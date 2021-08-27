Piedmont District Football Preview: Bassett's Johnson knows 'my guys won’t back down from anybody' as they prepare for tough fall season

He’s a great kid, I think this is a big year for him. It’s really big for him. He did a lot of camps this summer and he’s really showed throughout this offseason and preseason I think he’s someone to really look out for, not just in the Piedmont but in the state.

In the skill positions, the playmaking positions, we lost some. We lost Keshaun Valentine and Darius Hairston, Ardonit Mehmeti. We lost some guys that made plays for us but I feel like our skill positions, this is probably one of the deeper groups we’ve had, and I’m excited to see what they’re going to do, especially Simeon (Walker-Muse), we’ve got Ty Cline... And we’ve got some newbies who are going to step in at wide receiver I feel like are going to open some eyes this year.

Defense

Johnson: Defensively, we lost a starting safety. We’re bringing back two young corners, one is a junior, one’s a sophomore. Ty Cline is coming back as a linebacker. D-line is going to look a little new, fresh. But we’re returning some starters.

We’ve got some kids who got to plug-and-play last year so we didn’t fall off much there. We’ve got a senior, Sterling Jamison, who is back. Simeon Walker-Muse will play a big role on defense this year.