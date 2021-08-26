Piedmont District Football Preview: How do you get ready for fall football three months after spring football?

Playing a football season just three months after the last one ended has presented unique challenges for coaches across the state.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the Virginia High School League to move all fall and winter sports last school year to the fall, meaning football was played from February-April in a shortened 6-game season.
In our area, coaches at Bassett, Magna Vista, and Patrick County all agreed trying to preparing for this fall after having just played a season has been both easier and more difficult in it’s own way.
At Bassett, Bengals head coach Brandon Johnson said he and the coaching staff gave their players about two weeks off after the final game in the spring. From there it was about immediately getting back into the weightroom while also getting the players who opted out of the spring season back up to speed.
“It’s been different because a lot of kids haven’t played football in a year and a half,” Johnson said. “I wouldn’t say it’s been easier or harder, I would just say different.”
Much of the early downtime in the summer was spent trying to get more interest in the football program at Bassett, and Johnson and the coaching staff made an emphasis, especially on social media, to try to reach more players and get numbers up this fall.
Even though the team just played, Johnson said the Bengals will still have a lot of players this fall who didn’t play in the spring, and others who have never played football at all. Unlike in other years, he said this fall is about getting players acclimated to being on the gridiron again.
Numbers in Patrick County on the football roster are some of the best head coach David Morrison has seen in his tenure.
“Much better than the last couple years,” Morrison said. “The kids are excited... JV numbers are better than I’ve seen in a very long time. It’s really good to see those numbers come up.”
The difficulty about this fall, Morrison said, is a lot of Patrick County players also played spring sports—baseball, track and field, soccer, and tennis—another season that was condensed and ran later into the summer than normal. With those players still in another season, Morrison said their numbers for offseason weight training were down.
For those who were with the football program throughout, though, the lack of down time made the transition between the two seasons easier.
“I feel like we ‘ve been able to kind of transition pretty smoothly and stay on top of things a little easier,” Morrison said. “It’s certainly been a whole lot easier especially with (COVID-19) restrictions and things. Let’s hope we stay away from a lot of heavy restrictions and stuff... It’s been a lot better to get in touch with kids a lot easier and just having them around. That’s been a blessing, really.”
At Magna Vista, much like their counterparts, the Warriors had just a short dead period after the final game in the spring and then were right back out, something Favero said helped players to be further along this fall when it came to knowing the playbook and the team’s expectations.
Magna Vista lifted more during the spring than they normally would in-season because they wanted to catch back up after an extended break since the 2019 season. Favero can tell his team is in better shape than usual this fall, not only because they just finished a season but also because they knew they had a quick turnaround and had to get on the A-game as quickly as possible.
“I thought we had a great offseason,” Favero said. “I think the kids worked hard... I think we’re definitely a lot stronger now going into this season than we were last season just because of the preparation time that was taken away.”
For the Warriors, it’s about making sure the returners and rookies are now all on the same page.
“It was definitely bang-bang,” Favero said. “But that’s kind of been good too because when you have those long breaks they forget a lot of things. The older kids, the kids who are returning, were probably a little bit further along than they would normally be at this time of year in terms of terminology and understanding plays and expectations.
“We’ve picked up a lot of number since the spring season. There’s still a lot of kids where the gap is a little bit bigger than normal so we’re having to be really slow with some younger kids because the older kids, they just finished practice three months ago so they really picked back up where we were.”
Bassett also spent a lot of time working in the weightroom in hopes of avoiding injuries that could come from overuse after having to prepare for two seasons in one year.
“Within the program we’ve done a lot of speed and mobility work, working on their mobility and really working on injury prevention through stretching and working on muscles that don’t get worked normally,” Johnson said. “So we’ve added in a lot of different things in our weightroom program and I feel like it’s showing. Kids are a lot more flexible now, we’re stretching more, we’re doing more things within the weightroom. I think that’s going to prepare them for football.
“I don’t think injuries is a fear, I think more or less we’ve gotten stronger over the last three months and the kids have gotten flexible and they’ve become a little more agile and I think that’s going to benefit them more.”
Even though this fall is different given the teams seemingly just finished playing, coaches agreed they’re all just happy to stage a normal fall once again.
“I think the kids and the coaches were just excited to have a normal offseason,” Favero said. “Get to play 7-on-7s, get in the weight room as a whole group, and now get back out there.”
“Absolutely, happy to be back in the fall. The more normal we can get the better,” Morrison said. “It’s been crazy for sure, to put it mildly. For us to be back and get back to playing football in the fall, it’s not only good for us as coaches but absolutely for these kids and the families and the communities. Just being able to get back and do things that we love, it really is great for these kids and these communities.
“Numbers are good, the enthusiasm is good. Hopefully we can keep it like this, keep these kids in involved.”
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be
reached at cara.cooper@