside one another for about eight years.

“It helps a lot. I have a lot of trust in him,” Tucker Swails said of his catcher.

“We’ve got chemistry because of that. It helps,” Sawyers said. “He trusts me to block the balls he throws.”

Bassett pitcher Jacob Gilbert had 11 strikeouts and allowed six hits. He had three strikeouts in each of the first, second, and fourth innings.

Patrick County (9-3, 4-2) will return home on Friday to take on Tunstall for a Piedmont District game at 5 p.m.

Bassett (3-9-1, 1-4-1) will go on the road to Vinton on Wednesday for a non-district game against William Byrd beginning at 5 p.m.

Patrick County 3, Bassett 0

PCHS 201 000 0 – 3 6 0

BHS 000 000 0 – 0 0 1

PCHS hitters: Jai Penn 1-4, R; Cam Nowlin 1-4, R; Tucker Swails 2-4, 2R HR, 3B, 3RBIs; Jack 1-3; Gil Hubbard 1-3; Ethan Strole 0-0, BB, HBP; Toby Perkins 0-2, HBP

PCHS pitcher: Tucker Swails 0H, 10K, BB

BHS pitcher: Jacob Gilbert 3R, 6H, 11K, 1BB, 2HBP

