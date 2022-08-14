Piedmont District golf teams ready for 'highly competitive' regular season

Piedmont District golf coaches have made an effort the past two years to get more students into the sport and improve the level of play in the Piedmont District.

Coaches created the Cardinal Junior Golf Series, a summer series open to golfers ages 7 through post-high school graduation competing in a 4-week points race that took players to a different local course each week. They’ve also put in work with their own players to be better prepared for the start of the season.

All that work has them excited for what is expected to be a very competitive Piedmont District this fall season.

“I was excited to bring in new faces and new golfers,” said Magna Vista golf coach Scott Gardner in an interview this week. “It pushes you to continue to work and not take anything for granted because, as you know in life, if you’re idle you will be passed by, and other people will take what you consider belongs to you… So you’ve got to continue to practice, continue to work, and ramp up your game.”

In the first two Piedmont District matches this season, Halifax County High School has won both, with Magna Vista, Patrick County, and newcomer Mecklenburg County coming in second, third, and fourth each time. In both matches, the first and fourth places teams were separated by about 25 strokes.

Gardner said he was excited to bring Mecklenburg into the district so his squad can see even more new competition and get a chance to play a new course. Mecklenburg hosted the first PD match at their home course, Kinderton Country Club in Clarksville.

“In a sport, if you are challenged and pushed, you tend to do that to yourself and your own team,” Gardner said. “That is an advantage, and I like having competition.”

Warriors senior Patrick McCrickard has a win under his belt this season, coming away victorious in Tuesday’s second PD match at Danville’s Tuscarora Country Club. McCrickard shot a 78 to win by one stroke.

Patrick County comes into this fall as the two-time defending PD champions. The Cougars also finished second in both the Region 2C and VHSL Class 2 state championship last year.

Cougars coach Philip Steagall said having a tough Piedmont District schedule will help prepare his team for the rest of the postseason as they look to repeat, and improve upon, last year’s success.

“Our district is highly competitive, even though we’re made up of many different classifications,” Steagall said. “It is a very tough district to play in, and I think it definitely helps our players when we get into the postseason because they’ve played against really solid competition all the rest of the year.”

While Bassett doesn’t have a full varsity team this fall, the Bengals have two players – senior Camden Bryant and sophomore Tate Jones – who will still compete each week as individuals. Bryant is a fourth year varsity starter at BHS, and came away with a seventh place finish in the second PD match on Tuesday after shooting an 83.

For the Bengals, coach Mark Jones said it’s good for his individual golfers to have something to strive for in their own games.

“I’m trying to get the two that I have who still play as individuals to try to win the matches,” Mark Jones said. “Just trying to see yourself get better each week. Look at where you finished, because it’s the same guys, pretty much, every tournament we play. So look at where you finished overall this week. Are you getting better?

“What we’re doing is trying to improve and get better each week.”

Piedmont District golf teams will continue play on Monday with a match hosted by Halifax County High School at Greens Folly Golf Course, in South Boston. It will be the third of eight regular season matches.

The team with the highest average finish in those eight matches will be named regular season champions. The individual golfer with the lowest average score will also be named regular season champion.

The Piedmont District golf championship will take place on September 19 at Olde Mill Golf Club, in Laurel Fork.

“I’m going to strategize to pick up 15 strokes somewhere,” Gardner said. “We do not wish to be the bridesmaid. We are striving to make ourselves better to become that first place team.”

2022 Fall Preview: Magna Vista golf getting comfortable being uncomfortable The Bulletin is previewing local high school golf teams in this Sunday's paper. Here's a look at Magna Vista's team this fall.

2022 Fall Preview: Patrick County golf looks to continue recent success The Bulletin is previewing high school golf teams in Sunday's paper. Here's a look at Patrick County's team.

2022 Fall Preview: Bassett golf building for the future The Bulletin is previewing local high school golf teams in this Sunday's paper. Here is a look at the Bassett golf team this fall.