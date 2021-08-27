Piedmont District Football Preview: 'We’ve got a lot more to do but we’re going to get there': Martinsville rebuilding and regrouping after missing spring season

The Martinsville High School football team will field an all new team when they suit up this fall for the first time since 2019.
The Bulldogs didn’t play the shortened spring season, forcing head coach Bobby Martin to rebuild the team basically from scratch. But Martin and senior Christopher “C.J.” Campbell are happy with what they’ve seen in practice so far, and are ready to get back on the gridiron next month.
Here’s what Martin and Campbell said about this year’s team.
Tell me about the team?
Martin: Young team. Young because we didn’t play last year. We’ve got a good group that’s working their butts off though. They’re working their butts off. We don’t have the numbers we want, but the one we’ve got are working hard.
Finding bodies is the No. 1 thing. Just finding bodies. They’re trying. They really are. It’s been hard on them, and I’ve been hard on them. But I had to be hard on them because we had to find a way to get them snapped back.
Campbell: I’ve seen a lot of growth. We’re all doing our assignments. We’re going full speed, we understand what we’re supposed to do and we’re having leadership. We’re been doing good stuff on and off the field, in the school… and we’ve been growing all along.
We’re hoping to build our chemistry. Keep building and keep building. And eventually we can beat most of the teams out here. All the teams, for real. We have a pretty good squad. We listen, complete passes, complete runs, complete blocks. We’ve got a lot more to do but we’re going to get there.
How will this year’s team look different from 2019?
Martin: Even returning guys, having missing a year off, you can’t even count them as returners… We’ve got kids playing positions they’ve never played because their weight changed so much. It’s different than anything I’ve ever seen.
It’s just unique and we’re just going to work with it. We’re not going to complain or fuss. We’ll just work with it.
The camp we did helped us kind of regroup for what this is about. I can’t complain at all. We have an off day every once in a while, but for the most part the core has been outstanding.
Offense
Martin: This is what we’re trying to do with our offense. We’re trying to find our best athletes and give them the chance to touch the football. That’s what our offense is about. Whether that’s throwing or handing it off, we’re going to do what we need to do to get our best athletes the football.
Defense
Martin: We want to be able to run to the football. Eleven helmets, 22 arms, we need to be able to run to the football. That’s our words. Get to the football.
How do you feel about a bye Week 1?
Martin: At first I didn’t like it, but because of where we are it’s almost going to help us. We’re not going to get made up over an extra week, but it just kind of gives us another week to get back to being a football team.
Campbell: I’d rather have it now so I can get it over with so when we start going we just start going. We don’t have to take any breaks. I like to keep going because if I stop then I’m not going to want to keep going.
Players to watch?
Martin: What I’ve been telling them is I don’t want to call any one person’s name out because they’ve all been working hard. But if they do what they’re supposed to do, you all will see who they are. We’ve got some guys who are really trying hard.
