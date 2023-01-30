Piedmont District Boys Basketball: Cougars excited about turnaround this season, hoping to 'catch some people off guard' in playoffs

As Patrick County High School’s nine senior boys basketball players celebrated with a packed house of Cougar fans and students following the team’s 84-75 win over Magna Vista on Friday, PCHS coach Brian Chitwood told the Bulletin he was sure it had been a long time since the school’s boys basketball team had a win on senior night.

A quick search on MaxPreps.com - which keeps results of high school basketball games dating back to 2005 - shows the last Cougars senior night win came in 2016, when this year’s graduates were still in middle school.

Before this season, the Cougars hadn’t won a game in this year’s seniors high school career, going 0-18 last year, 0-4 in 2021 (a season shorted by the COVID-19 pandemic), and 0-23 in 2020.

That’s what makes this year’s success such a surprise. Patrick County currently sits 10-9 overall, and 4-6 in Piedmont District play. They're currently fourth in the current Piedmont District standings. Of the 12 teams in Region 2C, Patrick County currently has the sixth best record.

The Cougars have two region wins over Dan River and Chatham High Schools, and one region win over Martinsville High School. They’ve been victorious in four of their last five games.

“Things are starting to work out,” PCHS senior Jai Penn said after Friday’s win. “We’re starting to run through plays more, executing on offense.

“I’m pumped. We’re pumped. We’re all excited.”

Penn has been the offensive leader for the Cougars, scoring a career-high 44 points on Friday, 28 points in a loss to Bassett last week, and 17, 27, and 29 points in the last five games.

But much of the Cougars success comes from their depth. Fellow senior David Smith is averaging a double-double this season, with just over 10 points and 10 rebounds per game, and senior George Stovall is averaging 9.4 points over the last five games.

All six of the Cougars scorers on Friday were seniors. In an 86-36 win over Chatham last week, every player on the Cougars roster scored.

“We’re getting different guys stepping up and contributing in a big way,” Chitwood said on Friday. “We’re a good seven, eight, nine guys deep. From night to night things are going to be a little bit different, but we’ve got a couple of guys, one guy that’s averaging a double-double, another guy who’s right on the verge of a double-double every night, a couple of other kids that are shooting it really well from time to time. It can be a dangerous formula.”

Chitwood said, while he knows he has good basketball players, the biggest step forward this year has been in learning how to win games. That was a particular point of pride for him on Friday against the Warriors. Magna Vista took a one point lead at the buzzer to end the third quarter before the Cougars outscored them 29-19 in the fourth.

“At the end of the day, our kids have more experience playing from behind,” he said. “So as they begin to get comfortable and learn some things, it’s like throwing gas on the fire. We we get a turnover or two and we can execute on the other end, they get really excited. It just drives them to play a little bit harder.

“Every team that comes into here understands things are little bit different here than they were in the past. The old saying is you can’t let an old dog lay around on the front porch. You end up getting bit.”

Patrick County will finish the regular season with road games at Tunstall and G.W.-Danville, the first and third ranked teams in the current Piedmont District standings, and a make-up home game against Floyd County, the top team in Region 2C.

Chitwood is sure the momentum from Friday’s win will carry over into practice as they prepare for the end of the regular season and the playoffs.

“I continue to tell people, our guys play hard,” he said. “It’s a process to learn how to win and we’re starting to get there. We’re not locked in at this point in time. We’re working on it. We’re starting to feel themselves a little bit. We play really good basketball in moments and in moments we don’t. We’re still working hard to get to be able to put four quarters together. When we reach that apex, these kids have the opportunity to do some special things. The season’s not over yet, and I can’t help but think we might catch some people off guard.

"It’s moments like this they’re excited to get to the next practice and the next opportunity. We’ve got another one on Tuesday, we’ll see how it plays out.”

PCHS will travel to Tunstall High School on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. district game.

Piedmont District Boys Basketball Standings

Tunstall 18-1, 10-1

Bassett 11-8, 8-3

G.W.-Danville 12-7, 6-4

Patrick County 10-9, 4-6

Halifax County 5-12, 4-6

Martinsville 8-10, 3-8

Magna Vista 4-14, 1-9

Region 2C Boys Basketball Standings

Floyd County 14-4

Radford 13-2

Glenvar 12-7

James River 11-8

Gretna 10-5

Patrick County 10-9

Martinsville 8-10

Alleghany 7-11

Chatham 5-12

Dan River 5-10

Nelson County 2-12

Appomattox 1-15