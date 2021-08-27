Piedmont District Football Preview: Bassett's Johnson knows 'my guys won’t back down from anybody' as they prepare for tough fall season

Bassett’s football team will look different up front for the first time in three years.
But the challenge of rebuilding an offensive line to support quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston, in his third year as starter for the Bengals, and a host of supporting skill position players has Bassett head coach Brandon Johnson excited for what his team can do this fall.
Johnson spoke with the Bulletin about his Bengals squad this season.
Any differences from this spring?
Johnson: It’s a whole new O-line. I’ve had the pleasure the last three years in my preseason interviews of saying, ‘I’m returning my offensive line.’ But I’ve got a new offensive line. From the center out, on both sides, we’ve got one returning starter from the spring on the offensive line. Everyone else is new. So we’re going to see how that goes.
Offense
Johnson: (Quarterback) Ja’Ricous (Hairston), he knows how to handle people... he doesn’t show his emotion much. He’s very even-keeled and he knows how to pick his teammates up, but he also knows how to push them. So having him as our leader behind that line I think is going to be good for them.
And they all like him. Most of the time if you have a quarterback you like you’re probably going to bust your tail a little harder to block for him.
He’s a great kid, I think this is a big year for him. It’s really big for him. He did a lot of camps this summer and he’s really showed throughout this offseason and preseason I think he’s someone to really look out for, not just in the Piedmont but in the state.
In the skill positions, the playmaking positions, we lost some. We lost Keshaun Valentine and Darius Hairston, Ardonit Mehmeti. We lost some guys that made plays for us but I feel like our skill positions, this is probably one of the deeper groups we’ve had, and I’m excited to see what they’re going to do, especially Simeon (Walker-Muse), we’ve got Ty Cline... And we’ve got some newbies who are going to step in at wide receiver I feel like are going to open some eyes this year.
Defense
Johnson: Defensively, we lost a starting safety. We’re bringing back two young corners, one is a junior, one’s a sophomore. Ty Cline is coming back as a linebacker. D-line is going to look a little new, fresh. But we’re returning some starters.
We’ve got some kids who got to plug-and-play last year so we didn’t fall off much there. We’ve got a senior, Sterling Jamison, who is back. Simeon Walker-Muse will play a big role on defense this year.
I feel confident in our defense. Right now we’re a little behind, just trying to take things easy with some kids, but our defense is senior-led. We’ve got a great group of seniors on the defensive side of the football with Colby Hairfield and some of those guys. I think they’re great leaders and they play with a lot of intensity and I think you’ll see pretty much the same type of defense you’ve been seeing. Fast, fly around to the football and never quit. So I’m looking for them to be a big time part of this team this year.
The young kids, they’re getting there. I’m not going to say they’re there yet. It’s always work to be done. I think the older guys do a great job of building the young guys up.
Jalen Lide did a great job of stepping up all six games last year as a freshman. He’s probably the youngest on our defense. We’ll start a sophomore, JaQuail Bradley, he didn’t get to play last year in the spring but he’s done what he needed to do in the offseason and he’s proven to us that he’s a varsity level kid as as sophomore. Those will be our two youngest guys.
Branson Leduc-Mattox will get some time at safety. He’s a sophomore. But other than that we’ve got pretty much a junior and senior group on defense that’s played snaps and I’m looking forward to what they do.
Everybody on the defensive side of the ball, you’ve just got to have a mentality to just be gritty and fly around and get after it and that’s where our guys buy into it. If you play defense for me, you know if you don’t do that you don’t play defense and those guys have bought in.
Special teams
Johnson: (Kicker) Freddi (Lopez) is back, looking really good. He’s going to punt, handle our kickoff duties and our field goal duties. Coming off of a good year last year where I think his long was a 46-yard field goal. He broke the school record for longest field goal and most extra points made in a game. Against Magna Vista he made eight extra points.
Freddi, he’s been solid for us for three years and I look for the same this year. I look for him to put it in the endzone on kickoffs. And then we’ve got a freshman kicker, never played football, he’s coming out. He’s going to play JV. He has a pretty big leg, we’ve seen in the intersquad scrimmages. So I’m excited about our special teams.
Hopefully we can continue on the success we had in the return game last year. Losing Keyshaun (Valentine), that’s a big return guy for us, but we’ve got guys like Simeon (Walker-Muse) and Elijah Stokes. We’ve got the guys that can make plays. Jalen Lide and Brayden Foley. We’ve got guys that can make plays in space so we’re pretty excited about that group of athletes.
Schedule
Johnson: We have LCA (Liberty Christian Academy) Week 2. We go to Franklin County Week 1. Two match-ups, when I look at scheduling I look at teams that are going to test us. I want to be tested early. I want to see how the guys handle pressure.
LCA is probably going to be one of the top teams in 3A this year. Probably on preseason lists, I wouldn’t be shocked if they’re No. 1. They’ve got a quarterback committed to UVA, a freshman running back that’s got an offer from UVA, from Penn State. Power 5 schools are looking at him and he’s never played a varsity down. They’ve got the No. 1 tackle in the nation in the senior class, he hasn’t made a commitment yet, Zach Rice.
They’re very good. They’ve got a lot of guys all over the place. I’m excited for the challenge.
I tell the kids we’re not going to back down from anybody. If you want to play state competition, if you want to go to states, you’ve got to play that type of competition. And we’ll see where we’re at.
I feel like my guys won’t back down from anybody. Franklin County is a 6A school, a huge school, we play them Week 1. And then we’ve got William Byrd and Dan River at the back half of our non-district schedule. Four very good opponents. Four opponents that are going to look different. Four opponents that are going to test us in different ways and I’m looking forward to that.
