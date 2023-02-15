The Bassett High School boys basketball team defeated G.W.-Danville twice in the regular season this winter, but the Bengals were unable to get a third win over the Eagles on Tuesday.

G.W. defeated Bassett, 70-55, in the semifinals of the Piedmont District Boys Basketball Tournament on Tuesday night at Magna Vista High School.

The Eagles took a lead early in the first quarter, but Bassett worked to keep the deficit manageable. In the final minute of the first, Bengals sophomore Isaiah Perkins hit a 3-pointer and had a layup, while G.W.'s Traequon Walden knocked down two 3-pointers to give the Eagles a 25-18 lead going into the second.

It was the second quarter when the Eagles' defense stifled the Bengals. A 3-pointer helped G.W. grow their lead to 11 early as the team held Bassett scoreless for more than four minutes.

Jacob Gilbert had an offensive rebound and putback to end a G.W. 7-0 run, but by that point the deficit was 13 points after the basket.

G.W. had a tip-in at the buzzer to make it 37-24 at the half.

The Eagles forced 11 Bassett turnovers in the first half, including six steals. They had 10 points off of steals in the half.

Bassett attempted a comeback in the third. Elijah Stokes had a steal and came down the court, eventually finding Ja'Ricous Hairston for an alley-oop dunk that cut the lead to single digits, 44-36. It was Hairston's second of three dunks in the quarter, which brought the Bengal fans to their feet as their yells rung out through the gym.

The energy from the crowd wasn't enough to change the results on the court. Every time Bassett started to make it close, G.W. responded. Bengals senior Landon Harbour knocked down two free throws with 1:30 left in the third to cut the lead to seven, 48-41, and the Eagles answered with a long 2-pointer on the other end. Seven was the closest Bassett would get the rest of the way.

G.W. led, 52-42, at the end of the third, and only grew the lead from there. A 3-pointer and a layup-and-1 took the lead to 21 with four minutes remaining in the fourth.

Ten different players scored for the Eagles in the win. Walden led G.W. with 20 points. Kevin Ellison added 13, and Anthony Broadnax had 10.

Hairston led Bassett with 18 points and eight rebounds. Perkins added 17 points.

Bassett was the home team in Tuesday's game after taking the No. 2 seed in the tournament. G.W. came in as the No. 3 seed.

The Eagles will face No. 1 Tunstall in the championship game on Wednesday.

With the loss, the Bengals (14-10) are eliminated from the P.D. Tournament, and turn their attention to the Region 3D Tournament. Bassett will face Cave Spring at CSHS on Friday in the first round. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.

G.W.-Danville 70, Bassett 55

GWHS 25 - 12 - 15 - 18 --- 70

BHS 18 - 6 - 18 - 13 --- 55

GWHS: D. Dickerson 7; K. Ellison 13; A. Brawner 4; T. Walden 20; C. Lewis 3; J. Simpson 5; K. Davis 2; T. King 2; R. Carter 4; A. Broadnax 10

BHS: S. Coca-Lobo 2; L. Harbour 5; E. Stokes 6; C. Payne 3; J. Gilbert 4; I. Perkins 17; J. Hairston 18