'Pitching wins championships': PCHS baseball starts region tournament with shutout win

Patrick County baseball coach Tal Swails said before the start of the postseason that his team’s success would come from their pitching.

The Cougars proved their coach right on Saturday.

Jai Penn threw six scoreless inning in Saturday’s Region 2C Tournament quarterfinals game against Floyd County, and Tucker Swails got the save with a perfect seventh inning to help the Cougars to a 4-0 win over the Buffaloes in Stuart to advance to the tournament semifinals.

Penn allowed just two hits and struck out eight in the win. His only struggles came from temporary lapses in command when he walked two and hit three batters, but his defense helped back him up. The Cougars played error free and turned two double plays on the infield.

Tucker Swails came in in the seventh and induced a ground out and struck out two for a perfect frame.

“It’s exactly what I expected. Pitching wins ball games. Pitching wins championships,” Tal Swails said. “You’ve got to score runs, you’ve got to play defense, and we did all three tonight. I preach that we’ve got to hit it, we’ve got to catch it, and we’ve got to throw it. And if we do all three things well we’re going to beat anybody we play. And tonight we did it.”

The Cougars got timely hits and scored with good baserunning. Stuart Callahan had a 1-out walk in the second, and got to third on a double by Jackson Horton. Callahan then came around to score on an overthrow by the Floyd catcher to give PCHS an early 1-0 lead.

Nash Thompson led off the fourth with a double, and scored on a single by Horton. Horton eventually made his way to third, and scored on a balk by the Floyd pitcher to make it 3-0.

The Cougars scored their final run in the sixth. Thompson again led off the inning with a hit, and was followed by a single by Gil Hubbard and an intentional walk of Martin Sawyers to load the bases. Toby Perkins made the Buffaloes pay for that walk, coming away with an infield single to score Thompson and extend PC’s lead.

Thompson and Horton were both 2-3 at the plate to lead PC. Thompson added two runs and Horton had an RBI and two runs.

With the win, PC now moves on to play the rest of the tournament at Radford University. The Cougars will play the winner of Alleghany and James River, who faced off on Saturday night. Results were too late for publication.

If the Cougars win the semifinals, they’ll automatically advance to the VHSL Class 2 state tournament.

“It pumps them up,” Tal Swails said of starting the region tournament with a shutout. “They’re a pretty level group. We’ve won 18 games so they expect to win and that’s a mentality that champions have to have. You can’t doubt it, you can’t question whether you might, they’ve got to expect to win, and right now we expect to win every time we play.”

First pitch for Monday’s game is at 6 p.m.

Patrick County 4, Floyd County 0

FCHS 000 000 0—0 2 2

PCHS 010 201 X—4 6 0

PCHS:

J. Penn 1-3; N. Thompson 2-3, 2B, 2R; S. Callahan 0-2, BB, R; J. Horton 2-3, 2B, R, RBI; G. Hubbard, 1-2, BB; M. Sawyers 0-2, BB; T. Perkins 1-3, RBI; J. Penn 6IP, 2H,8K, 2BB, 3HBP; T. Swails IP, 2K

