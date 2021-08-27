Piedmont District Football Preview: 'It’s night and day, really': All new Patrick County team looking to continue upward trajectory of program

Patrick County football coach David Morrison said this fall's team will look completely different than the one that competed this spring.

The Cougars lost former All-Region 2C running back Dae'Shawn Penn, their quarterback, much of their backfield, and two off of the offensive line.

But, building from their strength, numbers and enthusiasm are both up in Stuart this fall as the Cougars look to rebuild without losing a step.

Morrison spoke with the Bulletin about this fall's team.

Differences from this spring?

Morrison: It's night and day, really. I think we lost 15 or 16 seniors off of that team. When you lose that many players, and not every one of those guys was a starter, but just when you lose that many people and you’re kind of starting back over and filling some guys in some places, there’s always going to be a lot of question marks early on. So that’s what we’re doing right now is we’re trying to erase some of those question marks, trying to figure out who’s going to fill in where.