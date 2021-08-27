Piedmont District Football Preview: 'It’s night and day, really': All new Patrick County team looking to continue upward trajectory of program

Patrick County football coach David Morrison said this fall's team will look completely different than the one that competed this spring.
The Cougars lost former All-Region 2C running back Dae'Shawn Penn, their quarterback, much of their backfield, and two off of the offensive line.
But, building from their strength, numbers and enthusiasm are both up in Stuart this fall as the Cougars look to rebuild without losing a step.
Morrison spoke with the Bulletin about this fall's team.
Differences from this spring?
Morrison: It's night and day, really. I think we lost 15 or 16 seniors off of that team. When you lose that many players, and not every one of those guys was a starter, but just when you lose that many people and you’re kind of starting back over and filling some guys in some places, there’s always going to be a lot of question marks early on. So that’s what we’re doing right now is we’re trying to erase some of those question marks, trying to figure out who’s going to fill in where.
We’ve got some younger guys that have really stepped up. Even though they haven’t played in a while, a lot of the younger guys have really showed up in the offseason. A lot of the kids who were able to get work in in the summertime and things like that were some the the young guys. So hopefully they’ll be able to show out in the fall.
It’s actually some of the best numbers we’ve had in a while. Much better than the last couple years. The kids are excited, we’re just green, that’s it.
With all the other spring sports that were condensed in there, you’ve had baseball and track and all that stuff kind of thrown back there to the tail end of the spring season, that hurt our numbers as far as lifting and being able to do 7-on-7s and stuff like that.
That put us behind a little bit but as a far as on the coaches end I feel like we've been able to kind of transition pretty smoothly and stay on top of things a little easier. It’s certainly been a whole lot easier, especially with restrictions and things. Let’s hope we stay away from a lot of heavy restrictions and stuff... It’s been a lot better to get in touch with kids, a lot easier and just having them around, that’s been a blessing, really.
Offense
Morrison: Our big names are all on the offensive line right now.
Offensively, we’re going to be anchored by seniors in the middle of the offensive line. We’re got Josh Wright, Josh Dalton, Jaheim Johnson. Those guys have all been playing for a while and they’re very solid. We’ve got a couple of juniors there in the mix as well. Up front we’ve got some guys that have been there before.
In the backfield, we’ve got a few guys that are still battling out for some positions so we’ll let them keep fighting it out.
You cannot have a successful program without being successful up front. And it all starts on the o-line, the d-line and everything else kind of falls into place from there.
Defense
Morrison: Much the same. We’ve got a few of our seniors who have been with us for a couple years now. We’re making some changes on the defense right now. Hopefully it’ll better suit our personnel.
Special teams
Morrison: (Kicker) Martin (Morse) graduated. I believe he’s going to be a Patrick Henry Patriot. Right now, Josh Wright is going to be filling in with the kicking duties. He’s a tough kid. He’s got a strong leg so hopefully he’ll be able to pick right up.
It's tough losing Martin because that kid, he’s been there for a long time and you knew you could rely on him, but we’ve got some kids behind that are kind of anxious to take over, I think.
Schedule
Morrison: We start at Carroll County and then from Carroll we have Floyd at home, that’ll be our home opener.
Every year we look at the schedule the same way. We’re going to play whoever we get on there.
We know our schedule is always going to be a very tough schedule. It’s just the nature of it. We have highly competitive teams outside of the conference, outside of the district. And then we’re going to have teams within the district that are just perennial powers. They’re awesome. It’s very well-coached teams. It’s always going to be a scrap when you get in there and you’ve got to play these guys. It’s always going to be tough playing these guys.
