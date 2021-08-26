Piedmont District Football Preview: How do you get ready for fall football three months after spring football?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At Magna Vista, much like their counterparts, the Warriors had just a short dead period after the final game in the spring and then were right back out, something Favero said helped players to be further along this fall when it came to knowing the playbook and the team’s expectations.

Magna Vista lifted more during the spring than they normally would in-season because they wanted to catch back up after an extended break since the 2019 season. Favero can tell his team is in better shape than usual this fall, not only because they just finished a season but also because they knew they had a quick turnaround and had to get on the A-game as quickly as possible.

“I thought we had a great offseason,” Favero said. “I think the kids worked hard... I think we’re definitely a lot stronger now going into this season than we were last season just because of the preparation time that was taken away.”

For the Warriors, it’s about making sure the returners and rookies are now all on the same page.