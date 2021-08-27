Piedmont District Football Preview: With mix of veterans and a new QB, Magna Vista ready to 'go play the best and see where we’re at'

He’s (Martin) started for us since he was a sophomore as a DB and last year as a DB And a wide receiver and now he’ll move into the quarterback position. He has a very good skill set. He throws the ball well, he’s over 200 punds so he’s a big, strong kid and he’s pretty fast.

We’ll probably be a little different than we were with (former quarterback) Dryus (Hairston). Dryus was more of a true drop-back quarterback, and Rion is a little more of a playmaker. We can use him in the run game a little more. He can throw the ball a little more on the run so we can let him be a different type of athlete.

Zayvion Estes will probably move into the running back with A’Mari Thomas. The two of them, A’Mari is a sophomore and is coming up from JV. He had a great offseason. He got faster running track so we’re excited about him. Then Zayvion is a big, physical back, he’s a senior. So with those two in the backfield we feel pretty good about it. We lost a good playmaker in Dekavis Preston, but hopefully those two can step into that role.