Piedmont District Football Preview: With mix of veterans and a new QB, Magna Vista ready to 'go play the best and see where we’re at'

Magna Vista will look pretty different from the team that went 4-3 in this past spring season—a shortened season in which they missed the playoffs—with a new quarterback, all new backfield, and six new starters on defense.
But the Warriors return receiver Tyler Johnson, who committed this summer to play at Penn State in 2022, and bring in a host of players who have been in the system for several years, giving head coach Joe Favero confidence in his squad this fall.
Favero spoke with the Bulletin about what he’s seen in practice so far this summer.
Differences from the spring?
Favero: Personnel for the main part. We lost some good football players. The running back’s gone, the quarterback’s gone, we lost four starting offensive linemen. So just different.
A lot of those seniors from the spring played a lot of football because we just didn’t have the numbers we used to have. So they played a lot of snaps for us on the both sides of the ball, so now we’re just trying to move that next group in and get them in the same position.
Offense
Favero: New quarterback. Jeffrey Medley with Rion Martin, the two of them were going to have a good battle for quarterback. I think they both can do things well, but unfortunately Jeffrey tore his ACL in a 7-on-7 game this summer. So that put Rion Martin kind of in charge right now. We’ve got some younger kids who are battling with him, but he’s a senior, he understand the offense a little bit better than they do right now, so he’ll be our starter and we’ll go with that.
He’s (Martin) started for us since he was a sophomore as a DB and last year as a DB And a wide receiver and now he’ll move into the quarterback position. He has a very good skill set. He throws the ball well, he’s over 200 punds so he’s a big, strong kid and he’s pretty fast.
We’ll probably be a little different than we were with (former quarterback) Dryus (Hairston). Dryus was more of a true drop-back quarterback, and Rion is a little more of a playmaker. We can use him in the run game a little more. He can throw the ball a little more on the run so we can let him be a different type of athlete.
Zayvion Estes will probably move into the running back with A’Mari Thomas. The two of them, A’Mari is a sophomore and is coming up from JV. He had a great offseason. He got faster running track so we’re excited about him. Then Zayvion is a big, physical back, he’s a senior. So with those two in the backfield we feel pretty good about it. We lost a good playmaker in Dekavis Preston, but hopefully those two can step into that role.
Tyler (Johnson) at wide receiver. We’ve got to do a good job of getting Tyler the ball. not only at wide receiver but we may move him into the backfield some just to get him a few more touches. But he obviously had a great summer and we’re just proud of that guy and the things he’s been able to accomplish. He’s been a leader out here and working hard and just trying to bring the younger kids along with him. I think his future is very bright, obviously.
Defense
Favero: We lost six starters on defense, so we’ve got a bunch left to replace. We’ve got some openings but we’ve got some older guys filling in.
We’ve got... Xavier Carter, and Zayvion Estes and Xavier Woody. Those three seniors play linebacker. That’s three strong, physical kids who can run so I think it starts with them.
We’ve got to be better up front defensive line wise. We’ve got some young kids who are talented, they’ve just got to get their reps and learn what they’re doing so they can come out and play well. Kids like Jamal Hairston need to be a leader there and help those guys improve and get ready to play.
Special Teams
Favero: We replace our kicker and our punter. Right now Eric Lane will probably share some duties with Caleb Lynch, so between the two of them they’ll be kicking and punting so we’ll see how that works out.
Luckily we’ll have Tyler (Johnson) in the return game, he was first team all-region last year, so hopefully we can get him the ball in the return game and make some plays there.
Schedule
Favero: LCA (Liberty Christian Academy), we opened up with them in 2019. We didn’t play them in 2020 but they’re back on the schedule. They lost in the (VHSL Class 3) state semis in the spring to Botetourt by two, so that’ll be a good challenge. We have a benefit game with Salem, who won the 4A state title. So we’ve got a scrimmage this week and then we’ve got Salem in a benefit game and LCA in Game 1, so we’ve got a good challenge, good measuring stick.
I like to kind of put our guys to the test and say
The good thing about teams like those, they’ll show you where you need to improve really quickly, so hopefully we’ll go out and play well against them and get better. That’s the goals in those games.
Open with LCA up there, in a big stadium. That’s a great opportunity, great place to play. Last time we went up there I thought we really played well, so hopefully we can match that intensity again.
