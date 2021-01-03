Piedmont District winter sports postponed again; No events scheduled until Friday

After postponing the first high school basketball games of the season until after the new year, games scheduled for this week have also been postponed, according to the Piedmont District website.

Patrick County, Halifax, Magna Vista, and G.W.-Danville were all scheduled to play girls and boys basketball games on Monday. As of Sunday afternoon, the games were listed as "postponed" on the website, with no make-up dates listed.

Wrestling matches for Bassett, G.W.-Danville, Patrick County, Magna Vista, and Halifax on Tuesday were also listed as postponed, with no make-up dates listed.

Magna Vista and Tunstall's girls and boys basketball games scheduled for Wednesday have been rescheduled to January 20.

Franklin County and Bassett girls and boys basketball games scheduled for Thursday have been rescheduled to January 16.

The first day that games and sporting events for the week are schedule is Friday. A swim meet between G.W.-Danville and Magna Vista at the Martinsville YMCA is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Patrick County and Magna Vista girls basketball is scheduled to play at MVHS at 7 p.m., and the two schools boys teams are scheduled to play in Stuart at 7 p.m.