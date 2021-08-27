Piedmont District Football Preview: Halifax County returns with eye toward district title

Halifax County High School varsity football returned last month with conditioning and had their first official practice on July 29.

The Comets have been working in the weight room and on their game plan for this upcoming season since the spring — after the season got rescheduled because of COVID-19.

The first game of the season is scheduled for Aug. 27 at home against Person County with start time set for 7 p.m.

Comets head coach Rob Senseney is in his second season as the football coach for Halifax, but this will be his first full season in charge.

The varsity Comets currently have around 50 athletes who have come out to participate, but coaches are hoping to reach around 65-70 athletes who will compete and work hard.

“I feel pretty good about this team. We’re working hard and working on our fundamentals and our mechanics right now,” Senseney said.

The overall goal for the varsity Comets is to “break the dry spell in Halifax County football,” compete in the District Championship game and win it, Senseney said. He called winning the district their short-term goal, and said they want to accomplish much more.