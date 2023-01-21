 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Piedmont District Boys Basketball Standings

A look at the updated Piedmont District boys basketball standings

Tunstall 16-1, 8-1

Bassett 10-7, 7-2

G.W.-Danville 11-6, 5-3

Mecklenburg County 5-9, 3-4

Halifax County 4-11, 3-4

Patrick County 9-8, 3-5

Martinsville 7-8, 3-6

Magna Vista 4-12, 1-7

