Practice makes perfect for Martinsville state champion relay team

How much did the four runners on Martinsville High School’s boys 4x100 meter relay team practice heading into Saturday’s VHSL Class 2 outdoor track state championship?

“Every day,” said the relay’s third leg, Ronnie Jackson.

“We put a lot of work into it,” added lead leg JaMere Eggleston-Smith. “A lot of hard work, a lot of practice.”

The Bulldogs proved that practice makes perfect, and they were perfect at the perfect time, coming away with a win and a state title in the 4x100 relay on Saturday at James Madison University.

Martinsville ran 43.56 as a team to best second place Brunswick High School by 0.08 seconds.

Jackson and second leg Rayshaun Dickerson both said the bulk of the emphasis in practice was on handoffs.

From the start, Eggleston-Smith got out front with an explosive jump off the blocks. His handoff to Dickerson was clean, and was followed by a perfect pass to Jackson, who also had a clean handoff to Jahmal Jones, who brought the win home.

“We just wanted to make sure we took all the right steps,” Jackson said. “It does feel good. All the hard work paid off.”

The relay win was the second of three state titles won for Jones, who also came away victorious in the boys 100 and 200 meter dash events.

“The relay, we wanted that,” Jones said. “We’ve been practicing that since the beginning. We’ve been preaching we just take it one race at a time though. Nothing serious.”

Martinsville was seeded second in the relay event coming into Saturday. The Bulldogs, with all the same runners, won the Region 2C championship in the 4x100 last week.

Dickerson—who also finished fourth in the boys 100, and sixth in the 200—said knowing they weren’t seeded first going into Saturday made him a bit nervous, but he knew he had to “Put the team first and be part of the team and do what I do,” he said.

“It feels amazing,” Dickerson added.

“With all the work, all we had to do is execute,” Eggleston-Smith said. “We’re so used to running it now, so all we had to do was go out and do it.”

Eggleston-Smith is the only senior of the four runners, with the other three all juniors expected to compete for a chance at a repeat next spring.

So how does it feel for Eggleston-Smith to end his high school career on such a high note?

“Great. The way I wanted to go out,” he said. “I’m trying to leave high school with a ring.”

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

