Only once has a team from Henry County won a boys soccer region championship.

On Friday, there’s a guarantee it will happen again.

Rivals Magna Vista and Bassett High School will face off on Friday in the championship of the Region 3D Boys Soccer Tournament, a contest that has both coaches nervous but excited for what it says about soccer in the area.

“I look at it from two or three different perspectives,” said MVHS coach John Athey. “No. 1, it’s always fun when Bassett and Magna Vista get together. I don’t know if fun might be the best word, maybe nerve-wracking. But anyway, it’s a good rivalry. Both teams play each other tough. For the first time ever the Piedmont District is sending two teams to the state. I think that’s a big deal for our area, for both Bassett and Magna Vista. I’m happy for (Bassett coach) Houston (Stutz) and his guys. A lot of our guys also play travel with his guys, and in the community, I know some of the players at Bassett. I’m really happy for them. I’m really happy and excited for our guys as well.”

“It’s going to be cool,” Stutz said about the game. “It goes to show how good and how talented our district is. I think I said it at the beginning of the season, you’re going to have to show up every night in the Piedmont District this year. I thought it’s prepared us for this.

“It’s good to see two Piedmont District teams in it. I’m looking forward to it, I know the guys are looking foward to it. We’re comfortable with Magna Vista. We know their players, they know our players. It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be a lot of community here I think. It’s going to be a good atmosphere for high school soccer and for the two teams and the players.”

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

Magna Vista won both previous meetings with the Bengals this season as part of a 21-0 record they take into Friday’s title game.

The Warriors reached the championship with a 4-0 win over Christiansburg High School on Tuesday in the semifinals.

“We’re just going to have to keep playing like we did last night,” Athey said. “Play hard, keep our heads up, don’t get down. If we do make a mistake, just always pick up your teammate.”

Magna Vista won the first meeting with Bassett, 1-0, and the second meeting, 2-0.

Stutz said he’s learned to expect every game his team plays to be low-scoring. The Bengals won both games of the region tournament so far, 1-0.

“I told the guys all season, we’re not a big goal scoring team,” Stutz said. “If we win games it’s going to be 1-0, 2-0… We’re going to have to gut it out and play defense… Having Magna Vista again this upcoming Friday, hopefully we can fix our mistakes from the first two times and come out on top in this one.”

WARRIORS SUCCESS

The Warriors come into Friday’s game outscoring opponents 93-6 on the season with 15 shutouts. They haven’t allowed a goal in five straight games.

Magna Vista has 11 seniors on the roster this season, a veteran-led squad that Athey said had been crucial to his team’s success.

“Our team chemistry is very good,” Athey said. “So many of them have played travel together for so many years. They are really good friends on the field and off the field. They kind of know what each others’ thinking before they do it sometimes. They play well together, they’re very unselfish… The fact that they’re willing to give up a shot if they have a teammate who has a better shot. Nobody is selfish on the team and everybody wants what’s best for the team."

BENGALS GETTING HOT

Bassett comes into Friday’s game 15-4-1 on the year. The only losses were two to Magna Vista and two to Tunstall.

The Bengals fell to Tunstall on May 17 in the semifinals of the Piedmont District Tournament, but bounced back to defeat them in the region semifinals on Tuesday.

With two straight region wins, Stutz is hopeful his team can “continue to catch stride at the right time.”

“I hope that our guys are piecing everything together,” he added. “We’re coming together, we’re jelling as a team, that’s the biggest thing.

“I think this time of the year, it sounds kind of cheesy and corny, but I look at my guys every day in practice and tell them, right now it’s about having fun. You’re playing the game that you love. Let’s go out there and get it. Enjoy it, try not to stress about it, try not to overthink these things, because you play so much better when you just enjoy it and have fun and trust your teammates.”

THE FUTURE OF SOCCER

Both teams in the region championship have earned berths in the VHSL Class 3 state tournament. The winner on Friday will host the loser of the Region 3C championship in the state quarterfinals, while Friday’s loser will travel to take on the winner of Region 2C. Both games will be played on Tuesday.

The Bengals and Warriors will be looking for wins and a trophy on Friday night, and they’re hopeful the next generation of soccer players see a great game that represents the growth of the sport in the area.

“A lot of kids are going to be looking to this game and thinking, ‘Man, I want to be out there,'” Stutz said. “Hopefully we can put on the show that I think both teams can do and it’s a fantastic game, and hopefully we’re smart and don’t pick up any injuries at the end of the day because both us have the state tournaments to look forward to. It’s going to be fun. I’m looking forward to it and I’m sure Magna Vista, they’re looking forward to it and wanting to get back on the field. It’s going to be a wild game.”

FRIDAY

Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex will host the championship of the Region 2C girls and boys soccer tournaments at 6 p.m. on Friday. Following those games, the stands will be cleared and the championships for the Region 3D girls and boys tournaments will begin about 20 minutes later.