Piedmont District Volleyball Tournament: Bengals defeat Cougars, move on to finals

The first set of Monday’s semifinal match in the Piedmont District volleyball tournament went back and forth between Bassett and Patrick County a dozen times before the Bengals finally pulled out the win.

The second and third sets weren’t nearly as close as Bassett rolled to victory over the Cougars, 3-0, to advance to the tournament finals.

Bassett won by scores of 25-20, 25-14, 25-15.

“I think we played really well,” said Bassett coach Julie Firebaugh. “They played consistent. Except for maybe about seven or eight points in the second set where I think the heat and playing on the court got to them. They were kind of, not really slacking off, but they were kind of getting comfortable where we’re at. But then they picked it right back up and they just went on a roll. I’m really proud of the way they played tonight. They’re talking, they’re moving their feet, their chemistry is really good right now, so I like where we’re at.”

The Bengals, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, were led by: Lani Craig (17 service points), Annie Laine (20 kills, 6 service points, 1 ace, 3 blocks), Zoie Pace (5 service points, 21 assists, 8 digs, 5 kills), Evan Parnell (4 service points, 1 ace, 12 digs), Grace Naff (7 service points, 1 ace, 9 digs), and Saylor Robertson (9 service points, 2 aces, 5 kills, 3 digs).

Patrick County, the No. 3 seed, was led by: Samantha Harris (12 kills, 11 digs, 1 block), Journey Moore (23 digs, 1 ace), Kaylee Towler (10 kills, 4 aces), and Lilly Byers (22 assists, 8 digs, 1 ace).

Monday’s loss snapped a four game winning streak for the Cougars. They reached the semifinals following a 3-1 win over Halifax County in the quarterfinals last Thursday.

Bassett defeated Martinsville, 3-0, in the tournament quarterfinals last week.

Monday's game was played at Tunstall High School as part of a semifinals doubleheader. Tunstall, the No. 1 seed, won Game 1, 3-0, over No. 4 Mecklenburg County, by scores of 25-6, 25-20, 25-10.

Bassett now moves on to face unbeaten Tunstall in the tournament finals on Wednesday at Tunstall High School.

“I feel pretty good,” Firebaugh said when asked how she’s feeling about Wednesday. “I like how they’re playing together as a team. About halfway through the season it just seems like it comes together for us. The chemistry is great and they’re talking and they move their feet. They do everything that we need to do to push forward to the end of the season and keep playing.”

The Piedmont District tournament has no bearing on seeding in the upcoming region tournaments, but Firebaugh she playing well this week is important for her team’s confidence moving forward in the postseason.

“It’s huge. It’s definitely a confidence booster for us,” she said. “We have a tough region, so we’re going to face competition just like we faced tonight and just like we’ll face on Wednesday night. So it kind of helps us prepare a little bit better for regionals.”

Bassett improves to 16-5 on the year with the win. Wednesday’s game will begin at 6 p.m.

Patrick County (17-5) will await seeding in the Region 2C tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.