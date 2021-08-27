Piedmont District Football Preview: 'We’ve got a lot more to do but we’re going to get there': Martinsville rebuilding and regrouping after missing spring season

We’re hoping to build our chemistry. Keep building and keep building. And eventually we can beat most of the teams out here. All the teams, for real. We have a pretty good squad. We listen, complete passes, complete runs, complete blocks. We’ve got a lot more to do but we’re going to get there.

Martinsville High School Football Roster Head Coach: Bobby Martin

How will this year’s team look different from 2019?

Martin: Even returning guys, having missing a year off, you can’t even count them as returners… We’ve got kids playing positions they’ve never played because their weight changed so much. It’s different than anything I’ve ever seen.

It’s just unique and we’re just going to work with it. We’re not going to complain or fuss. We’ll just work with it.

The camp we did helped us kind of regroup for what this is about. I can’t complain at all. We have an off day every once in a while, but for the most part the core has been outstanding.

Offense