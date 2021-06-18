RAPID REACTION: Magna Vista boy soccer headed to states with region title; Warriors girls soccer falls in championship game

The Region 3D championship came down to a kick off the foot of Ian Betton.
And the Magna Vista sophomore delivered.
With three minutes remaining on the clock at Smith River Sports Complex Friday, a Cave Spring defender had a hand-ball in the Knights' box, giving the Warriors a penalty kick. Magna Vista coach John Athey said they came into Friday's game knowing PKs would be taken by either Wade or Betton, and Betton won out.
It was a good choice, as Betton put a shot into the right corner beyond a diving keeper for what would be the game-winner in a 2-1 victory for Magna Vista.
The win gave the Warriors their first Region 3D title, and sends the team to the state semifinals.
A tightly contested game between the Warriors and Knights saw no score at the half. Cave Spring got on the board first with 22 minutes remaining in the game, the only flaw in an otherwise stellar game by MVHS goalie Daizhawn Giggetts.
Magna Vista tied the score with 15:15 to play. A perfect pass at the center of the field from Betton to found Wade in the box. Wade then beat two Cave Spring defenders and lobbed a shot into the back of the net to tie the Knights 1-1.
Both squads went back and forth the rest of the way until Betton's PK with time winding down.
The win improves the Warriors record to 12-1 on the season. The Virginia High School League predetermined that the winner of Region 3D would host the state semifinal, meaning Magna Vista will return to Smith River Sports Complex one more time on Monday to play in the final four. They'll take on the winner of Region 3C.
GIRLS SOCCER
REGION 3D FINALS
Hidden Valley 7, Magna Vista 1
It took Hidden Valley 36 minutes to break a scoreless tie with Magna Vista Friday at Smith River Sports Complex, but once the Titans started scoring they didn't stop in a 7-1 victory over the Warriors.
Hidden Valley scored first with 4:30 left on the clock in the first, and scored again about 90 seconds later. On the second goal, the Titans lined up for a free kick just outside of the box, and caught the Warriors defense off guard, putting in a shot while MVHS was still getting set up.
The Titans scored once more in stoppage time in the first to go into the break up 3-0.
Shanyah Spencer had the lone goal for the Warriors late in the second half.
The loss was the first for Magna Vista this season. The Warriors finish as Region 3D runners-up for the first time in school history, and end the season 11-1.