Region 3D Baseball Tournament: Bassett falls to Tunstall in first round

DRY FORK – A 2-run home run from Elijah Byrd, along with a complete game performance on the mound from Will Eaton helped the Tunstall baseball team to a 5-1 victory over the Bassett Bengals, on Thursday, in the first round of the Region 3D Tournament.

Tunstall is the No. 7 seed in the tournament, and hosted Thursday's game. Bassett was the No. 10 seed.

It’s not often that teams in regional playoffs take on a team they already faced in the regular season. But when given the opportunity, it was something that the Trojans did not want to take for granted.

“First two times we played them, we got them once and they got us once,” said Byrd, who capped his night going 2-3 with three RBIs. “When we came out here, we were playing with a chip on our shoulder.”

Trojan first basemen Jackson Boles followed up on Byrd’s sentiment

“Last time they [Bassett] beat us, it left a sour taste in all our mouths. We wanted to come out hot.” Boles said.

Tunstall got off to the hot start they hoped for in the bottom half of the opening frame. Carter Richardson reached on with an infield single with one out, and soon after took second on a wild pitch. Byrd doubled into the outfield gap, scoring Richardson to get on the board.

Caulier Barker rewarded Byrd’s efforts with an RBI of his own to cushion Tunstall’s lead at 2-0.

The Trojans managed to build off their early success in the bottom of the second. Following Landon Jones steal at second base with two outs, Byrd got ahold of the second pitch of his at-bat, hammering it over the right-centerfield wall to push Tunstall’s lead at 4-1.

As Byrd rounded first and second, there was some confusion of whether to rule it a home run after the ball quickly bounced back onto the field. But as Byrd was feet away from approaching third, they officially ruled it a home run.

“I’m not the one to really look at it once it comes off the bat, so as soon as I barreled it up, I knew I got all of it,” Byrd said. “I was just out of the [batters] box, I was hustling for two [bases], but once I found out it was a home run, I started to slow down coming around third.”

After three scoreless innings from both squads, the Trojans added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. With runners at second and third, Boles scored Zach Davis on a sacrifice RBI to push the lead to 5-1. Davis got on base with a walk and Aiden Watlington doubled off the left field wall.

“My approach was just to put it in play and get something moving,” Boles said. “Or make them [Bassett] make the play. It was one out, so I just had to put the ball in play.”

On the mound, Eaton gave up just three hits in seven innings pitched, and was charged with one earned run. Eaton finished his outing reaching double-digit strikeouts with 10.

“Just attack them," Eaton said when discussing his approach versus Bassett. "Get ahead with the fastball and stay ahead to win the ballgame.”

Bassett scratched across their lone run in the top of the second. Cole Compton singled on a hard, line-drive up the middle into centerfield to score Hunter Whitlow from third to cut the Trojans lead down to 2-1. Whitlow led off the inning on a walk and later advanced to second and third on wild pitches.

Whitlow finished his night going 2-2 with a run. Bassett's Ohmad Shareef and Gage Hairston both reached base with a walk.

Trever Barnes toed the rubber for the Bengals, going 5.1 innings with five hits, four earned runs, and nine strikeouts.

Tunstall heads to No. 2 Christiansburg on Monday for the Region 3D Quarterfinals. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Bassett ends their 2022 campaign with a record of 8-14.