Piedmont District Softball: Tunstall scores four in final inning to down Bassett in slugfest

DRY FORK, Va. — Tunstall freshman Khamauri Mays entered the bottom of the seventh inning of Wednesday's Piedmont District semifinal against Bassett hoping the game would wind up in her hands.

Mays got her wish as the catcher fired a perfect bullet down to second base to stop a steal attempt for the third out that lifted Tunstall to a thrilling 15-13 victory over the Bengals to help the Trojans advance to the tournament championship game.

Wednesday's game was played at Tunstall High School, but Bassett was the home team by virtue of having the higher seed in the tournament. The Bengals were the No. 2 and Tunstall was No. 3.

With the bases loaded and the Bengals trailing by three in the seventh, Bassett got daring on the base paths and sent a runner streaking over to second for the steal. However, Mays was up to the challenge, firing a strike right up the gut for the final out that sent the Trojans spilling out onto the field in celebration.

“It was a really good feeling, especially because going into that last inning where we needed that last out, I almost wanted to be the one. I was like, let me be the one that makes this play and help my team, and it felt amazing,” Mays said.

Tunstall (7-12) thought it had sealed the win a batter earlier on junior Gracie Ratcliff’s ground ball to short. However, Ratcliff hustled the play out, keeping the Bengals’ hopes alive.

In the end, the bang-bang play only served to make the Trojans’ win a bit sweeter.

“Oh my gosh, you don’t know how excited we were because beforehand we thought that one was going to be out at first and I had already started moving, but I knew as soon as the ball got thrown down to second it was invigorating. I almost picked up coach [Jenna Poteat] and take her with me. It was so much fun,” said junior Heidi Ellis with a laugh.

Things didn’t look good for Bassett going into its final at-bat as the Bengals faced a four-run deficit. However, Bassett had rallied back for a victory in the two teams’ last meeting and worked hard to repeat the same results in the third round.

Sophomore Zoie Pace got the rally started with her single to left field, and sophomore Breanna Cooper reached on an error to keep things rolling for the Bengals.

Tunstall freshman pitcher Colby Eastwood induced a fly ball on the next at-bat for the first out, but senior Jenny Turner helped steal the momentum back when she smacked an RBI single to left that made it 15-12.

Two batters later, Ratcliff recorded her key base knock that plated Cooper and pulled Bassett within two. However, that’s as close as the Bengals got as Mays and junior Katie Tuck teamed up for the deciding final out.

Wednesday’s crazy finish shouldn’t have come as a surprise as the contest played out like the world’s largest see-saw. Facing an 11-8 deficit in the sixth, Bassett tied the game when Turner, Pace and Cooper scored courtesy of a Trojans’ error on senior Nakota Gallimore’s deep fly ball.

“I think in the past we’ve gotten really down on ourselves when that happens and I think it was a now or never moment because this is districts and you have to put it all on the line,” Ellis said.

Knowing it could’ve been her last game in a Tunstall uniform and on the Trojans’ home turf, senior Trinity Curtis was determined it wouldn’t be her last game and her motivation proved contagious.

“I wasn’t going to let them give up. I was like, you’re not going to let this be my last game on this field,” Curtis said smiling. “I don’t think we ever got down."

“It felt like, this is literally it,” Mays said. “We win or we don’t and that’s the end of it, so we really came together for each other.”

The Trojans responded with a quartet of runs in the top of the seventh to build a four-run lead. Ellis got things started with her RBI single to left that pushed Tunstall back in front, and Cassada followed with a two-run single that gave the Trojans a 14-11 lead.

Tuck rounded out the scoring when she smacked a single to center that plated Ellis and made it a four-run contest.

“Anytime I go up to bat and I have people on the bags, I can only ask for something to happen for me to get an RBI,” Ellis said. “It killed me one inning because I left people on the bag and it happened again and I said, I’ve got to get somebody home, and I think once somebody starts it off, everybody keeps it going.”

Mays added: “We had people on base so it was kind of like everybody’s hitting. Everybody hit pretty good today, so there was no reason for us not hit the ball in that inning because we had been hitting it so well throughout the game.”

“I was just looking for my pitch," Cassada said. "It was bases loaded, so I got my pitch, hit the ball, and drove in two RBIs. And I was pretty happy about it and to be honest the only thing I was thinking was knock them in or don’t hit it to the shortstop.”

Facing the rare off-speed thrower, Tunstall knew it needed to crack Bassett’s pitching early and the Trojans did just that, scoring five runs in the opening frame. Mays got the scoring started with her RBI single to center and junior Greenly Elliott doubled down on Tunstall’s lead with her steal of home. Tuck pushed the Trojans’ advantage to three with her run-scoring single to center, and Curtis made it a four-run game with her single to right.

Freshman Madison Austin rounded out the scoring with her RBI single through the right side.

The Bengals didn’t flinch as senior Jade Hylton led off their half of the first with a solo home run to right.

The Trojans scored three runs in the second to push their lead back to seven on back-to-back-to-back RBI singles from Ellis, Cassada, and Tuck.

However, Bassett struck back with five runs in the second to make it a ballgame. Camryn Martin got things rolling with her two-run single, and Pace followed with a three-run home run to right to make it an 8-6 contest.

Cassada and Curtis led Tunstall with three RBIs apiece, while Ellis drove in a pair of runs. Tuck was perfect at the plate, finishing 5-for-5 while driving in a pair of runs as well. Austin and Mays recorded RBIs as well.

Pace led Bassett with three RBIs while Martin added two. Pace, Gallimore, and Martin all had a pair of hits as well.

Eastwood got the win in the circle, striking out four in five innings pitched.

Tunstall returns to action Friday when it takes on Halifax County.

Bassett (8-11) will await seeding in the upcoming Region 3D tournament, which is scheduled to begin next week.