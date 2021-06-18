RAPID REACTION: Magna Vista boy soccer headed to states with region title; Warriors girls soccer falls in championship game

The Region 3D championship came down to a kick off the foot of Ian Betton.

And the Magna Vista sophomore delivered.

With three minutes remaining on the clock at Smith River Sports Complex Friday, a Cave Spring defender had a hand-ball in the Knights' box, giving the Warriors a penalty kick. Magna Vista coach John Athey said they came into Friday's game knowing PKs would be taken by either Wade or Betton, and Betton won out.

It was a good choice, as Betton put a shot into the right corner beyond a diving keeper for what would be the game-winner in a 2-1 victory for Magna Vista.

The win gave the Warriors their first Region 3D title, and sends the team to the state semifinals.

A tightly contested game between the Warriors and Knights saw no score at the half. Cave Spring got on the board first with 22 minutes remaining in the game, the only flaw in an otherwise stellar game by MVHS goalie Daizhawn Giggetts.

Magna Vista tied the score with 15:15 to play. A perfect pass at the center of the field from Betton to found Wade in the box. Wade then beat two Cave Spring defenders and lobbed a shot into the back of the net to tie the Knights 1-1.