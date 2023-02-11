DRY FORK – The Tunstall Trojans opened Friday’s Piedmont District tournament with a 67-57 win over Magna Vista.

A tight game throughout, Magna Vista held onto a slim, 29-27, lead over the Trojans (21-2) going into the second half. After the Warriors extended their lead by four on a Simeon Moore layup, the Trojans crafted together a 10-0 run, which was kickstarted by a Zay Cobbs three-pointer.

JaMarcus Brown gave Tunstall the lead on a layup to make it 32-31 with 6:42 left in the third. At the end of their 10-0 run, Tunstall led 37-31 before a Magna Vista timeout.

Tunstall found their groove and continued to build onto their lead later in the third. With just over three minutes left, The Trojans went a 12-4 run to close out the quarter. Ashton Hammock was responsible for eight of those points during their run, knocking down a pair of three’s and finding his way to the paint with a layup.

Hammock would finish with 11 points.

At the end of the third quarter, Tunstall led 54-40.

Free throw shooting played a tremendous role in the fourth for the Trojans, who went 9-for-12 at the line.

Magna Vista rattled off seven straight points to open up the game, taking advantage of the Trojans defensive miscues. Javin Hairston opened the game with a three, TraQuan Hairston followed with a pair of free throws, and a layup from Moore just two minutes into the game gave the Warriors an early lead.

After remaining scoreless for a mere three minutes, Brown would score six consecutive points for the Trojans to bring them within one. On one of Tunstall’s early possessions, Brown capitalized on an ally-oop dunk assisted by Jailyn Edmunds.

At the end of the first, Magna Vista led, 11-10.

Brown and Edmunds both led Tunstall in scoring with 15 points apiece. Cobbs also finished with double-digits, wrapping up his night with 10.

Ethan Stockton led the Warriors with 17 points, including three 3-pointers in the fourth. Stockton scored 13 of his total points in the final quarter.

Moore ended his night with 14, and Hairston finished with 11.

Tunstall, the No. 1 seed, moves into the PD tournament semifinals on Tuesday, taking on No. 4 Mecklenburg County High School.

MCHS reached the semifinals with a 47-46 home win over No. 5 Martinsville on Friday night.

Magna Vista High School will host the PD tournament semifinals on Tuesday. Tunstall and Mecklenburg will face off at 6 p.m., and the other semifinal, between No. 3 Bassett and No. 2 G.W.-Danville, will tip at 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s championship game is slated for 7:45 p.m.

With the loss, Magna Vista is eliminated from the PD tournament. They will travel to Vinton on Friday for the first round of the Region 3D Tournament. The Warriors will take on William Byrd at 6 p.m.