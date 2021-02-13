Practice Makes Perfect: Bassett's Adam Martin making the most of his time in the pool this season

With no races under his belt prior to this season's region swimming championships, Bassett senior Adam Martin had no idea what to expect when he got to the starting blocks.

By the time his races were over there was no doubt Martin was at the top of his game.

At the Region 3D Championship at Christiansburg Aquatic Center on January 30, Martin won the boys 200-yard IM with a time of 1:55.23, and finished second in the boys 100-yard butterfly with a time of 52.38, more than a full second faster than third place.

Delays due to the coronavirus pandemic made it so Bassett wasn't able to swim in any regular season meets this winter. But even though he couldn't compete, Martin was still in the pool.

He was in the pool a lot.

Martin swims for the Virginia Gators, a competitive club team based in Roanoke. The team will often have practices at 5:30 a.m. and again after school. Martin's mom estimates her son is on the road back and forth on 220 as much as 16 hours a week, and in the pool 17 hours.

The Gators will typically swim in meets up and down the east coast, as far north as Pittsburgh and as far south as Florida. Like Bassett, though, their season was also cut way down by the virus.