Piedmont District Football Preview: Immersive camp gives Martinsville football players 'chance to become high school athletes again'

The Bulldogs got the chance for fun, ending camp with a pool party. But senior Jaylan Long said Martin made sure to let the team know the camp was ultimately a “business trip,” focusing on learning plays, conditioning, running, lifting, and getting film for the coaches so they knew what the team needed to work on this fall.

“It was fun. Very tiring,” Long said. “We got to experience the college life, but we were still with our football family.”

“I feel like we got closer and better at the camp,” added senior Christopher “CJ” Campbell. “Because a year ago we didn’t do anything. No type of plays. But when we got to that camp we completed passes, completed runs, all that, scored touchdowns. We had a scrimmage. It was still fun because we haven’t played, so it was progress.”

Long and Campbell both said the camp increased their desire to continue playing football in college.

Being fully immersed in football for a week straight also helped the seniors get mentally locked in for their final season. After missing out on a junior year, they’re all ready for one last chance to perform as Bulldogs.