Piedmont District Football Preview: Tunstall ready to turn heads this fall

He’ll have a good amount of experience to go to in the air this season as both Hairston and junior Jeremiah Davis return at wide receiver. Hairston recorded 99 receiving yards and a score last season for the Trojans, while Davis hauled in a pair of passes for 19 yards.

Hairston is excited to see how Tunstall’s passing potential will open the offense.

“We ran the ball a lot last season. We didn’t really have much of a passing game, but I feel like this year we can open up, spread out the offense, and it will really benefit both sides,” Hairston said.

Don’t forget the defense

While Gibson admits the Trojans’ defense will be young this year, he’s liked the hard work and growth he’s seen during camp and believes the unit will be a force to be reckoned with this season.

“Our defense is really young, but I do believe we have the potential to stop anybody around here in the country and the district,” Gibson said. “I definitely believe we’re a force to be reckoned with.”

Gibson will look to lead the Trojans’ defense this season. He saw time in two of Tunstall’s games last season, recording six overall tackles, all coming on the solo end.