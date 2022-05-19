Piedmont District Baseball: Tunstall downs Patrick County in pitcher's duel

DRY FORK – The last time Tunstall and Patrick County faced off, the game as an absolute slugfest with 24 combined runs scored.

But in Wednesday night's Piedmont District Semifinal, it was a different tune for the two teams.

Behind Tunstall’s two-run first inning, along with dominate pitching from starter Will Eaton, the Trojans managed to hold off the Cougars en route to a 4-1 victory.

Tunstall (15-5) moves onto the Piedmont District Finals on Friday to take on Halifax County.

Trojans senior Landon ‘LJ’ Jones led off the bottom of the first inning with a line drive single to left field and junior Carter Richardson reached on a Cougars' fielding error to put runners at first and second. One groundout later, senior Caulier Barker hit a grounder to the Cougars shortstop, scoring Jones and reaching safely himself on a fielder’s choice.

“Every at-bat I had tonight, all three of them was a battle,” Barker said. “I got two strikes early, had to fight my way back, and ended up finding something I was able to get the barrel on.”

Eaton managed to help his own cause at the plate. He scored Richardson on a hard ground ball to center, making it a 2-0 Tunstall lead with one out in the first.

Eaton would finish his night going 2-3 at the plate.

“I was just trying to put the ball in play,” Eaton said on his approach. “Just looked for the fastball, hit the fastball, and did with what I could.”

Jones had himself a night with the bat and on the basepaths, going 3-4 with two stolen bases.

“I love the intensity out here," Jones said. "It felt like a true playoff atmosphere, and we felt like we finally got our chip on our shoulders back.

"I went back to the basics. Towards the beginning of the season, I was striking out a lot and missing the ball. So I went back to the basics of seeing the ball, breathing, and it allowed for me to focus and drive through the ball and hit them harder.”

Jones managed to get on base again after a Cougars fielding error in the bottom of the third. After Jones stole second base, Carter Richardson delivered in the clutch, singling to the left field to score Jones from third, adding an insurance run to make it 3-1.

“The first at-bat, I went up there and he beans me inside,” Richardson said. “I kind of knew it was coming in the second at-bat. I got my barrel to the ball and got the runner in.”

Cougars (15-6) starting pitcher Tucker Swails prevented further damage in the third with a strikeout to end the inning. Swails pitched five innings in his start, and was charged with two earned runs on six hits. The sophomore struck out seven in the loss.

Jai Penn pitched the sixth in relief, striking out three in his only inning of work.

Patrick County’s lone run came in the top of the fourth. Cam Nowlin led off the inning with a walk, as Swails singled into center field, advancing Nowlin to third and putting the Cougars at the corners with no outs. During Nash Thompson’s at-bat, Swails successfully stole second. But on the throw to second, Nowlin took the opportunity to come home to end the Cougars drought.

Eaton ended the Cougars potential threat, securing the second and third out of the inning via swinging strikeouts.

Eaton dazzled on the bump for the Trojans, going six innings while giving up one earned run on four hits. He struck out nine Cougars to finish his night.

“Attack, attack, attack,” Eaton said when discussing his approach versus Patrick County.

Following Eaton's exit, Elijah Byrd pitched one inning in relief, collecting the save along with one strikeout.

Patrick County led off the game with a pair of singles from Penn and Nowlin. The pressure early on did not faze Eaton, as he secured the first out with a strikeout, and managed to roll a double play to end the Cougars chances.

Ty Strole was the other Cougar that collected a base hit.

Patrick County will now await seeding in the Region 2C tournament. The Cougars are expected to have the No. 1 seed in the tournament, which is scheduled to begin next week.