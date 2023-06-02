Twice this postseason the Patrick County High School baseball team has come back from an early deficit to win.

The Cougars tried to mount another comeback on Thursday in the Region 2C championship game, but came up one run short. Alleghany High School defeated PCHS, 6-5, to take the region title.

The Mountaineers scored four runs in the first three innings, plating one in the first, two in the second, and one more in the third. All of Alleghany’s early runs came with two outs in the inning.

PCHS (22-5) senior Jai Penn got the start on the mound, throwing four 5-hit innings while striking out five.

Alleghany’s patience at the plate paid off as they drew five walks in the first four innings. Three of those walks came around to score.

“Jai didn’t have his best game. His command was a little bit off, but he still battled,” said PCHS coach Tal Swails. “In games like this, with a team like Alleghany who scraps and they run and they wreak havoc when they get on bases, you just can’t give them free passes, and we just gave them too many.”

Jai helped his cause at the plate as the Cougars leadoff batter. He started the game with a single, reached second on a sacrifice bunt by Martin Sawyers, and came around to score two batters later on a sacrifice fly by Tucker Swails.

The score was tied, 1-1, at the end of one inning.

Alleghany (19-2) lefty Halen Lowman got the best of the Cougars in his five innings of work on the mound. PC struggled to make hard contact off of the southpaw, who allowed just three hits.

Patrick County flew out six times and grounded out eight during Lowman’s time on the mound.

“The struggle early was that the left hander just made us swing at bad pitches early,” Tal Swails said. “We didn’t do a good job of being selective at the plate early, and when you swing at bad pitches you pop up and you hit ground balls. We didn’t wait for the pitches that we needed to. We were just so overly aggressive early and it took us a while to settle in and we just waited too long.”

Alleghany retook the lead in the second, and added two more runs in the sixth to go up, 6-1.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Cougars attempted their comeback with a new Mountaineer’s pitcher on the mound. Jackson Horton led off the inning with a walk, and Broc Taylor followed with a ground-rule double. Both runners came around to score one batter later when Noah Jessup hit a double to right-centerfield.

Jessup scored on an RBI single by Jai Penn, and Gavin Fain, who reached on an infield single, scored when he ran home after a pickoff attempt at first.

PCHS had a chance in the seventh to at least tie the score. Tucker Swails started the inning with a single, and Taylor also reached on a single to put two Cougars on with one out.

But the inning ended on a flyout and a groundout and no runs scored to seal the win for the Mountaineers.

Stuart Callahan threw three innings in relief for PCHS, allowing two runs, none earned, on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Penn, Callahan, Taylor, and Fain led the Cougars at the plate with two hits each. Taylor and Fain added one run each.

Thursday's game was played at Radford University.

Despite the loss, the Cougars still qualified for the VHSL Class 2 state tournament with a win over Nelson County High School on Tuesday in the region semifinals.

Patrick County will now travel to face John Battle High School this Tuesday in the state quarterfinals. The Trojans (14-6) defeated Marion High School, 16-3, on Thursday to win the Region 2D championship.

“I think they’ll be fine,” Tal Swails said of his team heading into states. “Obviously, they’re going to be disappointed. I told them, they’ve got until tomorrow at 3 o’clock to think about it and be mad about it and be frustrated and think about things we didn’t do right. But at 3 o’clock tomorrow it starts over. New season. Eight teams. Somebody’s got to win three, and it may as well be us, and it starts on Tuesday.”

Game time for Tuesday will be announced this weekend.

Region 2C Baseball Tournament finals

Thursday at Radford University

Alleghany 6, Patrick County 5

AHS 121 002 0 - 6 8 1

PCHS 100 004 0 - 5 9 1

Patrick County hitters: J. Penn 2-3, R, RBI; M. Sawyers 0-0, sac, 2BB; S. Callahan 2-4; T. Swails 1-1, sac, BB, RBI; J. Horton 0-3, BB, R; B. Taylor 2-4, 2B, R; N. Jessup 1-3, 2B, 2RBI, R; G. Fain 2-3, R

Patrick County pitchers: J. Penn 4IP, 4R, 5H, 5BB, 7K; S. Callahan 3IP, 2R, 0ER, 3H, 4K, 2BB

PHOTOS: Patrick County takes on Alleghany in region baseball championship