Tuesday was the final night of the regular season in Piedmont District boys and girls high school basketball. The PD tournament will begin on Friday, with the higher seeds hosting first round games.

In the boys tournament, No. 1 seed Tunstall, the PD regular season champions, will host No. 8 Magna Vista. No. 2 Bassett will host No. 7 Patrick County, No. 3 G.W.-Danville will host No. 6 Halifax County, and No. 4 Mecklenburg County will host No. 5 Martinsville.

All boys first round tournament games will be played at 6 p.m. on Friday.

In the girls tournament, Magna Vista took the No. 1 seed and regular season championship for the third straight season. The Warriors will host No. 8 seed Tunstall in the first round on Friday. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.

Also in the girls tourney, No. 2 G.W.-Danville will host No. 7 Martinsville on Friday at 5:30 p.m. No. 3 Patrick County will host No. 6 Bassett at 6 p.m., and No. 4 Halifax County will host No. 5 Mecklenburg County.

The boys and girls tournament semifinals and finals will all be played at Magna Vista High School. MVHS will host the two girls semifinals on Monday, and the two boys semifinals on Tuesday. Both the girls and boys finals will be played at MVHS on Wednesday. Game times for all three nights will be announced later this week.

Here are the results of Tuesday's final regular season games.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Magna Vista 61, Halifax Co. 26

Magna Vista finished unbeaten in Piedmont District play for the third straight season after defeating Halifax County, 61-26, on Tuesday at MVHS.

The two teams were tied, 10-10, at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was a different story. Magna Vista started the second on a 7-0 run, capped off by a steal by SaMya Williams, who threw a long pass down to the court to Dee Dee Giggetts. Giggetts hit a layup and forced Halifax to call an early timeout.

The Warriors added another 10-0 run in the frame, and ended up outscoring the Comets, 21-5, to go into the half up, 31-15.

Magna Vista forced 18 Halifax turnovers the first half, including 11 steals.

The strong defensive effort continued into the second half. Magna Vista started the third on a 14-0 run, and held Halifax scoreless for the first seven minutes. The Comets only points in the quarter came off of two free throws with one minute remaining, and an offensive rebound and putback by Zylaisa Morton in the final 10 seconds.

Magna Vista led 47-19 going into the fourth quarter.

Nine different Warriors scored in the win. Giggetts led MVHS with 16 points. Miranda Reynolds and Williams added 10 each. Williams also had seven rebounds, three steals, and two assists. Reynold had four steals and two assists.

The Warriors outrebounded Halifax, 27-20. Magna Vista had 20 steals as a team.

Olivia Seamster led Halifax with seven points. Shamya Hankins and Morton added six each.

With the win, Magna Vista (17-5, 14-0) finished the regular season on a 14 game winning streak.

Halifax finished 11-10 overall, and 6-8 in PD play.

HCHS 10 - 5 - 4 - 7 --- 26

MVHS 10 - 21 - 16 - 14 --- 61

MVHS: K. Hughes 4; A. Woods 5; M. Reynolds 10; N. Preston 6; S. Hairston 2; D. Giggetts 16; M. Moyer 6; D. Reid 2; S. Williams 10

HCHS: O. Seamster 7; M. Claiborne 5; S. Hankins 6; J. Harlow 2; Z. Morton 6

G.W.-Danville 38, Bassett 31

In a low-scoring contest, it was G.W.-Danville that came out victorious over Bassett on Tuesday, at GWHS, defeating the Bengals, 38-31.

Gracie Ratcliff led Bassett with nine points. Ja’Nashia Gravely added seven, and Egypt Phillips had six.

Bassett finished the regular season 6-16 overall, and 6-9 in PD play.

G.W. finished 12-9, and 7-5 in the district.

Martinsville 52, Tunstall 11

Martinsville finished the regular season on Tuesday with a 52-11 road win over Tunstall.

The Bulldogs ended up 6-16 overall, and 4-10 in PD play.

Tunstall finished 1-22, and 1-13 in the district.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bassett 57, G.W.-Danville 55

Ja'Ricous Hairston hit the go-ahead layup and Jacob Gilbert got a late rebound and hit a free throw to seal the 57-55 win for Bassett over G.W.-Danville, on Tuesday, at BHS.

G.W. led the Bengals, 41-39, at the end of the third quarter.

Gilbert finished with a team-high 19 points for the Bengals. Elijah Stokes added 17, and Hairston had 15 in the win.

Bassett finished the regular season 13-9 overall, and 10-4 in PD play.

G.W.-Danville finished 14-7 and 9-5 in the district.

BHS: L. Harbour 2; E. Stokes 17; C. Payne 3; J. Gilbert 19; I. Perkins 2; J. Hairston 15

Magna Vista 67, Halifax County 53

Magna Vista jumped out early and never trailed in a 67-53 win at Halifax County High School on Tuesday.

Javin Hairston led the Warriors with 27 points and seven rebounds. Ethan Stockton added 11 points in the win.

Magna Vista finishes the regular season 7-15 overall, and 4-10 in PD play.

Halifax finished 6-15 overall, and 5-9 in the district.

Martinsville 70, Tunstall 59

Martinsville finished the regular season a high note on Tuesday, taking down Tunstall, the top ranked team in the district, 70-59, at Martinsville Middle School.

The Bulldogs finish the regular season 10-11 overall, and 5-9 in PD play.

Tunstall finished 20-2 overall, and 12-2 in the district.

Piedmont District Boys Basketball Standings

1 - Tunstall 20-2, 12-2

2 - Bassett 13-9, 10-4

3 - G.W.-Danville 14-7, 9-5

4 - Mecklenburg County 7-12, 5-7

5 - Martinsville 10-11, 5-9

6 - Halifax County 6-15, 5-9

7 - Patrick County 10-12, 4-8

8 - Magna Vista 7-15, 4-10

Piedmont District Girls Basketball Standings

1 - Magna Vista 17-5, 14-0

2 - G.W.-Danville 12-9, 12-2

3 - Patrick County 12-10, 7-5

4 - Halifax 11-10, 6-8

5 - Mecklenburg County 7-14, 5-7

6 - Bassett 6-16, 5-9

7 - Martinsville 6-16, 4-10

8 - Tunstall 1-22, 1-13

Piedmont District Boys Basketball Tournament first round:

(Friday at higher seed)

8 Magna Vista at 1 Tunstall (6 p.m.)

7 Patrick Co. at 2 Bassett (6 p.m.)

6 Halifax Co. at 3 G.W.-Danville (7 p.m.)

5 Martinsville at 4 Mecklenburg Co. (6 p.m.)

Piedmont District Girls Basketball Tournament first round:

(Friday at higher seed)

8 Tunstall at 1 Magna Vista (6 p.m.)

7 Martinsville at 2 G.W.-Danville (5:30 p.m.)

6 Bassett at 3 Patrick Co. (6 p.m.)

5 Mecklenburg Co. at 4 Halifax Co. (6 p.m.)

Girls semifinals on Monday at Magna Vista High School, games at 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Boys semifinals on Tuesday at Magna Vista High School, games at 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Girls and boys finals on Wednesday at Magna Vista High School. Tipoff is at 7:45 p.m.