Two years ago, Magna Vista’s Ian Betton scored the game-winning goal on a penalty kick to lead the Warriors to their first boys soccer region championship.

There’s something about region title games for Betton. On Friday night, the Warriors’ senior had a hat trick, including the game-winning goal in the 86th minute to lead his team to a 3-2 overtime win over rival Bassett High School in the Region 3D championship game at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

With the two teams tied at 2, they made it through the first five minutes of overtime scoreless. After a break to flip sides on the field, less than a minute into the second 5-minute period, Betton put one in the net off of a corner kick.

Magna Vista ran out the final four minutes of play to hold on for the win.

“I don’t know, I think it’s just, in big games like this, having my guys behind me, I’m able to just, I don’t know, just come with energy," Betton said after the win. "And we all come with energy and we all just come out and play good and play hard.”

Betton scored the opening goal in the fifth minute of play to put the Warriors up early.

Bassett got the equalizer in the 26th minute on a goal by senior Casey Ferguson, assisted by Hector Maya.

The two teams went into the half tied, 1-1.

The Bengals took the lead in the 10th minute of the second half when Ethan Zangari headed in a corner kick, also assited by Maya.

The 22-0 Warriors had only trailed once prior to Friday night.

It didn’t take long for Betton to find the equalizer. He scored less than two minutes later to again tie the score with 30 minutes remaining in regulation.

“I thought we started really good,” Betton said. “Obviously, we knew we were playing Bassett, so we all had energy and everything.

“We went up one and I thought we were good, but then we were down. But I think when we went down it was like a spark, and then we just came back alive and just fought from there, fought as a team. I think after we went down, that’s when we started to play our brand of soccer and just come together as a team and play.”

“We got out to a quick lead and then I kind of got the impression that we were lax a little bit,” said Warriors coach John Athey. “Bassett played well. I’m not taking anything away from Bassett. I thought they played a great game. We kind of took a deep breath and relaxed a little bit and then they scored and were back on us.”

Athey had high praise for his senior captain following Betton's clutch performance in Friday’s win.

“He was the only freshman that was going to be on the team during the COVID year for a reason because we knew he was special then,” Athey said of Betton. “He’s been a team captain every year. His eighth grade year, even though he was an eighth grader playing up on JV, his teammates thought enough of him that he was a team captain on JV. That just gives you an idea of the leadership skills he possesses. Other kids look up to him.

“He’s been recruited by Division I schools. Lots of schools would like to have him, but he wants to focus on studying engineering.”

Magna Vista had several chances to win in regulation. In the final 10 minutes, one shot hit the post and bounced across the field, and another was saved by Bengals keeper Frankie Maya.

The Warriors had a shot hit the cross bar early in the overtime, but it was eventually punched out of bounds by Frankie Maya, setting up a corner kick.

Gustavo Vera-Carillo had two assists for Magna Vista, and Eduardo Perez Sandoval had one.

Friday was the second region championship all-time for Magna Vista, both of which have come in the last three years.

“We got another one. It was a lot harder fought game,” Athey said. “I knew it was going to be. I thought both teams might chill a little bit since we don’t want anybody hurt, but it’s a Bassett/Magna Vista game. Everybody went at it.

Both teams will still move on to play in the VHSL Class 3 state tournament.

With the win, Magna Vista will now face Monticello High School, who finished as runners-up in Region 3C. The Mustangs (12-5-2) fell to Charlottesville High School, 2-1, in the Region 3C championship.

The Warriors and Mustangs will face off on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at SRSC.

“Knowing that when we go down in games like this, that we can all rally together and come through together, especially when playing harder teams in states, I think it’ll be good,” Betton said.

“For us to keep fighting, yes you’re undefeated… as a coach you just expect there’s going to be one game this year where we just don’t have it,” Athey said. “We’re going to come out flat, something is going to go wrong, and every time this year we’ve just found a way to win one way or the other. It’s more of a testament to their will. They do have a lot of skill, but sometimes you just have to want it more than the other guys.

“There are no weak teams left. Everybody you face, you’ve got to have you’re A-game or you’re probably going to be coming home. But we hope we can get by Wednesday, and if we get by Wednesday, hopefully we’ll get to go to Fredericksburg (for the state semifinals) and spend our weekend there.”

Bassett (15-5-1) will travel to take on Charlottesville (14-3-2) on Tuesday in the state quarterfinals. Kickoff at CHS will be at 6 p.m.