For the second time in a week, the Magna Vista girls basketball team had a big win over Halifax County High School.

The Warriors defeated Halifax last week in the regular season finale, and again on Monday in the semifinals of the Piedmont District Tournament. Magna Vista won, 71-34, to advance to the tournament championship game.

Dee Dee Giggetts led Magna Vista with 23 points in Monday's win. Miranda Reynolds added 15 points, and Sanaa Hairston had 14.

Monday's was the 16th straight win for the Warriors. They'll now play in the district tournament championship game for the fourth straight time (the tournament wasn't played in 2021 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic). They last lost a PD game in the tournament finals in 2019.

Magna Vista will take on G.W.-Danville on Wednesday. The Eagles reached the championship game with a 43-35 semifinal win over Patrick County High School on Monday.

Both semifinal games were played at Magna Vista High School.

In the other semifinal, with the score tied, 20-20, at the half, G.W. held Patrick County to just one point in the third quarter to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Aniya Penn led PCHS with 10 points and 17 rebounds in Monday's loss. Kimora Wimbush added nine points and nine rebounds.

"A good, hard-fought basketball game," Cougars coach Donny Rakes said in an email to the Bulletin. "My kids played hard, we just really struggled shooting the ball tonight. We played pretty good defense, but couldn't get a shot to fall when we needed it. We had our opportunities, we just couldn't cash them in."

Patrick County (13-11) will now change their sites to the Region 2C tournament. They'll host a game in the first round on Friday night. Game time and opponent will be announced later this week.

Wednesday's PD championship will be played at Magna Vista High School at 6 p.m.

Magna Vista (19-5), unbeaten in district play this season, has two wins over G.W.-Danville (11-9) this season. They defeated the Eagles, 61-43, on December 13, and 47-24 January 20.