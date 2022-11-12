Region 2C Football Quarterfinals: Martinsville holds off Dan River in final minutes for win

There was just one thing Martinsville High School football coach Bobby Martin could think to say about his team’s 42-39 win over Dan River on Thursday night.

“Thank you, Jesus,” Martin said. “That’s my thoughts.”

The Bulldogs trailed by two touchdowns in the first half, battled back in the third to take a 15 point lead, and narrowly held on for the win in the final minutes to defeat the Wildcats in the first round of the Region 2C playoffs.

After trailing, 21-14, at the half, the Bulldogs started their comeback in the third quarter thanks in large part to Latrell Hairston, who had three touchdowns in the second half. Hairston started the comeback attempt with a 3-yard score early in the third, and gave Martinsville its first lead with a 7-yard run into to the endzone midway through the quarter.

Hairston added to the Bulldogs lead with a 28-yard romp down the field for a score early in the fourth to make it 35-21. The touchdown came immediately after Martinsville stopped a Dan River fake punt attempt, where a measurement showed the Wildcats were less than a yard shy of the first down line.

The two teams traded touchdowns on their next possession. The Wildcats ran into the endzone, but missed the extra point, and Martinsville’s Jahmal Jones responded with a 38-yard score to put the Bulldogs up 42-27 with 8:03 left to play.

All six of Martinsville’s touchdowns came on the ground. Rayshawn Dickerson had rushing scores of 3 and 28 yards in the first half.

“It was really like the inside zone probably because they were trying to force Jahmal to go inside so they could stop the run,” Hairston said of the Bulldogs run game. “But we just did a good job at staying together and our chemistry is good.”

“We just try to run the football,” Martin said. “We don’t try to trick people, we just run the football. Throw it a little bit and run the football. That’s what we try to do. We don’t always do it right and do it the best, but we work at it.”

Dickerson was also 3-for-7 passing for 95 yards.

Dan River didn’t lie down in the final minutes, scoring two more touchdowns in the final five minutes of play. But a missed 2-point conversion and another missed extra point kept them from tying the score or taking the lead, allowing the Bulldogs to run the clock out on their final possession for the win.

“Our guys battled,” Martin said. “We had all kinds of stuff going on and they hung in there, they battled. I’m thankful. I love them. It was hard, but they never gave up.

“Everybody made plays, it wasn’t just one guy. It was a total team effort… We had a hard-fought victory. Dan River worked their butts off.”

“It’s great. We’ve been working the whole time for this. It’s all we’ve been waiting for. We’ve just got to keep going, keep pushing, and keep working,” Hairston said. “We just had to stay together. Our motto is one way. We do everything through God. That’s the only way to it. The only way to do everything. We just had to stay together and keep fighting and show them how hard we work because all that hard work isn’t for nothing. It’s for moments like this.”

The game was moved from Friday to Thursday to avoid expected rain and bad weather coming through the area Friday night.

A heavy ran began to fall in the fourth quarter on Thursday.

Martinsville was playing its first playoff game at home since 2016.

“It’s amazing. It’s a blessing. We’ve really got to thank God for it,” Hairston said of playing in front of the home crowd. “He guides us along the journey we’re on. I can’t thank anybody else except God, so it’s a really good feeling. Being in our hometown, in front of people we know, they love to watch us so we just try to show them what we do and how hard it’s been for us. It’s a blessing.”

The Bulldogs (10-1), the No. 2 team in the Region 2C playoffs, will return home next week to take on No. 3 Glenvar in the region semifinals. Glenvar defeated Floyd County, 49-14, on Thursday.

“I’m proud of the guys. I’m proud of my coaches, proud of my trainers. We hung in there. It was tough. I’m just thankful for it,” Martin said.

“I’m ready to play again,” Hairston said. “We’re going to keep working, we’re going to work even harder this week and we’re going to come out and we’re going to see what happens on Friday.”

Friday's game at MHS will kick off at 7 p.m.