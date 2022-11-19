Region 2C Football Semifinals: Martinsville's offense stalls in loss to Glenvar

In Martinsville’s only loss this season, it was shown the best way to beat the Bulldogs was stopping their runners in the backfield, and putting together long drives to keep their offense off the field.

It’s no easy task – Martinsville had 10 wins this season - but on Friday Glenvar did both to perfection. The Highlanders held the Bulldogs to 122 rushing yards, and allowed them just five offensive possessions in the second half on the way to a 35-0 win in the Region 2C semifinals.

Martinsville’s high-powered rushing offense – which scored six touchdowns last week and came in averaging just under 30 points per game – didn’t have a first down in the second half until Jahmal Jones ran for 15 yards with 6:22 left on the clock in the fourth quarter.

Jones’s run was essentially annulled two plays later following a 15-yard penalty against the Bulldogs. That same drive, which ended up being the Bulldogs last of the game, also featured runs of four, 15, 28, and three yards by Izayveous Martin to put Martinsville in the redzone. But an interception in the endzone by Glenvar gave the Highlanders the ball back with 1:40 left to play, and they kneeled out the clock from there.

“We couldn’t move them up front,” said Martinsville coach Bobby Martin. “That was the biggest thing, they controlled the line of scrimmage. That’s what I talk about every week is the line of scrimmage. Give them credit too, they were well-coached and they played well. We made some plays, we just couldn’t string them together. That’s just it. We just couldn’t get it going.”

Glenvar scored touchdowns on their first and last drives of the first half on a rushing score by quarterback Brody Dawyot, and a passing TD from Dawyot to Nicholas Woodson.

Martinsville attempted a 38-yard field goal in the final seconds of the second quarter, but it was blocked by the Highlanders, who went into the half up, 14-0.

After going 3-and-out to start the second half, the Bulldogs looked to get a little momentum on their side when Jones grabbed an interception to give his squad possession at midfield.

But the Bulldogs went 3-and-out again, and Glenvar followed with a long drive that ended with a 2-yard TD pass from Dawyot to Shane Gibson with 1:23 left in the third.

Glenvar running back Elijah Carter added TD runs of 12 and 17 yards in the fourth quarter to cap the Highlanders scoring.

Glenvar’s defense had seven tackles for loss in the win.

“I’m proud of our kids, they played hard,” Glenvar coach Kevin Clifford told reporters following the win. “Our staff had our kids ready to play and I thought it showed. We played pretty error free for the most part.

“I give credit to Coach Martin. What they did is pretty miraculous, in my opinion. I think it’s the best job this year in the state of Virginia.”

“They’re a great team,” Dawyot told reporters about Martinsville. “We lost to them in the regular season by a couple points. It’s just a great feeling.”

Glenvar (9-3) will host Appomattox in the Region 2C championship next week.

Izayveous Martin finished the night with 10 carries for 42 yards, and Jones had 10 for 39 yards. Rayshawn Dickerson was 7-for-20 passing for 75 yards and an interception.

The Bulldogs (10-2) finished the season with 10 wins for the first time in more than 20 years, and reached the second round of the playoffs for the second straight season. They’ll lose 16 seniors off of this year’s roster: Ronnie Jackson, Dickerson, Izayveous Martin, Nasia Hairston, Niseer Ellis, Torrey Gravely, Steffon Evans, Makinley Gravely, Christian Jones, Christopher Wade, Jones, Andy Garcia, Frank Ray, Christian Penn, Chavis Martin, and Victor Sifvetes.

“That senior group, I’ve told the all year, they’re a special group,” Bobby Martin said. “They stuck with me, they fought. They wanted something bigger and it didn’t happen, but I hope they know they’re winners no matter what people say. It isn’t about the scoreboard. They’re winners.

“I just hope the community and parents, aunts and uncles and grandparents, we all come together help these kids. Don’t just help them on the football field but help them be successful. That’s what I hope these kids know. If we stick together we can be successful.”