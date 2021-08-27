Piedmont District Football Preview: Tunstall ready to turn heads this fall

Tunstall football coach Randy Hunsicker faced an unenviable task last season. A task that would’ve proved monumental for a 25-year, tenured head coach, much less one in just his second season.
Hunsicker was assigned with taking a small group of 23 guys and turning them into competitors, despite facing a plethora of other challenges related to the coronavirus and the Virginia High School League’s shortened spring season.
Things started off rough for the Trojans as Dan River handed them a 41-point loss to start the spring. However, Hunsicker and his staff regrouped the guys after the loss and Tunstall closed out its three-game season with an upset of Gretna where the Trojans shut out the Hawks, and a wild win against cross-county rival Chatham that helped Tunstall to an overall 2-1 record.
While the wins served as confidence builders, they also left the Trojans wondering what the season could’ve held if they had a 10 or even 6-game schedule.
Knowing they’re working with a 10-game slate this year, Tunstall’s players has been motivated by the opportunity to answer those questions, and the Trojans have been working hard to make sure the answers are the ones they want to hear.
“We’re using it as motivation to prove to everyone around here, and ourselves, that last season wasn’t a fluke, we’re the real deal,” said senior guard/tackle Cai’re Gibson. “We are a team to reckon with, we are a force, and we’re working to make sure this season is going to be a statement to that.”
According to senior wide receiver/cornerback Damani Hairston, the Trojans have been using last year’s late-season success as proof they are a playoff contender and as motivation in working towards that goal.
“We’re using it a lot. We want to go to the playoffs, we’ve never been before,” Hairston said. “This is a young team and we’re just looking to get better and we’re practicing every day, getting better, and I can’t ask for anything else out of these guys.”
Sophomore running back Bricen Pool concluded by saying, “They cut off our season last year because of COVID, so we just want to get back this season, win it all this year, do the best we can.”
Iron sharpens iron
The Trojans were put through the fire last year as they had their fall season canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. They spent the better part of the start of the year in limbo, not knowing whether they would have a spring season.
Once the season was finally announced by the VHSL, Tunstall was faced with getting a team of 23 ready in a limited amount of time and without the benefit of preseason scrimmages.
However, iron sharpens iron, and the Trojans united in their struggles, becoming a band of brothers on their way to a winning season.
It’s a theme Tunstall has taken to heart during this year’s preseason camp.
“Yes, that has been the mindset,” Gibson said. “The season is going to be war, and these are my brothers and we’re soldiers fighting for this district, this area, and Tunstall.”
Hard work is required to win any battle, on and off the field, and Pool has seen the Trojans putting in the effort over the opening two weeks of camp.
“In my eyes, it’s been coming to work, getting better every day,” Pool said. “That’s what we’ve been doing. Coming together every day and getting better, working hard.”
Let Hairston tell it, it hasn’t been all work and no play as Tunstall’s been enjoying the opportunity to be back on the field.
“Work hard, play hard, that’s all it is,” Hairston said with a laugh. “It’s easy money out here.”
Bringing everybody on board
Tunstall graduated a huge chunk of its roster last year, including quarterback Dylan Burnett, outside linebacker Cade DeVivi, middle linebacker Colin Moore, Holden Cassada, and center Derek Dallas. In all, the Trojans graduated 11 players.
That doesn’t mean Tunstall will be completely inexperienced as Gibson, Hairston, and Pool return from last year’s squad, along with eight other seniors.
The Trojans have been using their veteran leaders to coach up the newcomers and get them up to speed.
“They’ve been pushing us to get better,” said Pool. “A couple of the sophomores and juniors are stepping up in leadership roles and we’re really helping each other get better.”
Hairston concurred and added, “I feel like me being experienced with the offense and being here three years, I can take people and show them what they need to do to put us in better position to win and hopefully bring home a state championship.”
The senior also commented on the stress the upperclassmen are taking off Hunsicker and his staff.
“We’re out here coaching them up, trying to take a lot of stress off the coaches because if we teach them, they don’t have to reheat it and everybody knows the offense really good,” Hairston said. “They’re learning and getting better every day.”
There’s the old saying, “Leaders don’t lead by telling others what to do. They lead by showing others what to do, by setting a good example themselves.”
It’s an adage Gibson is familiar with and has been taking to heart this season.
“We’re leading by example,” Gibson said. “We’re making sure the younger guys know what we expect. They follow in, they listen to us and make sure we continue with the tradition that the upperclassmen before us passed on.”
Run first, call passes later
The Piedmont District is known for its run-heavy, smash-mouth style of football, and Tunstall will stick close to that philosophy this season, relying on Pool to direct its running game. The Trojans also have a weapon in Hairston, who rushed for 138 yards on 20 carries in three games last season. Look for utility player, sophomore Ryan Jones, to have his number called quite a bit, as well.
The trio, combined with the work they’re putting in along with the offensive line, has Pool feeling confident about Tunstall’s run game this season.
“It’s really strong. You got me and Ryan [Jones] and then you’ve got the line that’s been working hard. We’ve all been working hard,” he said. “We’re ready to just go out and smash all the defenses, for real.”
Don’t expect Tunstall to be completely one-dimensional, though.
For the third consecutive year, a Burnett will be under center for the Trojans as junior Evan Burnett will take over quarterback responsibilities. Burnett looked sharp directing a Tunstall passing drill in practice, firing off crisp short passes and spiraling long balls.
He’ll have a good amount of experience to go to in the air this season as both Hairston and junior Jeremiah Davis return at wide receiver. Hairston recorded 99 receiving yards and a score last season for the Trojans, while Davis hauled in a pair of passes for 19 yards.
Hairston is excited to see how Tunstall’s passing potential will open the offense.
“We ran the ball a lot last season. We didn’t really have much of a passing game, but I feel like this year we can open up, spread out the offense, and it will really benefit both sides,” Hairston said.
Don’t forget the defense
While Gibson admits the Trojans’ defense will be young this year, he’s liked the hard work and growth he’s seen during camp and believes the unit will be a force to be reckoned with this season.
“Our defense is really young, but I do believe we have the potential to stop anybody around here in the country and the district,” Gibson said. “I definitely believe we’re a force to be reckoned with.”
Gibson will look to lead the Trojans’ defense this season. He saw time in two of Tunstall’s games last season, recording six overall tackles, all coming on the solo end.
Davis will look to play a big role in the secondary after recording four tackles last season for the Trojans. Hairston should also get a crack in the secondary after recording seven tackles at corner last year.
One final message
Gibson, Hairston and Pool all had individual messages to give to fans.
For Gibson, it was a message of faith in the program.
“Believe in us, believe in this team, and believe in what we can do,” he said.
Hairston’s message was one of rebirth.
“We’re coming as a different team, be watching us,” he said.
Pool promised fans an entertaining experience this season.
“Be ready to come and watch a show, because that’s what it’s going to be, a show,” he said.
Tunstall will open the 2021 fall season on August 27 at home against Dan River. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.