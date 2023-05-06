DRY FORK – Magna Vista piled on to their one-run lead in the seventh inning, running away to a 6-2 victory over Tunstall on Friday evening.

The Warriors victory completes the season sweep over Tunstall and snaps the Trojans five game winning streak.

Magna Vista’s Jaylen Frazier led off the top seventh with a line-drive single to left field, with Luke Haynes finding his way on base after getting hit by a pitch.

With a new arm on the mound for the Trojans, Simeon Moore worked up a walk on a full count to load the bases with no outs. Following a popout, Preston Davis plated two runs on a hard groundball into left field, giving Magna Vista breathing room with a 5-2 lead.

Moore scored their final run of the game on a Tunstall error with two outs. Following the Warriors second walk of the inning, Tunstall managed to prevent further damage, ending the top half on a strikeout.

Haynes provided a quality outing on the bump for Magna Vista, throwing 5.1 innings while surrendering five hits and one earned run, while striking out nine.

Brayden Wilson and Moore provided support in both of their relief efforts, allowing two combined hits to finish out the game.

Mason Lovern pitched six innings for Tunstall, striking out five.

Caleb Denton extended the Warriors lead to 3-1 on an RBI double in the top fifth, sending a line drive to left field to bring home Moore from second base with two outs. Moore reached via a base hit.

Going through three shutout innings to start, Tunstall broke onto the board in the bottom fourth when Patrick Snow tripled on a fly ball to right field, enough to score Peyton Henderson from first to cut the deficit to 2-1 with one out.

Magna Vista broke out in the top of the first to set the tone. Moore led off on a single to right field, and Denton rewarded Moore’s efforts with a RBI double. The Trojans prevented further damage by getting three consecutive outs.

Moore and Denton had three hits each to lead the Warriors at the plate. Moore added a walk and four runs, and Denton had two doubles and three RBIs.

Tunstall came into Friday's game as the top ranked team in the Piedmont District.

Magna Vista (10-7, 9-3) extends their current winning streak to four with the victory. The Warriors will have another Piedmont District test on the road on Tuesday when they travel to face off against Patrick County. Fist pitch is at 5 p.m.

Tunstall heads off to Chatham to take on the Cavaliers on Monday in non-district play. First pitch is at 5:30 p.m.

Magna Vista 6, Tunstall 2

MVHS 101 010 3 – 6 8 1

THS 000 110 0 – 2 7 1

MVHS hitters: Simeon Moore 3-3, BB, 4R, 2SB; Caleb Denton 3-3, 2 2B, 3RBI; Preston Davis 1-4, 2RBI; Blaine Peters 0-3, BB; Landen Moore 0-3, BB; Jaylen Frazier 1-2, R; Luke Haynes 0-1, HBP, R

MVHS pitchers: Luke Haynes 5.1IP, 5H, R, 9K, 3BB; Brayden Wilson IP, 2H; Simeon Moore 0.2IP, K

Tunstall hitters: Eben Owen 2-4, 2B; Raymond Ladd 1-3, BB; Tyler Spencer 1-4; Mason Lovern 0-2, BB; Peyton Henderson 0-2, BB, R; Patrick Snow 2-3, 3B, RBI; Shaffer Boles 1-3

Tunstall pitchers: Mason Lovern 6IP, 7H, 5R, 5K, BB