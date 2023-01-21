A look at the updated Piedmont District boys basketball standings
Tunstall 16-1, 8-1
Bassett 10-7, 7-2
G.W.-Danville 11-6, 5-3
Mecklenburg County 5-9, 3-4
Halifax County 4-11, 3-4
Patrick County 9-8, 3-5
Martinsville 7-8, 3-6
Magna Vista 4-12, 1-7
Since returning from Christmas break, Carlisle freshman Ja’la Niblett is averaging 22 points per game. Niblett is this week's Bulletin Athlete of the Week.
Four girls at Bassett High School have been competing on the wrestling team all season, but this week was the first time any of them have had the chance to compete against other girls in the sport.
A late layup by Salvador Coca-Lobo gave the Bassett boys basketball team a win over G.W.-Danville on Friday night.
Basketball scores from around the area Friday night.
Bassett senior Elijah Stokes and sophomore Cole Byrd were both named to the Virginia High School League Class 3 All-State football team, the VHSL announced on Friday.
The Magna Vista girls basketball team handed Halifax County a 56-21 district loss on Friday in South Boston.
It wasn't a very good week if you're a fan of the Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, or Tom Brady, but it was a really good week for all…
The Patrick County boys and girls basketball teams both defeated Martinsville on Tuesday. Plus, other basketball scores from around the area.
Basketball scores from around the area on Wednesday.
Basketball scores from around the area Friday night.
