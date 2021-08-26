Piedmont District Football Preview: Immersive camp gives Martinsville football players 'chance to become high school athletes again'

Other high school football teams in the area came into the summer fresh off of a spring season, allowing players to be in midseason form when they started offseason workouts.
Martinsville High School’s football team didn’t have that luxury.
The coronavirus pandemic pushed back the 2020 high school football season last fall, and though the Virginia High School League staged a shortened season in the spring, Martinsville opted out of football and all over sports last school year. When the school allowed teams to start workouts again in June, players had to make a lot of adjustments to get back into the swing of sports.
The Bulldogs dove head first into football again, going to a week-long camp at Ferrum College this summer. The team stayed in dorms on campus, ate in the school’s dining hall, and practiced three times a day, meaning they didn’t have any choice but to spend as much time together as possible.
“I thought camp gave them all a chance to come together after a year of not being together,” said Martinsville coach Bobby Martin. “Not just on the football field, but a chance to talk to each other… They got to talk, laugh, and eat together.
“It just gave them a chance to become high school athletes again, which they hadn’t had a whole year of doing.”
The Bulldogs got the chance for fun, ending camp with a pool party. But senior Jaylan Long said Martin made sure to let the team know the camp was ultimately a “business trip,” focusing on learning plays, conditioning, running, lifting, and getting film for the coaches so they knew what the team needed to work on this fall.
“It was fun. Very tiring,” Long said. “We got to experience the college life, but we were still with our football family.”
“I feel like we got closer and better at the camp,” added senior Christopher “CJ” Campbell. “Because a year ago we didn’t do anything. No type of plays. But when we got to that camp we completed passes, completed runs, all that, scored touchdowns. We had a scrimmage. It was still fun because we haven’t played, so it was progress.”
Long and Campbell both said the camp increased their desire to continue playing football in college.
Being fully immersed in football for a week straight also helped the seniors get mentally locked in for their final season. After missing out on a junior year, they’re all ready for one last chance to perform as Bulldogs.
“I got better with my mentals… I feel like I’m going to do better,” Campbell said. “We were really ready. This is my last year… so I’m ready to step it up a notch and show them what I’ve got.”
Ultimately, Martin said the camp was a positive for his team. Now that fall practices have begun, he’s seen his players are better prepared for high school sports, and they trust each other to all be on the same level.
“We practiced hard, we ran hard, we lifted weights. Just a good week of trying to get back to being football players again,” Martin said.
“Keep pushing each other to the fullest. Don’t let any of our teammates fall out. Got to keep pushing and get them back up,” Campbell said. “Us seniors, we’ve got to show leadership because this is our last year so we’ve got to plant a seed for these youngsters.”
