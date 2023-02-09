Tuesday’s regular season finale for the Magna Vista girls basketball team played out much like their season as whole. The Warriors were tied with Halifax County High School, 10-10, at the end of the first quarter, but once they got hot they didn’t stop, outscoring the Comets 51-16 the rest of the way.

The Warriors finished with a 61-26 home win.

“We put in more effort, we came out with more defensive intensity in the second quarter, and that really helped us to stop the ball and get offensive opportunities in return,” said MVHS senior Nala Preston.

“I think we started off a little slow, and I think it was just a lot of emotions and sort of lack of focus with senior night,” said Warriors coach Kyana Smith. “We came out in the second half and we really responded to the type of basketball that we know how to play.”

Nine different Warriors scored in the win, and Magna Vista had 20 steals as a team.

“I think we had a really solid effort defensively in both the half and full-court set, and I also think offensively that we were unselfish,” Smith said. “We had pretty balanced scoring. A lot of people got some touches tonight… Kind of once we bought into the fact that we really weren’t hitting a lot from the outside we really started working the ball inside, scoring as well as running in transition.”

Tuesday’s game was a celebration of the final regular season home game for Warriors seniors Kaylee Hughes, Alyssa Woods, Nala Preston, Jamina Hairston, and SaMya Williams.

With the win, Magna Vista finished unbeaten in Piedmont District play for the third straight season, dating back to 2019. This year’s seniors never lost a district game.

“I feel like that says that we’re leaders,” Woods said.

“I think it says that we know how to work as a team, we know how to play as a team, and on and off the court we know how to get along with people,” Preston said.

Much like in Tuesday’s game, Magna Vista started the regular season slow as well. They started the season 0-4 and were 3-5 at the start of the holiday break.

The turnaround started in a Christmas tournament at Cave Spring High School. After falling to Carroll County in the first game on December 17, the Warriors won the next three in the tournament, and eventually rattled off 14 straight wins through the end of the regular season, including non-district victories over Staunton River, E.C. Glass, and William Byrd, and two victories over each opponent in the Piedmont District.

Smith said she was O.K. with her team’s struggles to start the season, because she wanted to make the early schedule as difficult as possible so her squad would be prepared for the postseason and get hot at the right time.

“I think it shows a lot about our ability to be resilient,” she said. “We knew that we had a very tough pre-district schedule, and that was by design. I didn’t want us to kind of have a cakewalk because I knew we were losing a really big scorer for us, so I needed us to just be able to find ourselves on both ends of the court.”

In the last 14 victories, the Warriors have won by an average of 31.7 points. Their closest contest was a 17 point win over Patrick County on January 27.

They only allowed one opponent to score more than 40 points during the current winning streak.

Magna Vista will open play in the Piedmont District Tournament on Friday when they take on No. 8 seed Tunstall.

The Warriors will host throughout the PD tournament, and are hopeful they’ll also get to host their first round game in the Region 3D tournament.

Smith said she expects to be either the No. 3 or 4 seed when the region tournament begins on February 17. The top four teams all play at home to start.

“I’m hoping we can use that momentum to propel us when we start region play because we know we have a very tough region and we have to really be on our A-game when we step into that realm the week after next,” she said.

“Then, depending on that, our next opponent in that quarterfinal would be… either Carroll County or Cave Spring. We have a lot to prepare for and plan for, but I don’t think either one of those teams are unbeatable. If we play the style of basketball that we’ve played the last 14 games when we’ve been able to win in the Christmas tournament and in our district play, we shouldn’t have an issue.”

This year’s Warrior seniors haven’t lost a Piedmont District game in their careers, but they also have never played beyond the region tournament. That’s something Smith and her players are hoping to change over the next month.

“Hopefully we’ll be getting that state playoff berth, which is something that this program hasn’t seen in five or six years,” Smith said.

“It feels good to know that we get to continue on throughout the rest of the season and get to hold onto it a little bit longer,” Woods said.

“The key is defense and playing as a team,” Hughes said.

“We’ve just got to keep giving all of our effort in practice so we can play like we practice,” Preston added.